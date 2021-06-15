Log in
    HLI   US4415931009

HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.

(HLI)
Houlihan Lokey : Kegan Greene Talks Fintech Trends With Business Insider

06/15/2021 | 03:32pm EDT
Kegan Greene Talks Fintech Trends With Business Insider

Kegan Greene, Director in Houlihan Lokey's Data & Analytics Group, spoke to Business Insider about the rapidly growing fintech sector, the trends that startups within the space should be focusing on, and Houlihan Lokey's strategy in tackling the massive, growing industry.

Read the full article on Business Insider's website.

Disclaimer

Houlihan Lokey Inc. published this content on 15 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2021 19:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 483 M - -
Net income 2022 261 M - -
Net Debt 2022 0,83 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,7x
Yield 2022 2,18%
Capitalization 5 388 M 5 388 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,63x
EV / Sales 2023 3,50x
Nbr of Employees 1 574
Free-Float 75,3%
Chart HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Houlihan Lokey, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 74,43 $
Last Close Price 79,00 $
Spread / Highest target 2,53%
Spread / Average Target -5,79%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Scott Lee Beiser Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Abraham Preiser Co-President, Director & Senior Managing Director
Scott Joseph Adelson Co-President & Director
J. Lindsey Alley Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Irwin N. Gold Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.17.51%5 388
BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A.62.67%34 752
HAITONG SECURITIES CO., LTD.-9.02%21 097
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-9.18%11 140
AVANZA BANK HOLDING AB (PUBL)12.83%4 896
LAZARD LTD8.42%4 832