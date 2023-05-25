MEDIA MENTIONSThursday, May 25, 2023
The IPO Market in 2023: Daniel Klausner Participates in the NYSE's "Floor Talk" Interview Series
Daniel Klausner, Managing Director in Houlihan Lokey's Capital Markets Group, recently joined Judy Shaw of the NYSE for a conversation on the state of the IPO markets, giving his insights on how companies should prepare to go public, what pitfalls to avoid, and what happens once a company is public.
View the interview here.
Disclaimer
Houlihan Lokey Inc. published this content on 25 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2023 21:36:25 UTC.