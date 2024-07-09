Media MentionsMonday, July 8, 2024
'Within the PE Sector, There Is Optimism About the U.K.'s Return to Growth'

Andy Lund, Global Co-Head of Houlihan Lokey's Private Funds Group, was quoted in Private Equity News discussing the private equity industry's optimism regarding the U.K.'s return to growth and the crucial role the sector will play in driving the economy forward.

Read the article here.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Houlihan Lokey Inc. published this content on 08 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2024 22:17:03 UTC.