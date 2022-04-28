Log in
Houlihan Lokey's Capital Markets Group Expands Its Public Equity Capital Markets Advisory Practice
BU
04/26HOULIHAN LOKEY : Investors Still See Security Industry as a Safe Bet During Uncertain Times
PU
04/25HOULIHAN LOKEY : ‘The State of the M&A and PE Union in Medical Marketing'
PU
Houlihan Lokey's Capital Markets Group Expands Its Public Equity Capital Markets Advisory Practice

04/28/2022 | 10:01am EDT
Daniel Klausner Joins as a Managing Director

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI), the global investment bank, announced today that Daniel Klausner has joined the firm as a Managing Director in its Capital Markets Group. Mr. Klausner will spearhead its U.S. public equity capital markets advisory practice for the firm’s corporate and financial-sponsor-backed clients. He is based in Houlihan Lokey’s New York office.

Mr. Klausner joins Houlihan Lokey with more than three decades of experience in the financial services industry, advising clients on a wide range of public equity capital alternatives. Most recently, Mr. Klausner served as Managing Director and Head of the Capital Markets Advisory Group at PwC, focusing on advising companies on key issues and decisions throughout the public equity capital-raising process. Prior to PwC, Mr. Klausner held investment banking roles at FTI Consulting, UBS Investment Bank, Morgan Stanley, and Lehman Brothers after starting his career at Merrill Lynch.

“We are excited to welcome Daniel to Houlihan Lokey,” said Gregg Newman, Global Co-Head of Houlihan Lokey’s Capital Markets Group. “Daniel’s impressive track record of client success, outstanding reputation, and deep technical knowledge will be a critical driver of our continued growth in public equity capital markets advisory globally. Houlihan Lokey has made extensive progress in building out its global public equity advisory platform. Daniel’s product and industry expertise will be highly additive to the rapidly growing Capital Markets team, and we look forward to his continued success at the firm.”

“Houlihan Lokey’s deep market relationships and extraordinary track record of delivering for clients position the firm as a leader in capital markets advisory. I look forward to working alongside the Capital Markets team to continue to deliver innovative client solutions and expert independent advice that improve the outcome for our clients as we further enhance our public equity capital markets advisory platform,” said Mr. Klausner.

Mr. Klausner holds a B.S. in Economics from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College.

With approximately 75 dedicated finance professionals across offices in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, Dallas, Washington, D.C., London, Manchester, Frankfurt, and Milan, Houlihan Lokey’s Capital Markets Group is among the largest of its kind in financial services. The group provides capital-raising services for a wide variety of clients, from large, publicly held multinational corporations to privately held companies. In fiscal year ended 2021, the group advised in the raising of more than $15 billion of capital for corporate clients worldwide.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) is a global investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, and valuation. The firm serves corporations, institutions, and governments worldwide with offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region. Independent advice and intellectual rigor are hallmarks of the firm’s commitment to client success across its advisory services. Houlihan Lokey is the No. 1 investment bank for all global M&A transactions, the No. 1 M&A advisor for the past seven consecutive years in the U.S., the No. 1 global restructuring advisor for the past eight consecutive years, and the No. 1 global M&A fairness opinion advisor over the past 20 years, all based on number of transactions and according to data provided by Refinitiv.


