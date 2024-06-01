Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited informed that on attaining the age of superannuation, Shri D Guhan (DIN: 06757569) has ceased to be Director (Finance) of Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited (HUDCO) on 31st May, 2024 (A/N). Further, pursuant to Order No. A-42012(12)/1/2023-AA-MoHUA(E-9160272) dated 31st May, 2024, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, has conveyed approval of the Competent Authority for entrustment of additional charge of the post of Director (Finance), HUDCO, to Shri Sanjay Kulshrestha, CMD (HUDCO) for a period of three months effective the date of occurrence of vacancy of the post of Director (Finance) i.e., June 01, 2024, or till a regular incumbent joins the post, or until further orders, whichever is earliest.