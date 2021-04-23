House Foods : Notice of Changes in Officers and Directors' Missions in line with Transition to a Company with Audit & Supervisory Committee

April 23, 2021 Company Name: House Foods Group Inc. Representative: Hiroshi Urakami, President (Securities Code: 2810, First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange) Contact: Nobuhide Nakagawa, General Manager of Public & Investor Relations Division (Tel: +81-3-5211-6039)

Notice of Changes in Officers and Directors' Missions

in line with Transition to a Company with Audit & Supervisory Committee

House Foods Group Inc. (the "Company") hereby announces that at a meeting of its Board of Directors held on April 23, 2021, it resolved changes in officers and Directors' missions in line with its transition to a company with Audit & Supervisory Committee as described below. Matters regarding changes in officers in line with its transition to a company with Audit & Supervisory Committee are subject to the approval of the 75th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company to be held in late June 2021 and will be officially determined at a subsequent meeting of the Audit & Supervisory Committee.

1. Changes in officers in line with transition to a company with Audit & Supervisory Committee (late June 2021)

Candidates for Directors who will be Audit & Supervisory Committee Members