Housing Development Finance : Allotment of Equity Shares - 12022021

Ref. No.: SE/2020-21/308 February 12, 2021 BSELimited National Stock Exchange oflndia Limited P. J. Towers Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block Dalal Street Bandra-Kurla Complex Mumbai 400 001 Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051 Kind Attn: Sr. General Manager Kind Attn: Head - Listing DCS -Listing Department

Sub: Allotment of Equi Shares pursuant to exercise of stock options under Employees Stock

Option Schemes

In terms of the provisions ofRegulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inrm you that the Allotment Committee of the Corporation at its meeting held today i.e., February 12, 2021, approved allotment of 17,36,497 equity shares of Rs. 2 each of the Corporation under distinctive numbers 1800195903 to 1801932399 (both numbers inclusive) pursuant to exercise of stock options by certain director and employees of the Corporation.

Post the above allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Corporation is Rs. 360,38,64,798 consisting of 180,19,32,399 equity shares of Rs. 2 each.

Please note that the Meeting of the Allotment Committee commenced at 12.40 p.m. and concluded at 12.55 p.m.

We request you to kindly take note of above and arrange to bring this to the notice of all conceed.

