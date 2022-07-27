Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION LIMITED

  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-25
35.85 INR   -0.28%
U.S. Treasury to allow COVID funds for state, local affordable housing loans

07/27/2022 | 05:07am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Housing boom comes to Florida

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury said on Wednesday that it will allow state, local and tribal governments more flexibility to use COVID-19 rescue funds to boost the supply of affordable housing, including permission to issue direct long-term project loans.

The changes for the $350 billion State and Local Fiscal Relief Fund program are aimed at filling a financing gap for affordable housing projects, allowing them to be more easily developed, especially those that are eligible for the Treasury's Low-Income Housing Tax Credit.

State, local and tribal governments can fully provide loan principal under the new guidance, provided projects meet certain criteria.

The Treasury also said it is expanding the range of uses of the funds for projects beyond those currently allowed under two major Department of Housing and Urban Development programs to additional federal programs from multiple agencies.

U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said Treasury is making clear that state and local funds may be used to finance the development, repair and operation of any affordable rental housing unit that provides long-term affordability of 20 years or more to households at or below 65% of the local area's median income level.

Treasury had previously called on states and municipalities to use more of their COVID-19 allocations to address a severe shortage of affordable housing, a driver of inflation..

But Adeyemo said that state and local housing agencies had asked for more flexibility and broader uses of the funds.

"The thing that I have seen more and more is that there are a number of affordable housing projects today that started during the pandemic that have become more expensive, and there's a need for additional gap financing," Adeyemo told reporters. "And that's hard to find."

Through March 31, over 600 communities had budgeted $12.9 billion from their state and local funding allocations to meet housing needs and lower housing costs, including $4.2 billion for affordable housing development and preservation.

(Reporting by David Lawder; editing by Richard Pullin)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 25 814 M - -
Net income 2021 15 785 M - -
Net Debt 2021 597 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,57x
Yield 2021 4,95%
Capitalization 71 768 M 899 M -
EV / Sales 2020 23,9x
EV / Sales 2021 26,5x
Nbr of Employees 753
Free-Float 18,2%
Chart HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kamran Rizvi Chairman & Managing Director
D. Guhan Chief Financial Officer & Director
Shailesh Prakash Tripathi Executive Director-Information Technology
Alok Kumar Joshi Executive Director-Operations
Harish Kumar Sharma Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION LIMITED-7.96%899
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED-10.28%47 313
ORIX CORPORATION-1.00%20 224
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-31.56%15 296
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED30.50%6 989
SOFI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-61.16%5 662