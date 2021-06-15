Houlihan Lokey : Kegan Greene Talks Fintech Trends With Business Insider

Kegan Greene Talks Fintech Trends With Business Insider
Kegan Greene, Director in Houlihan Lokey's Data & Analytics Group, spoke to Business Insider about the rapidly growing fintech sector, the trends that startups within the space should be focusing on, and Houlihan Lokey's strategy in tackling the massive, growing industry.
Read the full article on Business Insider's website.
