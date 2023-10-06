October 6, 2023 Company Name: House Foods Group Inc. Representative: Hiroshi Urakami, President (Securities Code: 2810, TSE Prime Market) Contact: Nobuhide Nakagawa, General Manager of Public & Investor Relations Division (Tel: +81-3-5211-6039)

Notice of Revision to Consolidated Subsidiary's Full-Year Financial Results Forecast

(Ichibanya Co., Ltd.)

House Foods Group Inc. (hereinafter the "Company") hereby announces that Ichibanya Co., Ltd., a consolidated subsidiary of the Company, has revised its financial results forecast for the fiscal year ending February 29, 2024, which was announced on April 5, 2023, as shown in the attached sheet.

The Company is currently examining any effect of the subject matter on its full-year results forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 and will promptly announce any revision.

(Attachment)

Attachment: Notice of Revision to Full-Year Financial Results Forecast (Document published by Ichibanya Co., Ltd. as of October 6, 2023)