The PCAF Global GHG Accounting Standard for Financed Emissions: Key Considerations for Alternative Asset Managers
December 20, 2023 at 01:14 pm EST
Houlihan Lokey is pleased to present a white paper on The PCAF Global GHG Accounting Standard for Financed Emissions: Key Considerations for Alternative Asset Managers.
The Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials (PCAF) is a global, industry-led initiative that helps financial institutions assess and disclose GHG emissions associated with their financing activities through GHG accounting. Alternative asset managers (AAMs) are increasingly considering PCAF's Global GHG Accounting and Reporting Standard for the Financial Industry (the "Standard") as the basis for estimating and reporting financed emissions. The Standard presents certain challenges and issues to further consider for AAMs specifically. Please download our white paper to learn more.
Contacts
