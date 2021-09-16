Housing Development Finance : Allotment of Equity Shares - 16092021

- ' . ' ,. - .i HDFC HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED www.hdfc.com Ref. No.: SE/2021-22/171 September 16, 2021 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange oflndia Limited P. J. Towers Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block Dalal Street Bandra-Kurla Complex Mumbai 400 001 Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051 Kind Attn: Sr. General Manager Kind Attn: Head - Listing nc..� - Ui.;rlng Depat·rmem

Uear Sirs,

Sub: Allotment of Equity Shares pursuant to exercise of stock options under Employees Stock Option Schemes

In terms of the provisions of Regulation 30 ofthe Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Allotment Committee ofthe Corporation at its meeting held today i.e., September 16, 2021, approved allotment of 5,18,842 equity shares of Rs. 2 each of the Corporation under distinctive numbers 1807069358 to 1807588199 (both numbers inclusive) pursuant to exercise of stock options by a director and certain employees ofthe Corporation.

Post the above allotment, the paid-up share capital ofthe Corporation is Rs. 361,51,76,398 consisting of180,75,88,199 equity shares ofRs. 2 each.

Please note that the Meeting ofthe Allotment Committee commenced at 1.00 p.m. and concluded at l .15 p.m.

We request you to kindly take note ofabove and arrange to bring this to the notice ofall concerned. Thank you,

Yours faithfully,

For. Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited

}---A rwal

Secretary

CC: NSDL: Kind Attn: Mr. Basant Sahoo CC: CDSL: Kind Attn: Mr. Rakesh Dalvi

