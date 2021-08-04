Log in
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED

HDFC: Quarter Ended June 2021

08/04/2021 | 06:46am EDT
Housing Development Finance

Corporation Limited

CONTENTS

  • HDFC Snapshot
  • Mortgage Market in India
  • Operational and Financial Highlights: Mortgages
  • Shareholding
  • Financials: Standalone
  • Key Subsidiaries and Associates
  • Financials: Consolidated
  • Environmental, Social & Governance

IT & Digitalisation Initiatives

2

HDFC SNAPSHOT

HDFC Snapshot

WHO WE ARE…

  • Incorporated in 1977 as the first specialised mortgage company in India
  • Now a Financial Conglomerate with interests beyond mortgages
  • 72% shares held by Foreign Investors

Market capitalisation*: US$ 60 bn

21.07%

49.95%

52.65%

Market capitalisation*:

Market capitalisation*:

Market capitalisation*:

US$ 111 bn

US$ 19 bn

US$ 8 bn

ADRs listed on NYSE

Ranks 2nd in individual

weighted received premium

Amongst the largest AMCs with

amongst private players

quarterly avg. AUM of US$ 56 bn

100%

100%

100%

49.98%

Ranks amongst the top 3 private

players in general insurance

HDFC Capital

Advisors

Financial services distribution

Property funds with AUM of

company

India's first dedicated education

~US$ 2.2 bn; of which US$

Sources more than half of

1.1 bn is committed for

loan company with outstanding

HDFC's home loans

development of affordable

loan book of US$ 854 mn

housing

*As at June 30, 2021

4

US$ amounts converted based on exchange rate of US$ 1 = Rs. 74.33

HDFC Snapshot

BUSINESS SUMMARY

Loans Outstanding (Gross loans)

:

Rs. 5,741.36 bn

(As at June 30, 2021)

:

US$ 77.24 bn

Individual Loans Originated CAGR (5 years)

: 16%

Cumulative Housing Units Financed

: 8.6 million

Cost to Income Ratio

: 8.0%

(excluding notional cost of Employee Stock Option Scheme & Corporate Social Responsibility Expenses)

Unaccounted gains on listed investments

: Rs. 2,610.68 bn

in subsidiary and associate companies

: US$ 35.12 bn

Consolidated Profit After Tax CAGR (5 years)

: 21%

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HDFC - Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited published this content on 04 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2021 10:45:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
