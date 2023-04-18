Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HUDCO   INE031A01017

HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION LIMITED

(HUDCO)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  03:24:15 2023-04-18 am EDT
45.25 INR    0.00%
03:18aIndia New Issue-HUDCO sets coupon on over 3-year bonds - bankers
RE
04/13CARE Keeps AAA Rating on Housing and Urban Development's Long-term Bank Financing; Outlook Stable
MT
03/23New-Home Sales Data Help Lift Equities
MT
India New Issue-HUDCO sets coupon on over 3-year bonds - bankers

04/18/2023 | 03:18am EDT
MUMBAI, April 18 (Reuters) - India's Housing and Urban Development Corp (HUDCO) has set a coupon of 7.48% on its bonds maturing in three years and four months, four merchant bankers said on Tuesday.

The state-run company has accepted bids worth 15 billion rupees ($182.9 million) on this issue for which it had invited bids earlier in the day.

The issue was fully subscribed and the notes will mature in August 2026.

The bonds are rated AAA by Care, ICRA and India Ratings and the issue will be settled later this week.

HUDCO last tapped the market in February when it raised 20 billion rupees through bonds maturing in three years and three months at a coupon of 7.68%. ($1 = 82.0050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Bhakti Tambe and Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 27 103 M 330 M 330 M
Net income 2022 17 164 M 209 M 209 M
Net Debt 2022 609 B 7 430 M 7 430 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,82x
Yield 2022 10,7%
Capitalization 90 586 M 1 104 M 1 104 M
EV / Sales 2021 26,5x
EV / Sales 2022 24,9x
Nbr of Employees 703
Free-Float 18,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kuldip Narayan Chairman & Managing Director
D. Guhan Chief Financial Officer & Director
Shailesh Prakash Tripathi Executive Director-Information Technology
Alok Kumar Joshi Executive Director-Operations
Harish Kumar Sharma Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION LIMITED-13.15%1 104
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED-9.33%43 844
ORIX CORPORATION9.75%20 235
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-8.83%12 836
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED15.75%8 388
SHRIRAM FINANCE LIMITED-4.23%6 032
