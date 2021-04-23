Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. House Foods Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2810   JP3765400001

HOUSE FOODS GROUP INC.

(2810)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

House Foods : Notice of Change (Resignation) of Representative Director

04/23/2021 | 02:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 23, 2021

Company Name:

House Foods Group Inc.

Representative:

Hiroshi Urakami, President

(Securities Code: 2810, First Section of

the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact:

Nobuhide Nakagawa, General Manager

of Public & Investor Relations Division

(Tel: +81-3-5211-6039)

Notice of Change (Resignation) of Representative Director

House Foods Group Inc. (the "Company") hereby announces that at a meeting of its Board of Directors held on April 23, 2021, it resolved the change (resignation) of Representative Director as described below.

1. Reason for the change

Keiji Matsumoto will resign as Representative Director due to the expiration of his term of office as Director.

2. Details of the change

Name

New position

Current position

Keiji Matsumoto

Representative Senior Managing Director

* As a result of this change, the number of Representative Director of the Company will be one person; Hiroshi Urakami, Representative Director & President.

3. Effective date

Keiji Matsumoto will resign as Representative Director at the end of the 75th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company to be held in late June 2021.

Disclaimer

House Foods Group Inc. published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 06:03:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HOUSE FOODS GROUP INC.
02:04aHOUSE FOODS  : Notice of Changes in Officers and Directors' Missions in line wit..
PU
02:04aHOUSE FOODS  : Notice of Change (Resignation) of Representative Director
PU
03/30HOUSE FOODS GROUP INC. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2020HOUSE FOODS  : Boosts Investment in US-based Flavorful Brands
MT
2020HOUSE FOODS  : to Combine Sales Functions for Household Products at Subsidiaries
MT
2020HOUSE FOODS GROUP INC. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2020HOUSE FOODS  : Consolidated Financial Results (Japanese Accounting Standards) fo..
PU
2020HOUSE FOODS GROUP INC. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019HOUSE FOODS GROUP INC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2019HOUSE FOODS GROUP INC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 284 B 2 628 M 2 628 M
Net income 2021 8 976 M 83,1 M 83,1 M
Net cash 2021 84 050 M 779 M 779 M
P/E ratio 2021 39,5x
Yield 2021 1,31%
Capitalization 355 B 3 279 M 3 285 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,95x
EV / Sales 2022 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 6 122
Free-Float 62,4%
Chart HOUSE FOODS GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
House Foods Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOUSE FOODS GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 4 246,00 JPY
Last Close Price 3 520,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 27,8%
Spread / Average Target 20,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hiroshi Urakami President & Representative Director
Kazuya Namba Manager-Finance
Yoshiyuki Miyaoku Director, GM-Research & Development
Yoshiyuki Osawa MD, Head-Secretariat & GM-Administration
Kyuzo Saito Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOUSE FOODS GROUP INC.-10.20%3 279
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING AND FOOD COMPANY LTD.-18.42%83 798
INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC.30.92%35 291
CHR. HANSEN HOLDING A/S-10.60%11 938
KIKKOMAN CORPORATION-9.21%11 065
YIHAI INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD.-33.74%9 749
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ