Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. House Foods Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2810   JP3765400001

HOUSE FOODS GROUP INC.

(2810)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:12 2022-11-01 am EDT
2776.00 JPY   -0.25%
01:06aHouse Foods : Integrated Report2022
PU
09/29HOUSE FOODS GROUP INC. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/27House Foods Group's Ichibanya Unit Cuts Fiscal H1 Outlook on Lower-than-expected Recovery in Footfall
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

House Foods : Integrated Report2022

11/01/2022 | 01:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

INTEGRATED REPORT 2022

House Foods Group Inc.

Group Philosophy and Message

Through food, we aim to be good corporate citizen, connecting and

collaborating with people to create smiles in their lives.

Food may vary by country and time. But the power of food never varies. Good food is tasty and healthy.

It has the power to sustain life, to bring people together… to bring joy to the world.

In every facet of our activities, House Foods Group is always creating new value. Through food,

we at House Foods Group help nurture relationships-our own and others.

Together with all our stakeholders we treasure the warmth of family and friendship

Foundations for

Value Creation Story

Explanation of Strategies

Value Creation

Data

Philosophy concept of House Foods Group

House Foods Group philosophy is based on two key aspects of the Company. One: Our Group philosophy

Defines the role of the Company-Our contribution and raison d'être-

encompasses the Our Motto and mission statement of each company in House Foods Group. Two: The "House Ideals (Spirit)"

Our corporate DNA-the values shared by all who work with us.

In addition, our Founding Philosophy is an everlasting symbol expressing the ideas behind how we see the House brand in the world.

Founding Philosophy

In every happy home throughout Japan you will find the warm

flavor of home cooking, House.

as we seek to bring more happiness into people's lives.

At the dining table and when dining out. In our homeland and around the world.

On every occasion that involves food, we strive to serve as a good partner- putting smiles on the faces of our customers, our employees and their families.

So that all the world may be a happier place.

Group Philosophy

Through food, we aim to

be a good corporate citizen, connecting and collaborating with people to create smiles in their lives.

House Ideals (Spirit)

Our Motto

Sincerity, Originality and Enthusiasm

The 10 House Values

  • Know yourself
  • Be humble in your self-confidence and pride
  • Creative work brings dignity
  • The advancement of House depends on the personal development of each individual
  • House's strength is the strength of all of us combined
  • A salary is compensation for doing useful things for society
  • Being useful to society as employees and as a company
  • A useful employee is a strong partner for achieving business goals
  • Profits are necessary for a company to be useful to society
  • The dedicated passion each one of us feels for the company is the secret to success for House

01 Value Creation Story

  1. Group Philosophy and Message
  1. Three Responsibilities
  1. History of House Foods Group
  1. At a Glance
  1. President's Message
  1. Value Creation Process
  1. Source of Value Creation

17 Explanation of Strategies

17 Progress of the Medium-term Business Plan

19 Outline of the Seventh Medium-term Business Plan

21 Progress of the Seventh Medium-term Business Plan from the Perspective of the Three Responsibilities

  1. Explanation of Financial Strategies
  1. Overview of Business Segments
  1. Strategies by Business Segment Spice/Seasoning/Processed Food Business Health Food Business
    International Food Business Restaurant Business

33 Foundations for Value Creation

  1. Environmental Efforts
  2. Human Resource Strategy
  3. R&D
  4. Quality Assurance
  5. Executives

39 Corporate Governance

  1. Message from Outside Directors
  2. Risk Management
  3. Compliance

47

Data

Positioning of the Integrated Report

47

11-Year Selected Financial Data

Financial Information

Non-financial Information

Integrated Report

49

Non-ﬁnancial Highlights

50

Group Companies

Annual Securities Report

Corporate Governance Report

52

Corporate Information

(available in Japanese only)

Financial Data

ESG Data Book

CSR Website

IR Information Website

https://housefoods-group.com/csr/

https://housefoods-group.com/en/ir/

(available in Japanese only)

Editorial policy

Target period

Notes to forward-looking statements

House Foods Group Integrated Report 2022 comprehensively describes the overall picture of the Group, its strategies for creating corporate value, and its

While the target period is mainly FY2021 (April

Result forecasts and forward-looking statements in this Integrated Report are derived from the

governance systems such that shareholders, investors, and all other stakeholders deepen their understanding of the Group's medium- to long-term value creation.

1, 2021 to March 31, 2022), this report provides

judgment of the Company based on currently available information, and include latent risks,

The IFRS Foundation's "International Framework" and the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry's "Guidance for Integrated Corporate Disclosure

the latest information at the time of publication

uncertainties and other factors. Therefore, actual results or developments may differ from such

and Company-Investor Dialogues for Collaborative Value Creation" were used as references in the production of this report.

where possible.

forecasts or forward-looking statements due to changes in various factors.

1

INTEGRATED REPORT 2022

INTEGRATED REPORT 2022

2

Three Responsibilities

Three Responsibilities

The "Three Responsibilities" represent our desire to be a "good partner" to our various stakeholders, rather than simply striving to maximize profits as a company.

In order for House Foods Group to continue to be a company that is useful to society throughout the ages, these Three Responsibilities form the basis of all of our activities.

Foundations for

Value Creation Story

Explanation of Strategies

Value Creation

Data

These Three Responsibilities have been integrated into the Group's CSR Policy and our Medium- term Business Plan as the cornerstone of our daily activities to realize the Group philosophy.

House Foods Group's CSR Policy

Through our core businesses, we fulﬁll three main responsibilities in our efforts to contribute to a healthy society and better lives for all.

For Society

As the phrase "corporate citizen" shows, a company has a role it must play as part of society. Just focusing on law- abiding business activities and fulfilling tax obligations is not sufficient to have the company accepted as something necessary for society.

Fulfilling responsibility for

society means to contribute

to the resolution of various For Society social issues by leveraging the

For Our

Customers

For Our Customers

We believe that fulfilling "responsibility for our customers" means being of service to customers through the business as a company playing a role in economic activities.

To this end, it is important that we keep growing as a business company and continue offering our unique value to society.

For Our Customers

For Our Employees and Their Families

For Society

  • We contribute to the rich and healthy lives of our customers in both body and mind by always providing products and services that are safe and secure, and also provide value.
  • We are a job creator who respects the basic human rights and diversity of our employees.
  • We also encourage personal growth in an effort to better the lives of our employees and their families.
  • Through our sound management and business activity, we work hard to increase the value of House Foods Group, and thereby contribute to social progress.
  • As a responsible member of society, all our actions comply with laws and regulations, as well with social morals and ethics.
  • Our business activity is eco-friendly and contributes to the sustainability of the global environment.

company's unique strengths, and in doing so, a company may finally be able to become something that is required by society.

Seventh Medium-term Business Plan

Striving to become a high quality company that provides "Healthy Life through Foods"

[Chapter 2] Striving for Four Value Chains

Key Themes for Three Responsibilities

For Our Employees and

Their Families

For Our Employees and Their Families

"People create the business of a company and people create the value of the company." Individual employees play roles in all sorts of corporate activities and a company would not function without these employees' active participation.

The growth of employees directly affects the growth of a company, and we believe it is imperative that we fulfill our responsibility for the employees themselves as well as for their family members who support the employees' active participation.

For Our Customers

For Our Employees

For Society

and Their Families

Achievement of growth driven by

Implementation of job satisfaction

Establishment of a recycling-

four value chains

transformation

oriented model

Realization of three GOT (Japanese

Support for demonstrating

Achievement of a society of healthy

abbreviation, meaning the

individuality and achieving

longevity

Groupwide Initiatives) themes

integration

Creation of new value through

See pages 19 through 24 for details

collaborative creation

Three Responsibilities and the SDGs

House Foods Group philosophy aligns with the promise "Leave no one behind" of the agenda for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The Group positions the three responsibilities as the fundamental elements of all of

its activities.

The Group believes that earnestly working on the themes for the Three Responsibilities will help create a sustainable society, which the SDGs are aimed at.

3

INTEGRATED REPORT 2022

INTEGRATED REPORT 2022

4

History of House Foods Group

Environmental changes that affected Group management

19131960-2003-2014

High economic growth Market becomes mature

The Japanese market entered a mature phase, and customer needs shifted from quantity to quality.

Foundations for

Value Creation Story

Explanation of Strategies

Value Creation

Data

In the course of its history, House Foods Group has always taken on challenges of the times and created new food cultures, staying true to its Founding Philosophy: "In every happy home throughout Japan you will find the warm flavor of home cooking, House."

In order to remain a value-creating corporate group in an era of major transformation, House Foods Group will continue to take on challenges by leveraging the diversity and synergy of the Group.

2015-2022

Great East Japan Earthquake

COVID-19 pandemic

Rapidly growing tendency for people to eat

Changes in lifestyles and values

out or buy food to eat at home, and concerns

Changing attitudes toward corporate

over the sustainability of the existing businesses

responsibility

Trajectory of House Foods Group

centered on home-cooked meals

Accelerated changes in digital technology

⚫From herbal medicines to the world of curry Growth phase ⚫Makes a pitch for richness of dining table along

with Japan's economic growth

1913: Founded as Urakami Shoten, an enterprise dealing in herbal medicines

1926: Started manufacturing and selling curry

1963: Launched Vermont Curry

1969: Introduced a product manager system, a first among food companies

1981: Opened the Los Angeles representative office in the United States

1997: Opened the first restaurant in Shanghai, China

Reviews some

Selection and

and strengthens

concentration

"Health" and

of growth

2003: Introduced the Medium-term

2006: Founded House Wellness Foods

2010: Transfer of mineral water

2013: Shifted to a holding company

2013: Made Vox Trading Co., Ltd. a

mature domestic businesses profitability

"Overseas" become pillars

Business Plan

Corporation business system consolidated subsidiary

Striving to become a high

Becoming a corporate group with a

quality company that provides

global presence by pursuing growth

"Healthy Life through Foods"

from the perspective of the value chains

2015- Expansion of business development areas from upstream to downstream

Made Ichibanya Co., Ltd., Gaban Co., Ltd., and Malony Co., Ltd. consolidated subsidiaries in 2015, 2016, and 2017, respectively

2018: Promoted the GOT (Japanese abbreviation, meaning the Groupwide Initiatives) that turns the Group's diversity into synergy

2021: Toward identifying new growth opportunities from a global perspective

Defined four value chains (spice, functional ingredients, soybean, and value-added vegetables) as domains in which it provides "Healthy Life through Foods"

Expanding value chains

Expansion of business fields where we can demonstrate our strengths

2004

2013

Forms an alliance with

Shifted to a holding

Gaban Co., Ltd.

company system

Pursuit of becoming the

No. 1 spice manufacturer

2006

2013

Founded House Wellness

Made Vox Trading Co., Ltd.

Foods Corporation

a consolidated subsidiary

Strengthening of the

Strengthening of the

health domain

procurement field

2015

Made Ichibanya Co., Ltd. a consolidated subsidiary Strengthening of the restaurant field

2016

Made Gaban Co., Ltd. a consolidated subsidiary Strengthening of BtoB and in procurement

2017

2022

Made Malony Co., Ltd. a

Establishment of House

consolidated subsidiary

Foods Group Asia Pacific

Strengthening of BtoC

Co., Ltd.

Expansion of business in

Southeast Asia

2017

Establishment of CVC

Accelerating open innovation

Chains

Expanding markets

Expansion to overseas markets utilizing strengths gained in Japan

Three focus areas (the United States, China, and Southeast Asia) + Restaurant Business

United States

China

Spread of tofu as a

Making curry and rice the

plant-based food (PBF)

people's food in China

1983- Tofu business

1997- Curry business

Southeast Asia

Thailand

Indonesia / Vietnam

Combining good taste and

Creation of a new food culture

functionality

2016-

2018-

2012- Functional drink

Halal curry

Non-halal curry

business

business

business

Expansion of CoCoICHI to the world

Main areas of operation and fiscal year of business commencement

1994- United States

2004- China

2005- Taiwan

2008- South Korea,

Thailand

2018- United Kingdom

2020- India

Striving for Four Value

Expanding products

Founded an enterprise dealing

Enriching the dining table, contributing to

Converting years of

Supporting health

in herbal medicines

Developed curry into a national dish

spice research into

Product lineup that leverages

Entered the world of spice

the happiness of families

new value

with ease

our strengths

1913-

1928-

1963-

2006-

2014-

1962-

1966-

1970-

1973-

1977-

2004-

2009-

2006-

2018-

Spice

House Curry

Vermont Curry

50% reduction in

Allergen friendly

Home dessert

Stew

Retort

Packaged

Snack

Ukon No

Mega

Vitamin

Lactic acid

calories and fat

pouched

noodles

foods

Chikara

Shaki

bacteria

products

L-137

5

INTEGRATED REPORT 2022

INTEGRATED REPORT 2022

6

At a Glance

House Foods Group offers a diverse range of foods.

Foundations for

Value Creation Story

Explanation of Strategies

Value Creation

Data

  • FY2021 summary of financial results

Net sales

253.4 billion yen

Operating profit

19.2 billion yen

Ordinary profit

21.1 billion yen

Profit*

14.0 billion yen

* Profit attributable to owners of parent

  • Business portfolio

Other Food Related

Business

17.5%

Spice/Seasoning/

Composition of

Processed Food

Restaurant

Business

net sales by

Business

44.8%

17.3%

segment for

FY2021

International Food

Health Food Business

Business

14.9%5.5%
  • Proportion of net sales represents a proportion before the elimination of inter-segment transactions
  • Overseas business expansion
  • Proportion of net sales by region

Of the 253.4 billion yen in consolidated net sales for FY2021, overseas net sales accounted for 19.9% of total Group net sales.

FY2021 7.0%

East

United

Asia

States

FY2021 6.7%

Southeast

  • High market share in Japan that forms profit base
  • House Foods

Source: Monthly SRI+ data by INTAGE Inc. (April 2021 through March 2022)

FY20215.6%

Asia

Other

FY2021 0.6%

Curry roux

62.3%

  • Ichibanya
  • Share of sales in curry shops

Source: Fuji Keizai, "Food Service Industry Marketing Handbook 2022," actual results for 2021

Curry House

CoCo Ichibanya

83.1%

  • Long-sellingbrands

Stew roux

68.1%

  • Number of Ichibanya restaurants (As of June 2022)

Japan: 1,258 Overseas: 201

  • Five-yearaverage growth rate of three priority businesses overseas

(Local-currency basis, from FY2017 to FY2021)

Our tofu business in the United States, curry business in China, and functional drink business in ASEAN countries expands businesses that combine the technological expertise we have cultivated in Japan with local food culture.

Tofu business

Curry business

Functional drink business

in the United States

in China

in Thailand

7.6%

15.9%

45.8%

  • Numbers of employees and Group companies (As of March 2022)

Number of employees

Group companies

Japan: 4,335 (70.3%)

Japan: 15

Overseas: 1,834 (29.7%)

Overseas: 22

Ukon No

Ichinichi-bun No

Vermont Curry

Stew Mix

Fruiche

Tongari Corn

C1000

Chikara

Vitamin

59 years

56 years

46 years

44 years

32 years

18 years

14 years

(since 1963)

(since 1966)

(since 1976)

(since 1978)

(since 1990)

(since 2004)

(since 2008)

Number of

employees

(consolidated)

6,169

Number of

consolidated

subsidiaries

37

7

INTEGRATED REPORT 2022

INTEGRATED REPORT 2022

8

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

House Foods Group Inc. published this content on 01 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2022 05:05:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HOUSE FOODS GROUP INC.
01:06aHouse Foods : Integrated Report2022
PU
09/29HOUSE FOODS GROUP INC. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/27House Foods Group's Ichibanya Unit Cuts Fiscal H1 Outlook on Lower-than-expected Recove..
MT
09/26House Foods Group Inc. Revises Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Six Months Ending..
CI
09/19House Foods Unit to Buy US-based Tofu Maker for $110 Million
MT
09/12House Foods Completes $42 Million Share Buyback
MT
09/09Tranche Update on House Foods Group Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on May 11, 202..
CI
09/07House Foods Group Inc.'s Equity Buyback announced on May 11, 2022, has expired with 2,0..
CI
09/05House Foods Buys Back Shares for $9 Million
MT
08/25House Foods Group Plans $3 Million Investment in Unit Gaban
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 273 B 1 835 M 1 835 M
Net income 2023 11 915 M 80,2 M 80,2 M
Net cash 2023 68 800 M 463 M 463 M
P/E ratio 2023 22,8x
Yield 2023 1,65%
Capitalization 271 B 1 826 M 1 826 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,74x
EV / Sales 2024 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 6 169
Free-Float 60,4%
Chart HOUSE FOODS GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
House Foods Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOUSE FOODS GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 2 783,00 JPY
Average target price 3 298,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hiroshi Urakami President & Representative Director
Kazuya Namba Manager-Finance
Yoshiyuki Miyaoku General Manager-Research & Development
Yoshiyuki Osawa MD, Head-Secretariat & GM-Administration
Kyuzo Saito Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOUSE FOODS GROUP INC.-5.34%1 816
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING AND FOOD COMPANY LTD.-37.54%39 421
INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC.-35.21%24 681
KIKKOMAN CORPORATION-17.06%10 413
CHRISTIAN HANSEN-17.89%7 440
LANCASTER COLONY CORPORATION8.86%4 985