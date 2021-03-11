Log in
Houlihan Lokey : Fintech Monthly Market Update

03/11/2021
Fintech Monthly Market Update

We hope this summary of key trends and recent deal activity will serve as a valuable resource for you in navigating the uncertainties and finding opportunities presented by today's market.

We continue to build on exceptional momentum across fintech and related services, having advised on 27 transactions in 2020 and more than 50 transactions since 2019.

Our global team of more than 75 dedicated FIG and fintech professionals represents one of the industry's largest and most experienced coverage groups.

We have sector experts across every subcategory of fintech, including asset and wealth management, banking and lending, capital markets, corporate, insurance, payments, mortgage, and others.

We hope this report will spark new ideas and new conversations, and we would welcome the opportunity to discuss these themes with you in more depth.

February 2021
[Link]Download*
January 2021
[Link]Download*
December 2020
[Link]Download*
November 2020
[Link]Download*
October 2020
[Link]Download*
September 2020
[Link]Download*
August 2020
[Link]Download*
July 2020
[Link]Download*
June 2020
[Link]Download*
May 2020
[Link]Download*

*The file is an Adobe Acrobat PDF. If you experience difficulty opening the downloadable file, you may need to download the free Acrobat Reader.

Contacts Mark FisherManaging Director
Tim ShortlandManaging Director
Rob FreimanDirector
Kegan GreeneDirector
Chris PedoneDirector

Disclaimer

Houlihan Lokey Inc. published this content on 11 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2021 18:29:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
