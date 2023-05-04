HDFC Twins drag Indian shares lower amid weak global cues

The Nifty 50 was down 0.54% at 18,156.55 as of 9:17 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex lost 0.61%.

Eight of the 13 major sectoral indexes declined, with high weightage financials losing 1.5%. The sharp slide in financials was led by Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd which fell over 5%. HDFC and HDFC Bank Ltd were among the top Nifty 50 losers.

The fall in HDFC twins comes after an update on MSCI implementation for HDFC twins post-merger.

($1 = 81.6540 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Varun H K)