House of Jane : QUARTER ENDED MAY 31, 2022

NOTIFICATION OF LATE FILING

Name of the Issuer: HOUSE OF JANE INC.

Check One: Annual Report Quarterly Report Interim Report For Period Ended: MAY 31, 2022

Address of Principal Executive Office:

1 N 1ST STREET SUITE 654 PHOENIX, AZ 85004

Reason for Delay in Posting Financial Report: State below in reasonable detail why the Annual/Quarterly Report could not be filed within the prescribed time period.

THE ISSUER IS UNABLE TO FILE ITS QUARTERLY REPORT AND RELATED DISCLOSURES FOR THE QUARTER ENDED AUGUST 31, 2021 WITHIN THE PRESCRIBED TIME PERIOD DUE TO A DELAY IN COMPLETING INVENTORY COSTING NECESSARY FOR INCLUSION IN THE FINANCIAL REPORT

Anticipated Filing Date:

[Please note that the filing of this notification grants issuers 5 additional calendar days to post a Quarterly or Interim Report and 15 calendar days to post an Annual Report.]

JULY 20, 2022

Person to contact regarding this notification: Officer/Director Signature: Date: 7/15/2022 Date: 7/15/2022 Signature: /s/ Lanny R. Lang Signature: /s/ Lanny R. Lang Name: LANNY R LANG Name: LANNY R LANG Title: CFO Title: CFO

