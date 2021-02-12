Housing Development Finance : Allotment of Equity Shares - 12022021

HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITEDwww.hdfc.com
Ref. No.: SE/2020-21/308
February 12, 2021
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
P. J. Towers
Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block
Dalal Street
Bandra-Kurla Complex
Mumbai 400 001
Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051
Kind Attn: Sr. General Manager
Kind Attn: Head - Listing
DCS -Listing Department
Dear Sirs,
Sub: Allotment of Equi Shares pursuant to exercise of stock options under Employees Stock
Option Schemes
In terms of the provisions of Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Allotment Committee of the Corporation at its meeting held today i.e., February 12, 2021, approved allotment of 17,36,497 equity shares of Rs. 2 each of the Corporation under distinctive numbers 1800195903 to 1801932399 (both numbers inclusive) pursuant to exercise of stock options by certain director and employees of the Corporation.
Post the above allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Corporation is Rs. 360,38,64,798 consisting of 180,19,32,399 equity shares of Rs. 2 each.
Please note that the Meeting of the Allotment Committee commenced at 12.40 p.m. and concluded at 12.55 p.m.
We request you to kindly take note of above and arrange to bring this to the notice of all conceed.
