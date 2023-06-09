U.S. House proposal would prohibit family seating fees

WASHINGTON, June 9 (Reuters) - A U.S. House committee
will take up a aviation bill next week that would bar airlines
from charging family seating fees but would not set minimum seat
size requirements or impose new rules to compensate delays.
The leaders of the House Transportation and Infrastructure
Committee unveiled a nearly 800-page proposal on Friday to
reauthorize the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), aviation
safety and infrastructure programs for the next five years.
The Senate Commerce Committee is set to take up its version
as early as next week, while the House committee plans to vote
on amendments on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The Biden administration wants Congress to mandate airlines
to pay cash compensation for delays of three hours or more when
carriers are responsible, and provide new requirements for
transparency over fees such as for baggage when booking tickets.
The bill released on Friday does not include those consumer
proposals but does respond to a Biden administration call in
February to ban family seating fees for airlines that assign
seats ahead of time.
"Baggage fees are bad enough - airlines can't treat your
child like a piece of baggage," President Joe Biden said in
February.
After a series of close call incidents raised questions
about the safety of U.S. aviation this year, the House bill
would require the FAA to establish the Runway Safety Council to
develop strategies to address safety risks of ground operations
at airports.
The House proposal would mandate by 2030 an increase to the
recording time of cockpit voice recorders from the current
two-hour loop to a proposed 25-hour loop, and require a cockpit
video recorder.
The proposal would reorganize the FAA leadership -
splitting the deputy role into two positions including a new
career deputy administrator for safety and operations.
It would also create a new FAA Office of Innovation as the
agency grapples with how to govern drones and flying air taxis.
The House bill would create a new National Center for the
Advancement of Aerospace, a new Ombudsman of the FAA and new
Aviation Noise Officer.
It would direct the FAA to end the use of leaded
aviation gasoline by piston-engine aircraft by the end of 2030
and prohibit spending federal funding to buy Chinese
manufactured jet bridges.
The proposal would also allow pilots to complete 150
hours of required training in a flight simulator. Pilots
currently can count 100 hours toward their required 1,500
training hours in a flight simulator or flight training device.
