House Foods : Notice of Changes in Officers and Directors' Missions in line with Transition to a Company with Audit & Supervisory Committee

|
|
April 23, 2021
|
Company Name:
|
House Foods Group Inc.
|
Representative:
|
Hiroshi Urakami, President
|
|
(Securities Code: 2810, First Section of
|
|
the Tokyo Stock Exchange)
|
Contact:
|
Nobuhide Nakagawa, General Manager
|
|
of Public & Investor Relations Division
|
|
(Tel: +81-3-5211-6039)
Notice of Changes in Officers and Directors' Missions
in line with Transition to a Company with Audit & Supervisory Committee
House Foods Group Inc. (the "Company") hereby announces that at a meeting of its Board of Directors held on April 23, 2021, it resolved changes in officers and Directors' missions in line with its transition to a company with Audit & Supervisory Committee as described below. Matters regarding changes in officers in line with its transition to a company with Audit & Supervisory Committee are subject to the approval of the 75th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company to be held in late June 2021 and will be officially determined at a subsequent meeting of the Audit & Supervisory Committee.
1. Changes in officers in line with transition to a company with Audit & Supervisory Committee (late June 2021)
-
Candidates for Directors who will be Audit & Supervisory Committee Members
|
|
Name
|
New position
|
Current position
|
|
Masao Taguchi
|
Director Standing Audit & Supervisory
|
Standing Audit & Supervisory Board
|
|
Committee Member
|
Member
|
|
|
|
Akira Koike
|
Director Standing Audit & Supervisory
|
Standing Audit & Supervisory Board
|
|
Committee Member
|
Member
|
|
|
|
Kyuzo Saito
|
Outside Director Non-Standing Audit &
|
Non-Standing Outside Director
|
|
Supervisory Committee Member
|
|
|
|
|
Hiroyuki Kamano
|
Outside Director Non-Standing Audit &
|
Non-Standing Outside Audit &
|
|
Supervisory Committee Member
|
Supervisory Board Member
|
|
|
|
Junsuke Fujii
|
Outside Director Non-Standing Audit &
|
Non-Standing Outside Director
|
|
Supervisory Committee Member
|
|
|
|
|
Atsuko Okajima
|
Outside Director Non-Standing Audit &
|
Non-Standing Outside Audit &
|
|
Supervisory Committee Member
|
Supervisory Board Member
|
|
|
2) Retiring Audit & Supervisory Board Member
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name
|
New position
|
Current position
|
|
Tamotsu Iwamoto
|
―
|
Non-Standing Outside Audit &
|
|
Supervisory Board Member
|
|
|
2. Changes of Directors' missions (as of May 27, 2021)
|
Name
|
New position/Mission
|
Current position/Mission
|
|
Managing Director General Manager,
|
Managing Director General Manager,
|
|
Administration Headquarters
|
Administration Headquarters
|
Yoshiyuki Osawa
|
Responsible for Secretariat Division
|
Responsible for Secretariat Division
|
|
|
Non-standing Director, Ichibanya Co.,
|
|
|
Ltd.
|
|
Director General Manager, Corporate
|
Director General Manager, Corporate
|
|
Communication Headquarters
|
Communication Headquarters
|
|
Responsible for New Business Planning
|
Responsible for New Business Planning
|
Kotaro Kawasaki
|
& Development Division, Value-Added
|
& Development Division, Value-Added
|
Vegetables Business Development
|
Vegetables Business Development
|
|
|
Division
|
Division
|
|
Non-standing Director, Ichibanya Co.,
|
|
|
Ltd.
|
The above changes are subject to the approval of the 39th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Ichibanya Co., Ltd. to be held on May 27, 2021.
Disclaimer
House Foods Group Inc. published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 06:03:09 UTC.