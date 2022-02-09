Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Houlihan Lokey, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HLI   US4415931009

HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.

(HLI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Houlihan Lokey : and ELFA Establish a Valuation Framework for Private Debt

02/09/2022 | 02:49pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
PRESS RELEASESWednesday, February 9, 2022
Houlihan Lokey and ELFA Establish a Valuation Framework for Private Debt

Houlihan Lokey and the European Leveraged Finance Association (ELFA) have published a report as part of ELFA's Diligence Series called Technical Guide forValuation of Private Debt Investments, which aims to provide a primer on the methodologies and practical considerations faced by valuation practitioners when assessing private debt instruments.

View a PDF of the full Technical Guide.


Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) is a global investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, and valuation. The firm serves corporations, institutions, and governments worldwide with offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region. Independent advice and intellectual rigor are hallmarks of the firm's commitment to client success across its advisory services. Houlihan Lokey is the No. 1 investment bank for all global M&A transactions, the No. 1 M&A advisor for the past seven consecutive years in the U.S., the No. 1 global restructuring advisor for the past eight consecutive years, and the No. 1 global M&A fairness opinion advisor over the past 20 years, all based on number of transactions and according to data provided by Refinitiv.

For press inquiries, contact PR@HL.com or 212.331.8225.

Disclaimer

Houlihan Lokey Inc. published this content on 09 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2022 19:48:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.
02:49pHOULIHAN LOKEY : and ELFA Establish a Valuation Framework for Private Debt
PU
11:22aMorgan Stanley Adjusts Houlihan Lokey's Price Target to $106 from $101, Reiterates Unde..
MT
02/08HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
02/08Houlihan Lokey to Seek Acquisitions
CI
02/08TRANSCRIPT : Houlihan Lokey, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 08, 2022
CI
02/08Houlihan Lokey Posts Higher Fiscal Q3 Earnings as Revenue Rises
MT
02/08HOULIHAN LOKEY : Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/08HOULIHAN LOKEY : Announces Dividend of $0.43 per Share for Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 - Fo..
PU
02/08Earnings Flash (HLI) HOULIHAN LOKEY Posts Q3 Revenue $888.8M, vs. Street Est of $664.3M
MT
02/08Earnings Flash (HLI) HOULIHAN LOKEY Posts Q3 EPS $2.90, vs. Street Est of $2.17
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 443 M - -
Net income 2022 553 M - -
Net Debt 2022 0,55 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,4x
Yield 2022 1,60%
Capitalization 7 276 M 7 276 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,98x
EV / Sales 2023 2,99x
Nbr of Employees 1 574
Free-Float 74,6%
Chart HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Houlihan Lokey, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 108,00 $
Average target price 119,14 $
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott Lee Beiser Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Abraham Preiser Director
Scott Joseph Adelson Director
J. Lindsey Alley Chief Financial Officer
Irwin N. Gold Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.4.33%7 306
BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A.8.73%25 289
HAITONG SECURITIES CO., LTD.-3.02%21 167
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-5.43%9 216
AVANZA BANK HOLDING AB (PUBL)-12.55%4 936
LAZARD LTD-5.84%4 226