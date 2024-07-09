Houlihan Lokey : ‘Within the PE Sector, There Is Optimism About the U.K.’s Return to Growth’
July 08, 2024 at 06:18 pm EDT
Media MentionsMonday, July 8, 2024
'Within the PE Sector, There Is Optimism About the U.K.'s Return to Growth'
Andy Lund, Global Co-Head of Houlihan Lokey's Private Funds Group, was quoted in Private Equity News discussing the private equity industry's optimism regarding the U.K.'s return to growth and the crucial role the sector will play in driving the economy forward.
