Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HDIL   INE191I01012

HOUSING DEVELOPMENT AND INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED

(HDIL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Housing Development and Infrastructure : CIRP - Committee meeting updates

03/06/2022 | 02:19pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

05th March, 2022

National Stock Exchange of India Limited,

BSE Limited

"Exchange Plaza", C-1, Block G,

25th Floor, New Trading Ring,

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Rotunda Building, PJ Towers,

Bandra (East),

Dalal Street, Fort,

Mumbai-400051

Mumbai-400001

Script Code: 532873

Security Symbol: HDIL

Subject:

Disclosure under Regulation 30 of

Securities and Exchange Board of India

(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (LODR)

read with Schedule III of LODR - Intimation of Meeting of Committee of

Creditors

RE:

Intimation for Twenty Third meeting of Committee of Creditors in the matter of

M/s. Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited.

Dear Sir,

Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015 (LODR) and in accordance with the requirements of sub- clause 16(g) of Part A of Schedule III of LODR, we wish to inform you that the Twenty Third meeting of Committee of Creditors will be held on 09th March, 2022 and shall continue on 10th March, 2022.

You are requested to take the above information on record.

Thanking you,

For Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited

A N Manudhane

Resolution Professional

(M/s. Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited is under Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process pursuant to the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016. Its affairs, business and assets are being managed by the Resolution Professional, Mr. Abhay N Manudhane

appointed by Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench, Mumbai, vide order dated 20thAugust, 2019)

Registered Office: 9-01, HDIL Towers, AnantKanekarMarg, Bandra (East), Mumbai-400051

Tel : +91 2226583500; Website : www.hdil.in; CINNo. L70100MH1996PLC101379

Disclaimer

HDIL - Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd. published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2022 19:18:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HOUSING DEVELOPMENT AND INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED
02:19pHOUSING DEVELOPMENT AND INFRASTRUCTU : CIRP - Committee meeting updates
PU
02/22HOUSING DEVELOPMENT AND INFRASTRUCTU : CIRP - Committee meeting updates
PU
2020HOUSING DEVELOPMENT AND INFRASTRUCTU : Orders Under Insolvency And Bankruptcy Code, 2016 W..
AQ
2020Adani, Sunteck Realty, Suraksha Asset Show Interest in Acquiring HDIL
CI
2020Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited Announces Resignation of Shri Darshan Ma..
CI
2020Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited Announces the Resignation of Shri Darsha..
CI
2019HOUSING DEVELOPMENT AND INFRASTRUCTU : 532873) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
CI
2019Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Q..
CI
2019TRANSCRIPT : Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited, Q1 2020 Earnings Call, Aug 14..
CI
2019Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited Reports Audited Standalone Earnings Resu..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HOUSING DEVELOPMENT AND INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2019 7 183 M 93,9 M 93,9 M
Net income 2019 1 063 M 13,9 M 13,9 M
Net Debt 2019 21 162 M 277 M 277 M
P/E ratio 2019 11,0x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 2 252 M 29,4 M 29,4 M
EV / Sales 2018 10,7x
EV / Sales 2019 4,58x
Nbr of Employees 286
Free-Float 100%
Chart HOUSING DEVELOPMENT AND INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOUSING DEVELOPMENT AND INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sarang Wadhawan Vice Chairman & Managing Director
Darshan D. Majmudar CFO, Secretary & Compliance Officer
RakeshKumar K. Wadhawan Executive Chairman
Sanjay Kumar Singh Vice President-Administration & Human Resources
Lalit Mohan Mehta Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT AND INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED-14.41%29
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED16.62%34 907
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.31.09%33 897
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-4.49%33 506
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.8.89%32 242
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED9.67%31 294