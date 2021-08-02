Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

House Foods : Consolidated Financial Results (Japanese Accounting Standards) for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 (Q1 FY2021)

08/02/2021 | 02:02am EDT
August 2, 2021

Consolidated Financial Results (Japanese Accounting Standards)

for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 (Q1 FY2021)

Company name:

House Foods Group Inc.

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Stock code:

2810

URL:

https://housefoods-group.com

Representative:

Hiroshi Urakami, President

Contact:

Nobuhide Nakagawa, General Manager, Public & Investors Relations Division

Tel. +81-3-5211-6039

Scheduled date for filing of securities report:

August 11, 2021

Scheduled date of commencement of dividend payment:

-

Supplementary documents for quarterly results:

Yes

Quarterly results briefing:

None

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded to the nearest million yen.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 (April 1, 2021 - June 30, 2021)

(1) Consolidated Results of Operations (Accumulated Total)

(Percentages show year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Three months ended

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

June 30, 2021

61,636

3.2

5,690

28.4

6,345

40.5

4,073

44.8

June 30, 2020

59,750

-

4,431

-

4,515

-

2,812

-

(Note) Comprehensive income:

5,032 million yen (69.1%) for the three months ended June 30, 2021

2,976 million yen (-%) for the three months ended June 30, 2020

Profit per share

Profit per share

(basic)

(diluted)

Three months ended

Yen

Yen

June 30, 2021

40.57

-

June 30, 2020

27.91

-

(Note) The Company has applied the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), effective from beginning of the first quarter of the fiscal year under review and the figures for the three months ended June 30, 2020 are figures after retrospective application of the standard and guidance. Therefore, year-on-year changes are not shown.

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

Three months ended

Million yen

Million yen

%

Yen

364,934

286,846

70.7

2,574.77

June 30, 2021

Year ended

369,335

286,883

69.8

2,559.12

March 31, 2021

(Reference) Shareholders'

equity:

As

of June 30, 2021:

257,840

million yen

As of March 31, 2021:

257,825 million yen

(Note) The Company has applied the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), effective from beginning of the first quarter of the fiscal year under review and the figures for the year ending March 31, 2021 are figures after retrospective application of the standard and guidance.

2. Dividends

Dividend per share

End of

End of

End of

Year-end

Annual

first quarter

second quarter

third quarter

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended March 31, 2021

-

23.00

-

23.00

46.00

Year ending March 31, 2022

-

Year ending March 31, 2022

23.00

-

23.00

46.00

(forecasts)

(Note) Revisions to dividend forecasts published most recently: None

3. Consolidated Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 - March 31, 2022)

(Percentage figures represent the changes from the previous year)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Profit

owners of parent

per share

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

Year ending March 31, 2022

259,000

3.6

20,000

3.0

21,500

8.4

13,000

48.5

130.51

(Note) Revisions to financial forecasts published most recently: None

* Notes

  1. Changes of important subsidiaries during the period
    (changes of specific subsidiaries in accordance with changes in the scope of consolidation): None
  2. Application of particular accounts procedures to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes
  3. Changes in accounting policies and changes or restatement of accounting estimates
    1. Changes in accounting policies caused by revision of accounting standards: Yes

(ii)

Changes in accounting policies other than (i):

None

(iii) Changes in accounting estimates:

None

(iv)

Restatement:

None

(Note) Please refer to "2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Key Notes (3) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (Changes in Accounting Policies)" on page 10 of the Accompanying Materials for details.

  1. Number of shares outstanding (common shares):
    1. Number of shares outstanding at end of period (including treasury shares)

As of June 30, 2021:

100,750,620 shares

As of March 31, 2021:

100,750,620 shares

(ii) Number of treasury shares at end of period

As of June 30, 2021:

609,800 shares

As of March 31, 2021:

2,816 shares

(iii) Average number of shares outstanding during the term

Three months ended June 30, 2021: 100,401,313 shares

Three months ended June 30, 2020:

100,749,138 shares

  • Quarterly consolidated financial results are not subject to a quarterly review by certified public accountants or audit corporations.
  • Explanations and other special notes concerning the appropriate use of business results forecasts
  • The forward-looking statements such as result forecasts included in this document are based on the information available to the Company at the time of the announcement and on certain assumptions considered reasonable, and the Company makes no representations as to their achievability. Actual results may differ materially from the forecast depending on a range of factors.
  • For other matters related to the forecasts, please refer to "(3) Information on the Future Outlook, Including Consolidated Business Results Forecasts" under "1. Qualitative Information on Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2021" on page 5 of the accompanying materials.

Accompanying Materials - Contents

1. Qualitative Information on Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2021........................................................

2

(1)

Details of Operating Results ..........................................................................................................................

2

(2)

Details of Financial Position ..........................................................................................................................

4

(3)

Information on the Future Outlook, Including Consolidated Business Results Forecasts..............................

5

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Key Notes ..................................................................................

6

(1)

Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets .........................................................................................................

6

(2)

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income .................................................

8

(3)

Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements................................................................................

10

Notes Relating to Assumptions for the Going Concern ...............................................................................

10

Notes for Case Where Shareholders' Equity underwent Significant Changes in Value ..............................

10

Application of Particular Accounts Procedures to the Preparation of

Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements ..............................................................................................

10

Changes in Accounting Policies...................................................................................................................

10

Additional Information.................................................................................................................................

11

Segment Information....................................................................................................................................

11

3. Supplementary Information....................................................................................................................................

13

(1)

Business Results...........................................................................................................................................

13

(2)

Number of Group Companies ......................................................................................................................

13

(3)

Consolidated Statements of Income .............................................................................................................

14

(4)

Consolidated Balance Sheets........................................................................................................................

17

(5)

Capital Investment .......................................................................................................................................

18

(6)

Depreciation .................................................................................................................................................

18

(7)

Major Management Indicators, etc...............................................................................................................

18

(8)

Reference Information..................................................................................................................................

19

- 1 -

1. Qualitative Information on Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

(1) Details of Operating Results

The Company has applied the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) and the Implementation Guidance on Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (ASBJ Guidance No. 30, March 26, 2021), effective from beginning of the first quarter of the fiscal year under review. Regarding application of said accounting standard and implementation guidance, the Company applied the new policy retrospectively to all prior periods in accordance with the principle treatment set forth in Paragraph 84 of the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition. Comparative analysis with the first three months ended June 30, 2020 and the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 are therefore based on figures after retrospective application of said standard and implementation guidance. Please refer to "2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Key Notes (3) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (Changes in Accounting Policies)" for details.

With the COVID-19 pandemic dragging on, the outlook remains extremely uncertain. Under such conditions, House Foods Group launched its Seventh Medium-term Business Plan from April 2021. Under this Medium -term Business Plan, the Group has defined four value chains or VCs (the Spice VC, the Functional Ingredients VC, the Soybean VC and the Value Added Vegetable VC) as domains in which it will provide "Healthy Life Through Foods" and it will accelerate its transformation into a high quality company in terms of all three responsibilities" ("For our customers", "For our employees and their families", and "For society"). As part of this plan, the Group integrated House Wellness Foods Corporation's sales capabilities for products for household use in Japan into House Foods Corporation in April 2021. This restructuring will strengthen the business foundations for the realization of strategies through increased focus on the improvement of productivity in existing domains and the priority allocation of management resources to growing domains.

Net sales for the first three months ended June 30, 2021 increased reflecting growth in the International Food Business, Other Food Related Business and the Restaurant Business, which offset year-on-year declines in the Spice/Seasoning/Processed Food Business and the Health Food Business. Operating profit increased due to the effect of higher sales in the International Food Business and also because the goodwill which arose in the Restaurant Business when Ichibanya Co., Ltd. was made into a consolidated subsidiary was fully amortized the previous fiscal year.

As a result, the Group's operating results were as shown below.

Three months ended June 30, 2021

Amount (million yen)

Year-on-year change

(%)

Net sales

61,636

103.2

Operating profit

5,690

128.4

Ordinary profit

6,345

140.5

Profit attributable to owners of

4,073

144.8

parent

- 2 -

The following is an overview of results by segment (before the elimination of inter-segment transactions).

Consolidated net sales

Consolidated operating profit

Segment

Segment profit (loss)

Amount (million yen)

Year-on-year change

Amount (million yen)

Year-on-year change

(%)

(%)

Spice / Seasoning / Processed

27,631

94.2

3,075

71.9

Food Business

Health Food Business

3,351

89.6

(163)

-

International Food Business

9,813

121.2

1,983

196.3

Restaurant Business

11,126

106.7

350

-

Other Food Related Business

11,675

109.4

471

92.8

Subtotal

63,596

102.1

5,717

123.1

Adjustment (elimination)

(1,960)

-

(27)

-

Total

61,636

103.2

5,690

128.4

(Note) 1. Adjustment (elimination)

comprises profit or loss not

distributed to segments and the elimination

of inter-segment

transactions.

Spice / Seasoning / Processed Food Business

The Spice/Seasoning/Processed Food Business segment was affected by the absence of special demand arising from at- home consumption in the same period a year earlier and posted declines in sales and profit.

In the products for household use business of House Foods Corporation, as the COVID-19 pandemic dragged on and consumers grew tired of home cooking or found it a strain, efforts were made to offer more household product options including the promotion of microwaveable retort pouched products to increase convenience and reduce environmental impact, in addition to enhancement of menu varieties and a review of product promotions.

Meanwhile, the business of products for food service use conducted by House Foods Corporation and Gaban Co., Ltd. posted higher net sales than a year earlier despite continued challenging conditions as people refrained from going out and restaurants closed or shortened their operating hours due to COVID-19.

As a result of the above, sales in the Spice/Seasoning/Processed Food Business stood at 27,631 million yen, down 5.8% year on year, and operating profit was 3,075 million yen, down 28.1% year on year. Consequently, the ratio of operating profit to net sales was 11.1%, falling 3.4 percentage points from a year earlier.

Health Food Business

Still facing a challenging business environment due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Health Food Business continued to focus on the restructuring of business in Japan.

With fewer selling opportunities, the Ukon No Chikara series failed to make a full-scale recovery after plunging sharply the year before. Under such conditions, the segment as a whole reported decreased sales as a result of withdrawal from unprofitable business the previous fiscal year. However, segment operating loss shrank from the same period a year earlier due to cost reductions and the rollout of marketing strategies flexibly adapted to the current circumstances.

As a result of the above, sales in the Health Food Business declined 10.4% year on year, to 3,351 million yen. The segment reported an operating loss of 163 million yen, an improvement of 60 million yen from the same period a year earlier. Consequently, the ratio of operating profit to net sales was -4.9%, improving1.1 percentage point from a year ago.

International Food Business Period covered by the consolidated financial statements: Mainly from January to March 2021

The International Food Business maintained business growth in the three priority areas (United States, China and ASEAN). With demand growing against a backdrop of growing health and environmental awareness, the tofu business in the United States posted gains in sales and profit due to expansion in supply capacity at the Los Angeles Plant the previous fiscal year which narrowed the supply-demand gap and improvement in production efficiency.

- 3 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

