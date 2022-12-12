Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Houlihan Lokey, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HLI   US4415931009

HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.

(HLI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-12 pm EST
93.56 USD   -0.01%
News 
Summary

Houlihan Lokey : ‘Waste and Recycling M&A Is as Active as Ever'

12/12/2022 | 05:44pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
MEDIA MENTIONSMonday, December 12, 2022
'Waste and Recycling M&A Is as Active as Ever'

Scott Sergeant, Managing Director in Houlihan Lokey's Business Services Group, spoke with Waste Dive
to discuss current trends driving M&A activity in the waste and recycling industry as well as key considerations sellers are weighing when debating an exit.

Read the full article on Waste Dive's site.


Attachments

Disclaimer

Houlihan Lokey Inc. published this content on 12 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2022 22:43:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 980 M - -
Net income 2023 356 M - -
Net Debt 2023 0,52 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 18,2x
Yield 2023 2,28%
Capitalization 6 424 M 6 424 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,24x
EV / Sales 2024 2,90x
Nbr of Employees 2 257
Free-Float 72,5%
Chart HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Houlihan Lokey, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 93,57 $
Average target price 91,17 $
Spread / Average Target -2,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott Lee Beiser Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Abraham Preiser Director
Scott Joseph Adelson Director
J. Lindsey Alley Chief Financial Officer
Irwin N. Gold Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.-9.61%6 424
BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A.-3.04%23 449
HAITONG SECURITIES CO., LTD.-26.35%14 828
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED3.95%9 526
AVANZA BANK HOLDING AB (PUBL)-35.01%3 276
PIPER SANDLER COMPANIES-23.47%3 170