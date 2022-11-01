House Foods : Integrated Report2022

House Foods Group Integrated Report 2022 comprehensively describes the overall picture of the Group, its strategies for creating corporate value, and its
While the target period is mainly FY2021 (April
Result forecasts and forward-looking statements in this Integrated Report are derived from the
governance systems such that shareholders, investors, and all other stakeholders deepen their understanding of the Group's medium- to long-term value creation.
1, 2021 to March 31, 2022), this report provides
judgment of the Company based on currently available information, and include latent risks,
The IFRS Foundation's "International Framework" and the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry's "Guidance for Integrated Corporate Disclosure
the latest information at the time of publication
uncertainties and other factors. Therefore, actual results or developments may differ from such
and Company-Investor Dialogues for Collaborative Value Creation" were used as references in the production of this report.
where possible.
forecasts or forward-looking statements due to changes in various factors.
1
INTEGRATED REPORT 2022
INTEGRATED REPORT 2022
2
Three Responsibilities
Three Responsibilities
The "Three Responsibilities" represent our desire to be a "good partner" to our various stakeholders, rather than simply striving to maximize profits as a company.
In order for House Foods Group to continue to be a company that is useful to society throughout the ages, these Three Responsibilities form the basis of all of our activities.
Foundations for
Value Creation Story
Explanation of Strategies
Value Creation
Data
These Three Responsibilities have been integrated into the Group's CSR Policy and our Medium- term Business Plan as the cornerstone of our daily activities to realize the Group philosophy.
House Foods Group's CSR Policy
Through our core businesses, we fulﬁll three main responsibilities in our efforts to contribute to a healthy society and better lives for all.
For Society
As the phrase "corporate citizen" shows, a company has a role it must play as part of society. Just focusing on law- abiding business activities and fulfilling tax obligations is not sufficient to have the company accepted as something necessary for society.
Fulfilling responsibility for
society means to contribute
to the resolution of various For Society social issues by leveraging the
For Our
Customers
For Our Customers
We believe that fulfilling "responsibility for our customers" means being of service to customers through the business as a company playing a role in economic activities.
To this end, it is important that we keep growing as a business company and continue offering our unique value to society.
For Our Customers
For Our Employees and Their Families
For Society
We contribute to the rich and healthy lives of our customers in both body and mind by always providing products and services that are safe and secure, and also provide value.
We are a job creator who respects the basic human rights and diversity of our employees.
We also encourage personal growth in an effort to better the lives of our employees and their families.
Through our sound management and business activity, we work hard to increase the value of House Foods Group, and thereby contribute to social progress.
As a responsible member of society, all our actions comply with laws and regulations, as well with social morals and ethics.
Our business activity is eco-friendly and contributes to the sustainability of the global environment.
company's unique strengths, and in doing so, a company may finally be able to become something that is required by society.
Seventh Medium-term Business Plan
Striving to become a high quality company that provides "Healthy Life through Foods"
[Chapter 2] Striving for Four Value Chains
Key Themes for Three Responsibilities
For Our Employees and
Their Families
For Our Employees and Their Families
"People create the business of a company and people create the value of the company." Individual employees play roles in all sorts of corporate activities and a company would not function without these employees' active participation.
The growth of employees directly affects the growth of a company, and we believe it is imperative that we fulfill our responsibility for the employees themselves as well as for their family members who support the employees' active participation.
For Our Customers
For Our Employees
For Society
and Their Families
● Achievement of growth driven by
● Implementation of job satisfaction
● Establishment of a recycling-
four value chains
transformation
oriented model
● Realization of three GOT (Japanese
● Support for demonstrating
● Achievement of a society of healthy
abbreviation, meaning the
individuality and achieving
longevity
Groupwide Initiatives) themes
integration
● Creation of new value through
➡ See pages 19 through 24 for details
collaborative creation
Three Responsibilities and the SDGs
House Foods Group philosophy aligns with the promise "Leave no one behind" of the agenda for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The Group positions the three responsibilities as the fundamental elements of all of
its activities.
The Group believes that earnestly working on the themes for the Three Responsibilities will help create a sustainable society, which the SDGs are aimed at.
3
INTEGRATED REPORT 2022
INTEGRATED REPORT 2022
4
History of House Foods Group
Environmental changes that affected Group management
19131960-2003-2014
⚫High economic growth ⚫Market becomes mature
The Japanese market entered a mature phase, and customer needs shifted from quantity to quality.
Foundations for
Value Creation Story
Explanation of Strategies
Value Creation
Data
In the course of its history, House Foods Group has always taken on challenges of the times and created new food cultures, staying true to its Founding Philosophy: "In every happy home throughout Japan you will find the warm flavor of home cooking, House."
In order to remain a value-creating corporate group in an era of major transformation, House Foods Group will continue to take on challenges by leveraging the diversity and synergy of the Group.
2015-2022
⚫Great East Japan Earthquake
⚫COVID-19 pandemic
Rapidly growing tendency for people to eat
Changes in lifestyles and values
out or buy food to eat at home, and concerns
Changing attitudes toward corporate
over the sustainability of the existing businesses
responsibility
Trajectory of House Foods Group
centered on home-cooked meals
Accelerated changes in digital technology
⚫From herbal medicines to the world of curry Growth phase ⚫Makes a pitch for richness of dining table along
with Japan's economic growth
⚫1913: Founded as Urakami Shoten, an enterprise dealing in herbal medicines
⚫1926: Started manufacturing and selling curry
⚫1963: Launched Vermont Curry
⚫1969: Introduced a product manager system, a first among food companies
⚫1981: Opened the Los Angeles representative office in the United States
⚫1997: Opened the first restaurant in Shanghai, China
⚫
Reviews some
Selection and
and strengthens
concentration
⚫
"Health" and
of growth
⚫2003: Introduced the Medium-term
⚫2006: Founded House Wellness Foods
⚫2010: Transfer of mineral water
⚫2013: Shifted to a holding company
⚫2013: Made Vox Trading Co., Ltd. a
mature domestic businesses profitability
"Overseas" become pillars
Business Plan
Corporation business system consolidated subsidiary
Striving to become a high
⚫
Becoming a corporate group with a
quality company that provides
global presence by pursuing growth
"Healthy Life through Foods"
from the perspective of the value chains
⚫2015- Expansion of business development areas from upstream to downstream
Made Ichibanya Co., Ltd., Gaban Co., Ltd., and Malony Co., Ltd. consolidated subsidiaries in 2015, 2016, and 2017, respectively
⚫2018: Promoted the GOT (Japanese abbreviation, meaning the Groupwide Initiatives) that turns the Group's diversity into synergy
⚫2021: Toward identifying new growth opportunities from a global perspective
Defined four value chains (spice, functional ingredients, soybean, and value-added vegetables) as domains in which it provides "Healthy Life through Foods"
Expanding value chains
Expansion of business fields where we can demonstrate our strengths
2004
2013
Forms an alliance with
Shifted to a holding
Gaban Co., Ltd.
company system
Pursuit of becoming the
No. 1 spice manufacturer
2006
2013
Founded House Wellness
Made Vox Trading Co., Ltd.
Foods Corporation
a consolidated subsidiary
Strengthening of the
Strengthening of the
health domain
procurement field
2015
Made Ichibanya Co., Ltd. a consolidated subsidiary Strengthening of the restaurant field
2016
Made Gaban Co., Ltd. a consolidated subsidiary Strengthening of BtoB and in procurement
2017
2022
Made Malony Co., Ltd. a
Establishment of House
consolidated subsidiary
Foods Group Asia Pacific
Strengthening of BtoC
Co., Ltd.
Expansion of business in
Southeast Asia
2017
Establishment of CVC
Accelerating open innovation
Chains
Expanding markets
Expansion to overseas markets utilizing strengths gained in Japan
Three focus areas (the United States, China, and Southeast Asia) + Restaurant Business
United States
China
Spread of tofu as a
Making curry and rice the
plant-based food (PBF)
people's food in China
1983- Tofu business
1997- Curry business
Southeast Asia
Thailand
Indonesia / Vietnam
Combining good taste and
Creation of a new food culture
functionality
2016-
2018-
2012- Functional drink
Halal curry
Non-halal curry
business
business
business
Expansion of CoCoICHI to the world
Main areas of operation and fiscal year of business commencement
1994- United States
2004- China
2005- Taiwan
2008- South Korea,
Thailand
2018- United Kingdom
2020- India
Striving for Four Value
Expanding products
Founded an enterprise dealing
Enriching the dining table, contributing to
Converting years of
Supporting health
in herbal medicines
Developed curry into a national dish
spice research into
Product lineup that leverages
Entered the world of spice
the happiness of families
new value
with ease
our strengths
1913-
1928-
1963-
2006-
2014-
1962-
1966-
1970-
1973-
1977-
2004-
2009-
2006-
2018-
Spice
House Curry
Vermont Curry
50% reduction in
Allergen friendly
Home dessert
Stew
Retort
Packaged
Snack
Ukon No
Mega
Vitamin
Lactic acid
calories and fat
pouched
noodles
foods
Chikara
Shaki
bacteria
products
L-137
5
INTEGRATED REPORT 2022
INTEGRATED REPORT 2022
6
At a Glance
House Foods Group offers a diverse range of foods.
Foundations for
Value Creation Story
Explanation of Strategies
Value Creation
Data
FY2021 summary of financial results
Net sales
253.4 billion yen
Operating profit
19.2 billion yen
Ordinary profit
21.1 billion yen
Profit*
14.0 billion yen
* Profit attributable to owners of parent
Business portfolio
Other Food Related
Business
17.5%
Spice/Seasoning/
Composition of
Processed Food
Restaurant
Business
net sales by
Business
44.8%
17.3%
segment for
FY2021
International Food
Health Food Business
Business
14.9%5.5%
Proportion of net sales represents a proportion before the elimination of inter-segment transactions
Overseas business expansion
Proportion of net sales by region
Of the 253.4 billion yen in consolidated net sales for FY2021, overseas net sales accounted for 19.9% of total Group net sales.
FY2021 7.0%
East
United
Asia
States
FY2021 6.7%
Southeast
High market share in Japan that forms profit base
House Foods
Source: Monthly SRI+ data by INTAGE Inc. (April 2021 through March 2022)
FY20215.6%
Asia
Other
FY2021 0.6%
Curry roux
62.3%
Ichibanya
Share of sales in curry shops
Source: Fuji Keizai, "Food Service Industry Marketing Handbook 2022," actual results for 2021
Curry House
CoCo Ichibanya
83.1%
Long-sellingbrands
Stew roux
68.1%
Number of Ichibanya restaurants(As of June 2022)
Japan: 1,258 Overseas: 201
Five-yearaverage growth rate of three priority businesses overseas
(Local-currency basis, from FY2017 to FY2021)
Our tofu business in the United States, curry business in China, and functional drink business in ASEAN countries expands businesses that combine the technological expertise we have cultivated in Japan with local food culture.
Tofu business
Curry business
Functional drink business
in the United States
in China
in Thailand
7.6%
15.9%
45.8%
Numbers of employees and Group companies(As of March 2022)
Number of employees
Group companies
■ Japan: 4,335 (70.3%)
■ Japan: 15
■ Overseas: 1,834 (29.7%)
■ Overseas: 22
Ukon No
Ichinichi-bun No
Vermont Curry
Stew Mix
Fruiche
Tongari Corn
C1000
Chikara
Vitamin
59 years
56 years
46 years
44 years
32 years
18 years
14 years
(since 1963)
(since 1966)
(since 1976)
(since 1978)
(since 1990)
(since 2004)
(since 2008)
Number of
employees
(consolidated)
6,169
Number of
consolidated
subsidiaries
37
7
INTEGRATED REPORT 2022
INTEGRATED REPORT 2022
8
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
House Foods Group Inc. published this content on 01 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2022 05:05:02 UTC.