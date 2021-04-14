Log in
HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.

Houlihan Lokey : Specialty Consulting and Risk Services Market Updates

04/14/2021 | 05:17pm EDT
Specialty Consulting and Risk Services Market Updates

Houlihan Lokey is pleased to present its Specialty Consulting and Risk Services (SC&R) Market Updates. These sector perspectives will get you up to speed on recent deal activity in the sector and educate you on how investors are making money investing behind specialty consulting platforms.

Contacts James RekasDirector
Larry DeAngeloManaging Director, Head of the Business Services Group
Jon HarrisonManaging Director

Disclaimer

Houlihan Lokey Inc. published this content on 14 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2021 21:16:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
EPS Revisions
