House Foods : Notice of Changes in Officers and Directors' Missions in line with Transition to a Company with Audit & Supervisory Committee

04/23/2021 | 02:04am EDT
April 23, 2021

Company Name:

House Foods Group Inc.

Representative:

Hiroshi Urakami, President

(Securities Code: 2810, First Section of

the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact:

Nobuhide Nakagawa, General Manager

of Public & Investor Relations Division

(Tel: +81-3-5211-6039)

Notice of Changes in Officers and Directors' Missions

in line with Transition to a Company with Audit & Supervisory Committee

House Foods Group Inc. (the "Company") hereby announces that at a meeting of its Board of Directors held on April 23, 2021, it resolved changes in officers and Directors' missions in line with its transition to a company with Audit & Supervisory Committee as described below. Matters regarding changes in officers in line with its transition to a company with Audit & Supervisory Committee are subject to the approval of the 75th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company to be held in late June 2021 and will be officially determined at a subsequent meeting of the Audit & Supervisory Committee.

1. Changes in officers in line with transition to a company with Audit & Supervisory Committee (late June 2021)

  1. Candidates for Directors who will be Audit & Supervisory Committee Members

Name

New position

Current position

Masao Taguchi

Director Standing Audit & Supervisory

Standing Audit & Supervisory Board

Committee Member

Member

Akira Koike

Director Standing Audit & Supervisory

Standing Audit & Supervisory Board

Committee Member

Member

Kyuzo Saito

Outside Director Non-Standing Audit &

Non-Standing Outside Director

Supervisory Committee Member

Hiroyuki Kamano

Outside Director Non-Standing Audit &

Non-Standing Outside Audit &

Supervisory Committee Member

Supervisory Board Member

Junsuke Fujii

Outside Director Non-Standing Audit &

Non-Standing Outside Director

Supervisory Committee Member

Atsuko Okajima

Outside Director Non-Standing Audit &

Non-Standing Outside Audit &

Supervisory Committee Member

Supervisory Board Member

2) Retiring Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Name

New position

Current position

Tamotsu Iwamoto

Non-Standing Outside Audit &

Supervisory Board Member

2. Changes of Directors' missions (as of May 27, 2021)

Name

New position/Mission

Current position/Mission

Managing Director General Manager,

Managing Director General Manager,

Administration Headquarters

Administration Headquarters

Yoshiyuki Osawa

Responsible for Secretariat Division

Responsible for Secretariat Division

Non-standing Director, Ichibanya Co.,

Ltd.

Director General Manager, Corporate

Director General Manager, Corporate

Communication Headquarters

Communication Headquarters

Responsible for New Business Planning

Responsible for New Business Planning

Kotaro Kawasaki

& Development Division, Value-Added

& Development Division, Value-Added

Vegetables Business Development

Vegetables Business Development

Division

Division

Non-standing Director, Ichibanya Co.,

Ltd.

The above changes are subject to the approval of the 39th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Ichibanya Co., Ltd. to be held on May 27, 2021.

Disclaimer

House Foods Group Inc. published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 06:03:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
