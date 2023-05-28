Advanced search
    500010   INE001A01036

HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED

(500010)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-25
2650.15 INR   +0.02%
05/28Baring EQT set to buy HDFC's education loan unit for up to $1.5 billion - ET
RE
05/26Housing Development Finance Sells 2% Stake in Siti Networks
MT
05/25HDFC-HDFC Bank merger in 4-5 weeks; bank's margin to drop, say analysts
RE
Baring EQT set to buy HDFC's education loan unit for up to $1.5 billion - ET

05/28/2023 | 11:26pm EDT
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Baring Private Equity Asia EQT is set to buy India-based Housing Development Finance Corp's educational loan unit - Credila Financial Services - for about $1.3 billion to $1.5 billion, The Economic Times reported on Monday.

The buyout fund will acquire 90% of the company, with HDFC retaining the remaining 10% stake, which it may sell over the next two years, the report said, citing people aware of the matter.

A formal announcement is expected by June-end, ahead of the merger between HDFC Ltd and HDFC Bank Ltd, to create the world's fourth-largest bank, the people said.

Baring has formed a consortium with ChrysCapital for the transaction, they said.

Baring and HDFC did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

(Reporting by Anuran Sadhu and Kashish Tandon in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)


© Reuters 2023
ChangeLast1st jan.
HDFC BANK LIMITED 1.37% 1638.6 Delayed Quote.-0.76%
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 0.02% 2650.15 End-of-day quote.0.51%
TOPIX INDEX 0.81% 2163.41 Delayed Quote.13.43%
Financials
Sales 2023 238 B 2 877 M 2 877 M
Net income 2023 156 B 1 894 M 1 894 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 30,7x
Yield 2023 1,13%
Capitalization 4 889 B 59 173 M 59 173 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 20,6x
Capi. / Sales 2024 18,0x
Nbr of Employees 3 599
Free-Float 97,8%
Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Keki M. Mistry Vice Chairman & Managing Director
V. Srinivasa Rangan Executive Director & Chief Financial Officer
Deepak Shantilal Parekh Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Dipta Bhanu Gupta Senior GM-Accounts & Information Technology
R. Arivazhagan Chief Information Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED0.51%59 173
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION-4.12%77 686
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES4.63%25 994
FIRSTRAND LIMITED-2.74%17 254
BANK OF JIANGSU CO., LTD.3.29%15 740
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED-24.51%8 274
