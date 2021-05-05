Houlihan Lokey : European Super Senior New Money Study

European Super Senior New Money Study
Activity increased in super senior new money funding across Europe with 19 borrowers raising c. €1.7 billion between February 2019 and March 2021. The latest update provides additional color to the new money facilities provided, the borrowers, the relevant industries they operate in, and the terms of the financings.
