Houlihan Lokey, Inc.

HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.

(HLI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Houlihan Lokey : Insurance Technology Market Updates

04/13/2021 | 02:39pm EDT
Insurance Technology Market Updates

We have included important case studies, transaction announcements, public trading comparables, and industry insights to help you stay ahead in our dynamic and constantly evolving industry. We hope you find these updates to be informative and that they serve as a valuable resource to you in staying abreast of the market.

*The file is an Adobe Acrobat PDF. If you experience difficulty opening the downloadable file, you may need to download the free Acrobat Reader.

Contacts Kegan GreeneDirector
Mark FisherManaging Director
Tim ShortlandManaging Director
Craig MuirManaging Director
Rob Freiman Director
Chris PedoneDirector
Paul Tracey Director

Disclaimer

Houlihan Lokey Inc. published this content on 13 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2021 18:38:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 406 M - -
Net income 2021 331 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1,02 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,4x
Yield 2021 1,94%
Capitalization 4 602 M 4 602 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,27x
EV / Sales 2022 3,35x
Nbr of Employees 1 491
Free-Float 74,6%
Chart HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Houlihan Lokey, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 72,00 $
Last Close Price 66,74 $
Spread / Highest target 15,4%
Spread / Average Target 7,88%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Scott Lee Beiser Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Abraham Preiser Co-President, Director & Senior Managing Director
Scott Joseph Adelson Co-President & Director
J. Lindsey Alley Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Irwin N. Gold Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.-0.73%4 542
BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A.0.22%20 205
HAITONG SECURITIES CO., LTD.-14.93%19 167
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-16.79%9 813
AVANZA BANK HOLDING AB (PUBL)34.68%5 674
MIRAE ASSET SECURITIES CO., LTD.8.58%5 116
