Houlihan Lokey : Governance, Risk, and Compliance Market Update—March 2021

Governance, Risk, and Compliance Market Update-March 2021
Houlihan Lokey is pleased to present the first edition of its Governance, Risk, and Compliance Market Update. We have continued adapting to a recovering market and remain active in advising our clients as they mitigate M&A, financing, and other strategic initiatives. We have included industry insights, select recent transaction announcements, and a public markets overview to help you stay ahead in our dynamic and constantly evolving industry.
Disclaimer
Houlihan Lokey Inc. published this content on 01 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2021 18:21:08 UTC.