U.S. agencies prepared to give Puerto Rico $12 billion to modernize electric grid

Feb 2 (Reuters) - The Biden administration and Puerto Rico
Governor Pedro Pierluisi reached a deal on Wednesday to revamp
the U.S. territory's outdated electric grid and move it towards
renewable energy, securing over $12 billion in federal recovery
funds.
Three federal agencies - the U.S. Department of Energy,
Homeland Security and Housing and Urban Development - said they
were prepared to distribute the federal recovery and grid
modernization funds for Puerto Rico's energy sector.
The three federal agencies added they implemented a
memorandum of understanding to align federal investments with
local policies to start transition into clean energy, with the
goal of achieving 100% renewable electricity by 2050.
Puerto Rico filed for protection under a bankruptcy-like
law, known as Title III, in May 2017.
In January, the judge overseeing Puerto Rico's nearly
five-year-long debt restructuring process approved a debt
adjustment plan that is intended to revitalize the
commonwealth's economy and reduce its $135 billion in
liabilities.
The debt adjustment plan is expected to go into effect by
March 15. The oversight board will remain in place until Puerto
Rico has had four consecutive years of balanced budgets.
Puerto Rico piled up unsustainable levels of debt in the
years leading up to 2017. In 2016, the federal government
enacted a law which created a process for the territory to
restructure its debt.
