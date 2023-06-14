U.S. House panel votes to raise commercial pilot retirement age to 67

WASHINGTON, June 14 (Reuters) - A U.S. House of
Representatives committee on Wednesday narrowly voted to raise
the mandatory commercial pilot retirement age to 67 from 65.
Members of the House Transportation and Infrastructure
Committee voted 32 to 31 for the pilot age amendment to a
proposed five-year bill to reauthorize the Federal Aviation
Administration (FAA) aviation safety and infrastructure programs
for the next five years.
The proposal faces opposition from unions and an uncertain
fate by a U.S. Senate committee, which will consider its version
of the FAA measure on Thursday.
The Regional Airline Association (RAA) praised the pilot age
hike. Earlier, the association said 324 airports have lost, on
average, a third of their air service, including 14 small
airports that have lost all service, with more than 400
airplanes parked due to a lack of pilots.
The Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) opposed raising
the retirement age. Even if the proposal is approved, the union
noted that international rules would still prevent pilots older
than 65 from flying in most countries outside the U.S.
ALPA called the proposal a "politically driven choice
that betrays a fundamental understanding of airline industry
operations, the pilot profession, and safety."
Senator Lindsey Graham, a sponsor of the effort, has
noted that in 2007 the United States raised the mandatory
retirement age from 60 to 65, and "the sky did not fall."
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has said he does not
support raising the pilot retirement age.
The House bill would bar airlines from charging family
seating fees but would not set minimum seat size requirements or
impose new rules to compensate for delays. It would also mandate
by 2030 an increase to the recording time of cockpit voice
recorders from a two-hour loop to a proposed 25-hour loop, and
require a cockpit video recorder.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by David Gregorio)