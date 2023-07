BENGALURU, July 5 (Reuters) - India's HDFC Bank on Wednesday said that its merged loan book with Housing Development Finance Corporation stood at 22.45 trillion rupees ($273.77 billion) as at the end of the June quarter.

HDFC Bank merged with HDFC on July 1.

($1 = 82.0020 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sethuraman NR in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)