Housing Development and Infrastructure : CIRP - Committee meeting updates

05th March, 2022
National Stock Exchange of India Limited, BSE Limited
Script Code: 532873
Security Symbol: HDIL
Subject: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (LODR) read with Schedule III of LODR - Intimation of Meeting of Committee of Creditors
RE: Intimation for Twenty Third meeting of Committee of Creditors in the matter of M/s. Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited.

Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015 (LODR) and in accordance with the requirements of sub- clause 16(g) of Part A of Schedule III of LODR, we wish to inform you that the Twenty Third meeting of Committee of Creditors will be held on 09th March, 2022 and shall continue on 10th March, 2022.

For Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited

A N Manudhane

Resolution Professional

(M/s. Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited is under Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process pursuant to the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016. Its affairs, business and assets are being managed by the Resolution Professional, Mr. Abhay N Manudhane

appointed by Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench, Mumbai, vide order dated 20thAugust, 2019)

Registered Office: 9-01, HDIL Towers, AnantKanekarMarg, Bandra (East), Mumbai-400051

Tel : +91 2226583500; Website : www.hdil.in; CINNo. L70100MH1996PLC101379