    HLI   US4415931009

HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.

(HLI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse - 10/26 04:10:00 pm
103.87 USD   -0.36%
Kris Hopkins Weighs In on Growing Industrial M&A Opportunities

10/26/2021 | 05:38pm EDT
Kris Hopkins Weighs In on Growing Industrial M&A Opportunities

Kris Hopkins, Managing Director in Houlihan Lokey's Business Services Group, spoke on a panel for Datasite discussing the tremendous growth and disruption occurring within the manufacturing, logistics, and transportation sectors.

Read about the panel discussion on Datasite's website.

Disclaimer

Houlihan Lokey Inc. published this content on 26 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2021 21:37:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 728 M - -
Net income 2022 326 M - -
Net Debt 2022 0,75 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,1x
Yield 2022 1,65%
Capitalization 7 122 M 7 122 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,12x
EV / Sales 2023 3,83x
Nbr of Employees 1 574
Free-Float 74,1%
Technical analysis trends HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 104,24 $
Average target price 92,43 $
Spread / Average Target -11,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott Lee Beiser Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Abraham Preiser Co-President, Director & Senior Managing Director
Scott Joseph Adelson Co-President & Director
J. Lindsey Alley Chief Financial Officer
Irwin N. Gold Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.55.05%7 122
BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A.25.30%24 978
HAITONG SECURITIES CO., LTD.-4.35%21 872
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-14.47%10 460
AVANZA BANK HOLDING AB (PUBL)47.30%6 211
LAZARD LTD25.22%5 481