  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Houlihan Lokey, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    HLI   US4415931009

HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.

(HLI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Houlihan Lokey : Engineering, Industrial, and Infrastructure Services Industry Updates

05/20/2021 | 04:49pm EDT
Engineering, Industrial, and Infrastructure Services Industry Updates

Houlihan Lokey is pleased to present its Engineering, Industrial, and Infrastructure Services Industry Updates. We have included important news stories, transaction announcements, a public markets overview, and other industry insights to help you stay ahead in our dynamic and constantly evolving industry.

Q2 2021
Download
Q1 2021
[Link]Download*
Winter 2020
[Link]Download*
Summer 2020
[Link]Download*

*The file is an Adobe Acrobat PDF. If you experience difficulty opening the downloadable file, you may need to download the free Acrobat Reader.

Contacts Scott KolbrennerManaging Director
Ranon KentManaging Director
Scott SergeantManaging Director
Jonathan HarrisonManaging Director

Disclaimer

Houlihan Lokey Inc. published this content on 20 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2021 20:48:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 407 M - -
Net income 2021 331 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1,02 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,0x
Yield 2021 1,77%
Capitalization 5 005 M 5 005 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,56x
EV / Sales 2022 3,39x
Nbr of Employees 1 491
Free-Float 67,6%
Chart HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Houlihan Lokey, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 74,43 $
Last Close Price 73,39 $
Spread / Highest target 10,4%
Spread / Average Target 1,42%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Scott Lee Beiser Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Abraham Preiser Co-President, Director & Senior Managing Director
Scott Joseph Adelson Co-President & Director
J. Lindsey Alley Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Irwin N. Gold Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.9.16%5 005
BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A.30.56%28 450
HAITONG SECURITIES CO., LTD.-11.66%20 011
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-13.77%10 255
MIRAE ASSET SECURITIES CO., LTD.8.58%5 063
AVANZA BANK HOLDING AB (PUBL)13.35%4 913