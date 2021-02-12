Log in
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED    500010   INE001A01036

HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED

(500010)
Housing Development Finance : Allotment of Equity Shares - 12022021

02/12/2021 | 02:50am EST
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITEDwww.hdfc.com

Ref. No.: SE/2020-21/308

February 12, 2021

BSELimited

National Stock Exchange oflndia Limited

P. J. Towers

Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block

Dalal Street

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Mumbai 400 001

Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051

Kind Attn: Sr. General Manager

Kind Attn: Head - Listing

DCS -Listing Department

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Allotment of Equi Shares pursuant to exercise of stock options under Employees Stock

Option Schemes

In terms of the provisions ofRegulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inrm you that the Allotment Committee of the Corporation at its meeting held today i.e., February 12, 2021, approved allotment of 17,36,497 equity shares of Rs. 2 each of the Corporation under distinctive numbers 1800195903 to 1801932399 (both numbers inclusive) pursuant to exercise of stock options by certain director and employees of the Corporation.

Post the above allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Corporation is Rs. 360,38,64,798 consisting of 180,19,32,399 equity shares of Rs. 2 each.

Please note that the Meeting of the Allotment Committee commenced at 12.40 p.m. and concluded at 12.55 p.m.

We request you to kindly take note of above and arrange to bring this to the notice of all conceed.

Thank you,

Yours ithlly,

For Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited

CC: NSDL: CC: CDSL:Kind Attn: Mr. Basant Sahoo Kind Attn: Mr. Rakesh Dalvi

Corporate Oﬃce: HDFC House, HT Parekh Marg, 165-166, Backbay Reclamation, Churchgate, Mumbai 400 020.

Tel.: 66316000, 22820282. Fax: 022-22046834, 22046758.

Regd. Oﬃce: Ramon House, HT Parekh Marg, 169, Backbay Reclamation, Churchgate, Mumbai 400 020. INDIA.

Corporate Identity Number: L70100MH1977PLC019916

Disclaimer

HDFC - Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited published this content on 12 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2021 07:49:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
