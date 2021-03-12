'Wealth Management: Industry Consolidation, Future Trends'
Christian Kent, Managing Director in Houlihan Lokey's Financial Institutions Group in Europe, argues that independent businesses should think about a sale or raising capital as private equity firms continue to deploy capital in both new and existing consolidators in a bylined article published in WealthBriefing.
