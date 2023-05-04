Advanced search
    500010   INE001A01036

HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED

(500010)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-03
2862.35 INR   +2.64%
05/04HDFC Twins drag Indian shares lower amid weak global cues
RE
05/04India's HDFC beats Q4 profit estimates on home loan demand
RE
05/04HDFC Bank to open more than 675 branches in semi-urban, rural areas in FY24 - official
RE
HDFC Twins drag Indian shares lower amid weak global cues

05/04/2023 | 11:55pm EDT
A man wearing a protective mask walks past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares opened lower on Friday, dragged by high-weightage financials and on weak global cues, after the European Central Bank hiked rates and concerns over the U.S. banking sector resurfaced with the collapse of PacWest Bancorp.

The Nifty 50 was down 0.54% at 18,156.55 as of 9:17 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex lost 0.61%.

Eight of the 13 major sectoral indexes declined, with high weightage financials losing 1.5%. The sharp slide in financials was led by Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd which fell over 5%. HDFC and HDFC Bank Ltd were among the top Nifty 50 losers.

The fall in HDFC twins comes after an update on MSCI implementation for HDFC twins post-merger.

($1 = 81.6540 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Varun H K)


© Reuters 2023
