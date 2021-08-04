HDFC: Quarter Ended June 2021

Housing Development Finance
Corporation Limited
CONTENTS
-
HDFC Snapshot
-
Mortgage Market in India
-
Operational and Financial Highlights: Mortgages
-
Shareholding
-
Financials: Standalone
-
Key Subsidiaries and Associates
-
Financials: Consolidated
-
Environmental, Social & Governance
|
• IT & Digitalisation Initiatives
|
2
-
Incorporated in 1977 as the first specialised mortgage company in India
-
Now a Financial Conglomerate with interests beyond mortgages
-
72% shares held by Foreign Investors
Market capitalisation*: US$ 60 bn
|
21.07%
|
49.95%
|
52.65%
|
Market capitalisation*:
|
Market capitalisation*:
|
Market capitalisation*:
|
US$ 111 bn
|
US$ 19 bn
|
US$ 8 bn
|
|
|
ADRs listed on NYSE
|
Ranks 2nd in individual
|
|
weighted received premium
|
Amongst the largest AMCs with
|
|
amongst private players
|
quarterly avg. AUM of US$ 56 bn
|
100%
|
100%
|
100%
49.98%
Ranks amongst the top 3 private
players in general insurance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HDFC Capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Advisors
|
|
Financial services distribution
|
|
|
|
|
Property funds with AUM of
|
|
company
|
|
|
India's first dedicated education
|
|
~US$ 2.2 bn; of which US$
|
|
Sources more than half of
|
|
|
|
1.1 bn is committed for
|
|
|
|
loan company with outstanding
|
|
|
HDFC's home loans
|
|
|
|
development of affordable
|
|
|
|
loan book of US$ 854 mn
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
housing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*As at June 30, 2021
|
4
|
US$ amounts converted based on exchange rate of US$ 1 = Rs. 74.33
HDFC Snapshot
BUSINESS SUMMARY
|
• Loans Outstanding (Gross loans)
|
:
|
Rs. 5,741.36 bn
|
(As at June 30, 2021)
|
:
|
US$ 77.24 bn
|
• Individual Loans Originated CAGR (5 years)
|
: 16%
|
• Cumulative Housing Units Financed
|
: 8.6 million
|
• Cost to Income Ratio
|
: 8.0%
(excluding notional cost of Employee Stock Option Scheme & Corporate Social Responsibility Expenses)
|
•
|
Unaccounted gains on listed investments
|
: Rs. 2,610.68 bn
|
|
|
in subsidiary and associate companies
|
: US$ 35.12 bn
|
|
•
|
Consolidated Profit After Tax CAGR (5 years)
|
: 21%
|
5
|
|
|
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
HDFC - Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited published this content on 04 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2021 10:45:11 UTC.