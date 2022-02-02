Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    540530   INE031A01017

HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION LIMITED

(540530)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. agencies prepared to give Puerto Rico $12 billion to modernize electric grid

02/02/2022 | 01:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Feb 2 (Reuters) - The Biden administration and Puerto Rico Governor Pedro Pierluisi reached a deal on Wednesday to revamp the U.S. territory's outdated electric grid and move it towards renewable energy, securing over $12 billion in federal recovery funds.

Three federal agencies - the U.S. Department of Energy, Homeland Security and Housing and Urban Development - said they were prepared to distribute the federal recovery and grid modernization funds for Puerto Rico's energy sector.

The three federal agencies added they implemented a memorandum of understanding to align federal investments with local policies to start transition into clean energy, with the goal of achieving 100% renewable electricity by 2050.

Puerto Rico filed for protection under a bankruptcy-like law, known as Title III, in May 2017.

In January, the judge overseeing Puerto Rico's nearly five-year-long debt restructuring process approved a debt adjustment plan that is intended to revitalize the commonwealth's economy and reduce its $135 billion in liabilities.

The debt adjustment plan is expected to go into effect by March 15. The oversight board will remain in place until Puerto Rico has had four consecutive years of balanced budgets.

Puerto Rico piled up unsustainable levels of debt in the years leading up to 2017. In 2016, the federal government enacted a law which created a process for the territory to restructure its debt.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Aurora Ellis)


© Reuters 2022
All news about HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION LIMITED
01/26New Home Sales Increase More Than Expected in December on Robust Midwest, South Activit..
MT
01/19Housing Starts Rise More Than Expected in December as Building Permits Surge
MT
01/07Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited Appoints Banshilal Gurjar as Non-Offi..
CI
2021US Home Prices Hit Fresh Record as Inventory Falls to All-Time Low, Redfin Says
MT
2021Factbox-Who will get the Fed regulation job? Here are some of the contenders
RE
2021US Home Price Growth Cools in October Even as All Regions Report Double-Digit Annual Ga..
MT
2021US House Prices Rise More Than Expected in October But Growth Slows From Earlier This Y..
MT
2021New Home Sales Rise in November But Miss Consensus View as Median Price Increases
MT
2021US Housing Starts Rise in November to Second-Highest Level Since Beginning of Pandemic ..
MT
2021Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited Appoints Kamran Rizvi as Managing Dir..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 25 814 M 345 M 25 814 M
Net income 2021 15 785 M 211 M 15 785 M
Net Debt 2021 597 B 7 978 M 597 B
P/E ratio 2021 5,57x
Yield 2021 4,95%
Capitalization 83 679 M 1 119 M 83 679 M
EV / Sales 2020 25,3x
EV / Sales 2021 26,5x
Nbr of Employees 753
Free-Float 18,2%
Chart HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kamran Rizvi Chairman & Managing Director
D. Guhan Chief Financial Officer & Director
Shailesh Prakash Tripathi Executive Director-Information Technology
Alok Kumar Joshi Executive Director-Operations
Harish Kumar Sharma Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION LIMITED7.32%1 101
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED0.69%56 504
ORIX CORPORATION0.47%23 963
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-7.57%22 589
PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES LIMITED-4.49%8 051
MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED-1.91%7 873