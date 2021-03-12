Log in
‘Wealth Management: Industry Consolidation, Future Trends'

03/12/2021
'Wealth Management: Industry Consolidation, Future Trends'

Christian Kent, Managing Director in Houlihan Lokey's Financial Institutions Group in Europe, argues that independent businesses should think about a sale or raising capital as private equity firms continue to deploy capital in both new and existing consolidators in a bylined article published in WealthBriefing.

Read the full WealthBriefing article.

Disclaimer

Houlihan Lokey Inc. published this content on 11 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2021 17:20:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 387 M - -
Net income 2021 292 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1,02 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,3x
Yield 2021 1,90%
Capitalization 4 696 M 4 696 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,39x
EV / Sales 2022 3,42x
Nbr of Employees 1 491
Free-Float 74,6%
Technical analysis trends HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 74,29 $
Last Close Price 68,10 $
Spread / Highest target 20,4%
Spread / Average Target 9,08%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Scott Lee Beiser Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Abraham Preiser Co-President, Director & Senior Managing Director
Scott Joseph Adelson Co-President & Director
J. Lindsey Alley Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Irwin N. Gold Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.1.29%4 696
HAITONG SECURITIES CO., LTD.-7.70%20 709
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-5.13%10 941
AVANZA BANK HOLDING AB (PUBL)20.86%5 150
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO CO., LTD.2.12%4 789
LAZARD LTD1.89%4 495
