House Foods : Integrated Report2022

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields INTEGRATED REPORT 2022 House Foods Group Inc. Group Philosophy and Message Through food, we aim to be good corporate citizen, connecting and collaborating with people to create smiles in their lives. Food may vary by country and time. But the power of food never varies. Good food is tasty and healthy. It has the power to sustain life, to bring people together… to bring joy to the world. In every facet of our activities, House Foods Group is always creating new value. Through food, we at House Foods Group help nurture relationships-our own and others. Together with all our stakeholders we treasure the warmth of family and friendship Foundations for Value Creation Story Explanation of Strategies Value Creation Data Philosophy concept of House Foods Group House Foods Group philosophy is based on two key aspects of the Company. One: Our Group philosophy Defines the role of the Company-Our contribution and raison d'être- encompasses the Our Motto and mission statement of each company in House Foods Group. Two: The "House Ideals (Spirit)" Our corporate DNA-the values shared by all who work with us. In addition, our Founding Philosophy is an everlasting symbol expressing the ideas behind how we see the House brand in the world. Founding Philosophy In every happy home throughout Japan you will find the warm flavor of home cooking, House. as we seek to bring more happiness into people's lives. At the dining table and when dining out. In our homeland and around the world. On every occasion that involves food, we strive to serve as a good partner- putting smiles on the faces of our customers, our employees and their families. So that all the world may be a happier place. Group Philosophy Through food, we aim to be a good corporate citizen, connecting and collaborating with people to create smiles in their lives. House Ideals (Spirit) Our Motto Sincerity, Originality and Enthusiasm The 10 House Values Know yourself

Be humble in your self-confidence and pride

self-confidence and pride Creative work brings dignity

The advancement of House depends on the personal development of each individual

House's strength is the strength of all of us combined

A salary is compensation for doing useful things for society

Being useful to society as employees and as a company

A useful employee is a strong partner for achieving business goals

Profits are necessary for a company to be useful to society

The dedicated passion each one of us feels for the company is the secret to success for House 01 Value Creation Story Group Philosophy and Message Three Responsibilities History of House Foods Group At a Glance President's Message Value Creation Process Source of Value Creation 17 Explanation of Strategies 17 Progress of the Medium-term Business Plan 19 Outline of the Seventh Medium-term Business Plan 21 Progress of the Seventh Medium-term Business Plan from the Perspective of the Three Responsibilities Explanation of Financial Strategies Overview of Business Segments Strategies by Business Segment Spice/Seasoning/Processed Food Business Health Food Business

International Food Business Restaurant Business 33 Foundations for Value Creation Environmental Efforts Human Resource Strategy R&D Quality Assurance Executives 39 Corporate Governance Message from Outside Directors Risk Management Compliance 47 Data Positioning of the Integrated Report 47 11-Year Selected Financial Data Financial Information Non-financial Information Integrated Report 49 Non-ﬁnancial Highlights 50 Group Companies Annual Securities Report Corporate Governance Report 52 Corporate Information (available in Japanese only) Financial Data ESG Data Book CSR Website IR Information Website https://housefoods-group.com/csr/ https://housefoods-group.com/en/ir/ (available in Japanese only) Editorial policy Target period Notes to forward-looking statements House Foods Group Integrated Report 2022 comprehensively describes the overall picture of the Group, its strategies for creating corporate value, and its While the target period is mainly FY2021 (April Result forecasts and forward-looking statements in this Integrated Report are derived from the governance systems such that shareholders, investors, and all other stakeholders deepen their understanding of the Group's medium- to long-term value creation. 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022), this report provides judgment of the Company based on currently available information, and include latent risks, The IFRS Foundation's "International Framework" and the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry's "Guidance for Integrated Corporate Disclosure the latest information at the time of publication uncertainties and other factors. Therefore, actual results or developments may differ from such and Company-Investor Dialogues for Collaborative Value Creation" were used as references in the production of this report. where possible. forecasts or forward-looking statements due to changes in various factors. 1 INTEGRATED REPORT 2022 INTEGRATED REPORT 2022 2 Three Responsibilities Three Responsibilities The "Three Responsibilities" represent our desire to be a "good partner" to our various stakeholders, rather than simply striving to maximize profits as a company. In order for House Foods Group to continue to be a company that is useful to society throughout the ages, these Three Responsibilities form the basis of all of our activities. Foundations for Value Creation Story Explanation of Strategies Value Creation Data These Three Responsibilities have been integrated into the Group's CSR Policy and our Medium- term Business Plan as the cornerstone of our daily activities to realize the Group philosophy. House Foods Group's CSR Policy Through our core businesses, we fulﬁll three main responsibilities in our efforts to contribute to a healthy society and better lives for all. For Society As the phrase "corporate citizen" shows, a company has a role it must play as part of society. Just focusing on law- abiding business activities and fulfilling tax obligations is not sufficient to have the company accepted as something necessary for society. Fulfilling responsibility for society means to contribute to the resolution of various For Society social issues by leveraging the For Our Customers For Our Customers We believe that fulfilling "responsibility for our customers" means being of service to customers through the business as a company playing a role in economic activities. To this end, it is important that we keep growing as a business company and continue offering our unique value to society. For Our Customers For Our Employees and Their Families For Society We contribute to the rich and healthy lives of our customers in both body and mind by always providing products and services that are safe and secure, and also provide value.

We are a job creator who respects the basic human rights and diversity of our employees.

We also encourage personal growth in an effort to better the lives of our employees and their families.

Through our sound management and business activity, we work hard to increase the value of House Foods Group, and thereby contribute to social progress.

As a responsible member of society, all our actions comply with laws and regulations, as well with social morals and ethics.

Our business activity is eco-friendly and contributes to the sustainability of the global environment. company's unique strengths, and in doing so, a company may finally be able to become something that is required by society. Seventh Medium-term Business Plan Striving to become a high quality company that provides "Healthy Life through Foods" [Chapter 2] Striving for Four Value Chains Key Themes for Three Responsibilities For Our Employees and Their Families For Our Employees and Their Families "People create the business of a company and people create the value of the company." Individual employees play roles in all sorts of corporate activities and a company would not function without these employees' active participation. The growth of employees directly affects the growth of a company, and we believe it is imperative that we fulfill our responsibility for the employees themselves as well as for their family members who support the employees' active participation. For Our Customers For Our Employees For Society and Their Families ● Achievement of growth driven by ● Implementation of job satisfaction ● Establishment of a recycling- four value chains transformation oriented model ● Realization of three GOT (Japanese ● Support for demonstrating ● Achievement of a society of healthy abbreviation, meaning the individuality and achieving longevity Groupwide Initiatives) themes integration ● Creation of new value through ➡ See pages 19 through 24 for details collaborative creation Three Responsibilities and the SDGs House Foods Group philosophy aligns with the promise "Leave no one behind" of the agenda for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The Group positions the three responsibilities as the fundamental elements of all of its activities. The Group believes that earnestly working on the themes for the Three Responsibilities will help create a sustainable society, which the SDGs are aimed at. 3 INTEGRATED REPORT 2022 INTEGRATED REPORT 2022 4 History of House Foods Group Environmental changes that affected Group management 19131960-2003-2014 ⚫High economic growth ⚫Market becomes mature The Japanese market entered a mature phase, and customer needs shifted from quantity to quality. Foundations for Value Creation Story Explanation of Strategies Value Creation Data In the course of its history, House Foods Group has always taken on challenges of the times and created new food cultures, staying true to its Founding Philosophy: "In every happy home throughout Japan you will find the warm flavor of home cooking, House." In order to remain a value-creating corporate group in an era of major transformation, House Foods Group will continue to take on challenges by leveraging the diversity and synergy of the Group. 2015-2022 ⚫Great East Japan Earthquake ⚫COVID-19 pandemic Rapidly growing tendency for people to eat Changes in lifestyles and values out or buy food to eat at home, and concerns Changing attitudes toward corporate over the sustainability of the existing businesses responsibility Trajectory of House Foods Group centered on home-cooked meals Accelerated changes in digital technology ⚫From herbal medicines to the world of curry Growth phase ⚫Makes a pitch for richness of dining table along with Japan's economic growth ⚫1913: Founded as Urakami Shoten, an enterprise dealing in herbal medicines ⚫1926: Started manufacturing and selling curry ⚫1963: Launched Vermont Curry ⚫1969: Introduced a product manager system, a first among food companies ⚫1981: Opened the Los Angeles representative office in the United States ⚫1997: Opened the first restaurant in Shanghai, China ⚫ Reviews some Selection and and strengthens concentration ⚫ "Health" and of growth ⚫2003: Introduced the Medium-term ⚫2006: Founded House Wellness Foods ⚫2010: Transfer of mineral water ⚫2013: Shifted to a holding company ⚫2013: Made Vox Trading Co., Ltd. a mature domestic businesses profitability "Overseas" become pillars Business Plan Corporation business system consolidated subsidiary Striving to become a high ⚫ Becoming a corporate group with a quality company that provides global presence by pursuing growth "Healthy Life through Foods" from the perspective of the value chains ⚫2015- Expansion of business development areas from upstream to downstream Made Ichibanya Co., Ltd., Gaban Co., Ltd., and Malony Co., Ltd. consolidated subsidiaries in 2015, 2016, and 2017, respectively ⚫2018: Promoted the GOT (Japanese abbreviation, meaning the Groupwide Initiatives) that turns the Group's diversity into synergy ⚫2021: Toward identifying new growth opportunities from a global perspective Defined four value chains (spice, functional ingredients, soybean, and value-added vegetables) as domains in which it provides "Healthy Life through Foods" Expanding value chains Expansion of business fields where we can demonstrate our strengths 2004 2013 Forms an alliance with Shifted to a holding Gaban Co., Ltd. company system Pursuit of becoming the No. 1 spice manufacturer 2006 2013 Founded House Wellness Made Vox Trading Co., Ltd. Foods Corporation a consolidated subsidiary Strengthening of the Strengthening of the health domain procurement field 2015 Made Ichibanya Co., Ltd. a consolidated subsidiary Strengthening of the restaurant field 2016 Made Gaban Co., Ltd. a consolidated subsidiary Strengthening of BtoB and in procurement 2017 2022 Made Malony Co., Ltd. a Establishment of House consolidated subsidiary Foods Group Asia Pacific Strengthening of BtoC Co., Ltd. Expansion of business in Southeast Asia 2017 Establishment of CVC Accelerating open innovation Chains Expanding markets Expansion to overseas markets utilizing strengths gained in Japan Three focus areas (the United States, China, and Southeast Asia) + Restaurant Business United States China Spread of tofu as a Making curry and rice the plant-based food (PBF) people's food in China 1983- Tofu business 1997- Curry business Southeast Asia Thailand Indonesia / Vietnam Combining good taste and Creation of a new food culture functionality 2016- 2018- 2012- Functional drink Halal curry Non-halal curry business business business Expansion of CoCoICHI to the world Main areas of operation and fiscal year of business commencement 1994- United States 2004- China 2005- Taiwan 2008- South Korea, Thailand 2018- United Kingdom 2020- India Striving for Four Value Expanding products Founded an enterprise dealing Enriching the dining table, contributing to Converting years of Supporting health in herbal medicines Developed curry into a national dish spice research into Product lineup that leverages Entered the world of spice the happiness of families new value with ease our strengths 1913- 1928- 1963- 2006- 2014- 1962- 1966- 1970- 1973- 1977- 2004- 2009- 2006- 2018- Spice House Curry Vermont Curry 50% reduction in Allergen friendly Home dessert Stew Retort Packaged Snack Ukon No Mega Vitamin Lactic acid calories and fat pouched noodles foods Chikara Shaki bacteria products L-137 5 INTEGRATED REPORT 2022 INTEGRATED REPORT 2022 6 At a Glance House Foods Group offers a diverse range of foods. Foundations for Value Creation Story Explanation of Strategies Value Creation Data FY2021 summary of financial results Net sales 253.4 billion yen Operating profit 19.2 billion yen Ordinary profit 21.1 billion yen Profit* 14.0 billion yen * Profit attributable to owners of parent Business portfolio Other Food Related Business 17.5% Spice/Seasoning/ Composition of Processed Food Restaurant Business net sales by Business 44.8% 17.3% segment for FY2021 International Food Health Food Business Business 14.9 % 5.5 % Proportion of net sales represents a proportion before the elimination of inter-segment transactions 14.9 Overseas business expansion

Proportion of net sales by region Of the 253.4 billion yen in consolidated net sales for FY2021, overseas net sales accounted for 19.9% of total Group net sales. FY2021 7.0% East United Asia States FY2021 6.7% Southeast High market share in Japan that forms profit base

