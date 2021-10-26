Kris Hopkins Weighs In on Growing Industrial M&A Opportunities
Kris Hopkins, Managing Director in Houlihan Lokey's Business Services Group, spoke on a panel for Datasite discussing the tremendous growth and disruption occurring within the manufacturing, logistics, and transportation sectors.
Read about the panel discussion on Datasite's website.
Houlihan Lokey Inc. published this content on 26 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2021 21:37:10 UTC.