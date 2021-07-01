Houlihan Lokey : Niklas Lerche and Malte Wulfetange Talk Pressing Issues Within the German Restructuring Industry

Niklas Lerche and Malte Wulfetange Talk Pressing Issues Within the German Restructuring Industry
Niklas Lerche and Malte Wulfetange, Managing Directors in Houlihan Lokey's Financial Restructuring Group in Germany, speak to Finance Magazin about the most important and pressing issues in the restructuring industry in Germany as well as how they plan on handling Ansgar Zwick's early retirement.
Read a PDF of the full article, or view the English translation.
