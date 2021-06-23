Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Houlihan Lokey, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HLI   US4415931009

HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.

(HLI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 06/23 01:07:11 pm
78.375 USD   +0.71%
12:47pHOULIHAN LOKEY  : Direct Lending Update
PU
06/22VIDEO : Fintech Round Table Series
PU
06/22KRAKEN ROBOTICS  : to Present at Houlihan Lokey's Global Industrials Conference
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Houlihan Lokey : Direct Lending Update

06/23/2021 | 12:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Direct Lending Update

Houlihan Lokey's Portfolio Valuation and Fund Advisory Services team is pleased to present the quarterly Direct Lending Update, which includes key trends for more than 80 business development companies (BDCs) to help you stay ahead in this constantly evolving industry.

*The file is an Adobe Acrobat PDF. If you experience difficulty opening the downloadable file, you may need to download the free Acrobat Reader.

Contacts Dr. Cindy MaManaging Director, Global Head of Portfolio Valuation and Fund Advisory Services
David WagnerSenior Advisor
Timothy KangDirector
Chris CessnaSenior Vice President
Ned DohertySenior Vice President

Disclaimer

Houlihan Lokey Inc. published this content on 23 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2021 16:46:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.
12:47pHOULIHAN LOKEY  : Direct Lending Update
PU
06/22VIDEO : Fintech Round Table Series
PU
06/22KRAKEN ROBOTICS  : to Present at Houlihan Lokey's Global Industrials Conference
AQ
06/15HOULIHAN LOKEY  : Kegan Greene Talks Fintech Trends With Business Insider
PU
06/15HOULIHAN LOKEY  : Publishes Its First Sustainability Report
BU
06/14HOULIHAN LOKEY  : Fintech Monthly Market Update
PU
06/09HOULIHAN LOKEY  : Expands Its Software Coverage Capabilities With Experienced Hi..
BU
06/03HOULIHAN LOKEY  : Oil and Gas Industry Update
PU
05/26HOULIHAN LOKEY  : Transportation and Logistics Industry Updates
PU
05/26HOULIHAN LOKEY  : Builds Secondary Advisory with Senior Hire
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 483 M - -
Net income 2022 261 M - -
Net Debt 2022 0,83 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,4x
Yield 2022 2,21%
Capitalization 5 307 M 5 307 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,58x
EV / Sales 2023 3,45x
Nbr of Employees 1 574
Free-Float 75,3%
Chart HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Houlihan Lokey, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 77,82 $
Average target price 74,43 $
Spread / Average Target -4,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Scott Lee Beiser Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Abraham Preiser Co-President, Director & Senior Managing Director
Scott Joseph Adelson Co-President & Director
J. Lindsey Alley Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Irwin N. Gold Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.15.75%5 307
BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A.69.77%36 698
HAITONG SECURITIES CO., LTD.-10.34%20 166
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-7.83%10 883
AVANZA BANK HOLDING AB (PUBL)13.39%4 810
MIRAE ASSET SECURITIES CO., LTD.0.21%4 658