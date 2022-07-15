Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. House of Jane, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HOJI   US44177J2024

HOUSE OF JANE, INC.

(HOJI)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  12:01 2022-06-30 pm EDT
2.000 USD   -.--%
05:54pHOUSE OF JANE : Quarter ended may 31, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

House of Jane : QUARTER ENDED MAY 31, 2022

07/15/2022 | 05:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOTIFICATION OF LATE FILING

Name of the Issuer: HOUSE OF JANE INC.

Check One:

Annual Report

Quarterly Report

Interim Report

For Period Ended: MAY 31, 2022

Address of Principal Executive Office:

1 N 1ST STREET SUITE 654 PHOENIX, AZ 85004

Reason for Delay in Posting Financial Report: State below in reasonable detail why the Annual/Quarterly Report could not be filed within the prescribed time period.

THE ISSUER IS UNABLE TO FILE ITS QUARTERLY REPORT AND RELATED DISCLOSURES FOR THE QUARTER ENDED AUGUST 31, 2021 WITHIN THE PRESCRIBED TIME PERIOD DUE TO A DELAY IN COMPLETING INVENTORY COSTING NECESSARY FOR INCLUSION IN THE FINANCIAL REPORT

Anticipated Filing Date:

[Please note that the filing of this notification grants issuers 5 additional calendar days to post a Quarterly or Interim Report and 15 calendar days to post an Annual Report.]

JULY 20, 2022

Person to contact regarding this notification:

Officer/Director Signature:

Date: 7/15/2022

Date: 7/15/2022

Signature: /s/ Lanny R. Lang

Signature: /s/ Lanny R. Lang

Name: LANNY R LANG

Name: LANNY R LANG

Title: CFO

Title: CFO

Instructions to post Notification of Late Filing in www.OTCIQ.com:

  1. Fill out this Notification of Late Filing form and convert the file to a PDF
  2. Log in to www.OTCIQ.com and click "Add Financial Report" on the left hand navigation
  3. Select Dissemination Date "Immediate"
  4. Under Report Type, select "Notification of Late Filing"
  5. Enter Period End Date corresponding to the quarter/fiscal year end date for which this Notice is being filed
  6. Click "Browse" and select the PDF saved in step 1 above.
  7. A preview of the document will appear next. Please make sure to review the entire document & scroll down to click the "Submit" button. Your Notification of Late Filing will appear within a few minutes on otcmarkets.com

Alternative Reporting companies on the Pink Current tier may utilize the Notification of Late Filing to receive the extension. The Notification must be submitted by the applicable reporting deadline to qualify for the extension.

OTCQB and OTCQX non-SEC reporting companies may also post this document to remain compliant with OTC reporting requirements.

Conditional Filing Relief for Companies Affected by the Coronavirus:Issuer must specifically disclose a

summary of why relief is needed in the Notification of Late Filing in order to receive the 45 day extension.

Disclaimer

House of Jane Inc. published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 21:53:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HOUSE OF JANE, INC.
05:54pHOUSE OF JANE : Quarter ended may 31, 2022
PU
More news
Chart HOUSE OF JANE, INC.
Duration : Period :
House of Jane, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Lanny R. Lang Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOUSE OF JANE, INC.0.00%22
COLUMBIA CARE INC.-41.99%639
ASCEND WELLNESS HOLDINGS, INC.-62.03%472
AYR WELLNESS INC.-65.73%346
ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC.-37.39%332
FLORA GROWTH CORP.-59.83%55