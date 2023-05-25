Advanced search
    HLI   US4415931009

HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.

(HLI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-05-25 pm EDT
87.28 USD   -0.37%
The IPO Market in 2023: Daniel Klausner Participates in the NYSE's “Floor Talk” Interview Series

05/25/2023 | 05:37pm EDT
Thursday, May 25, 2023
The IPO Market in 2023: Daniel Klausner Participates in the NYSE's "Floor Talk" Interview Series

Daniel Klausner, Managing Director in Houlihan Lokey's Capital Markets Group, recently joined Judy Shaw of the NYSE for a conversation on the state of the IPO markets, giving his insights on how companies should prepare to go public, what pitfalls to avoid, and what happens once a company is public.

View the interview here.


Attachments

Disclaimer

Houlihan Lokey Inc. published this content on 25 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2023 21:36:25 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 783 M - -
Net income 2023 306 M - -
Net Debt 2023 0,32 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 19,9x
Yield 2023 2,44%
Capitalization 6 017 M 6 017 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,37x
EV / Sales 2024 3,06x
Nbr of Employees 2 257
Free-Float 72,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 87,60 $
Average target price 92,83 $
Spread / Average Target 5,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott Lee Beiser Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Abraham Preiser Director
Scott Joseph Adelson Director
J. Lindsey Alley Chief Financial Officer
Irwin N. Gold Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.0.50%6 017
BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A.7.89%25 679
HAITONG SECURITIES CO., LTD.6.67%14 953
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED7.94%9 237
AVANZA BANK HOLDING AB (PUBL)-0.81%3 242
MIRAE ASSET SECURITIES CO. LTD.19.90%2 953
