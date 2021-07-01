Log in
    HLI   US4415931009

HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.

(HLI)
  Report
Houlihan Lokey : Niklas Lerche and Malte Wulfetange Talk Pressing Issues Within the German Restructuring Industry

07/01/2021 | 11:15pm EDT
Niklas Lerche and Malte Wulfetange Talk Pressing Issues Within the German Restructuring Industry

Niklas Lerche and Malte Wulfetange, Managing Directors in Houlihan Lokey's Financial Restructuring Group in Germany, speak to Finance Magazin about the most important and pressing issues in the restructuring industry in Germany as well as how they plan on handling Ansgar Zwick's early retirement.

Read a PDF of the full article, or view the English translation.

Disclaimer

Houlihan Lokey Inc. published this content on 01 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2021 03:02:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 497 M - -
Net income 2022 295 M - -
Net Debt 2022 0,83 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,5x
Yield 2022 2,11%
Capitalization 5 563 M 5 563 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,72x
EV / Sales 2023 3,58x
Nbr of Employees 1 574
Free-Float 75,3%
Chart HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Houlihan Lokey, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 81,79 $
Average target price 75,57 $
Spread / Average Target -7,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott Lee Beiser Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Abraham Preiser Co-President, Director & Senior Managing Director
Scott Joseph Adelson Co-President & Director
J. Lindsey Alley Chief Financial Officer
Irwin N. Gold Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.21.66%5 513
BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A.51.37%35 711
HAITONG SECURITIES CO., LTD.-9.02%20 723
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-10.15%11 313
LAZARD LTD9.69%4 847
AVANZA BANK HOLDING AB (PUBL)14.55%4 792