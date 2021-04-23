House Foods : Notice of Change (Resignation) of Representative Director

April 23, 2021 Company Name: House Foods Group Inc. Representative: Hiroshi Urakami, President (Securities Code: 2810, First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange) Contact: Nobuhide Nakagawa, General Manager of Public & Investor Relations Division (Tel: +81-3-5211-6039)

Notice of Change (Resignation) of Representative Director

House Foods Group Inc. (the "Company") hereby announces that at a meeting of its Board of Directors held on April 23, 2021, it resolved the change (resignation) of Representative Director as described below.

1. Reason for the change

Keiji Matsumoto will resign as Representative Director due to the expiration of his term of office as Director.

2. Details of the change

Name New position Current position Keiji Matsumoto ― Representative Senior Managing Director

* As a result of this change, the number of Representative Director of the Company will be one person; Hiroshi Urakami, Representative Director & President.

3. Effective date

Keiji Matsumoto will resign as Representative Director at the end of the 75th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company to be held in late June 2021.