MEDIA MENTIONSFriday, July 14, 2023
The Impact of Technology on the Due Diligence Process: Sean Murphy Speaks With Mergers & Acquisitions
Sean Murphy, Managing Director and Head of Houlihan Lokey's Transaction Advisory Services practice, recently discussed "the ascension of both industry expertise and data and analytics to the crux of transaction evaluation" and how dealmaking and the due diligence process will continue to evolve.
Read the article here.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Houlihan Lokey Inc. published this content on 14 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2023 19:20:02 UTC.