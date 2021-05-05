Log in
Houlihan Lokey : European Super Senior New Money Study

05/05/2021 | 02:21pm EDT
European Super Senior New Money Study

Activity increased in super senior new money funding across Europe with 19 borrowers raising c. €1.7 billion between February 2019 and March 2021. The latest update provides additional color to the new money facilities provided, the borrowers, the relevant industries they operate in, and the terms of the financings.

Financial and Valuation Advisory Contacts Milko PavlovManaging Director, EMEA Lead, Financial and Valuation Advisory
Uche DimiriSenior Vice President
Capital Markets Contacts Anthony ForshawManaging Director, Head of Capital Markets, EMEA
Patrick SchoennagelManaging Director
Financial Sponsors Group Contact Ann SharkeyManaging Director
Financial Restructuring Group Contact Laura KimmelDirector

Disclaimer

Houlihan Lokey Inc. published this content on 05 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2021 18:20:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
