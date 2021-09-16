Log in
    500010   INE001A01036

HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED

(500010)
  Report
Housing Development Finance : Allotment of Equity Shares - 16092021

09/16/2021 | 09:12am EDT
- '

. '

,.

-

.i

HDFC

HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED

www.hdfc.com

Ref. No.: SE/2021-22/171

September 16, 2021

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange oflndia Limited

P. J. Towers

Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block

Dalal Street

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Mumbai 400 001

Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051

Kind Attn: Sr. General Manager

Kind Attn: Head - Listing

nc..� - Ui.;rlng Depat·rmem

Uear Sirs,

Sub: Allotment of Equity Shares pursuant to exercise of stock options under Employees Stock Option Schemes

In terms of the provisions of Regulation 30 ofthe Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Allotment Committee ofthe Corporation at its meeting held today i.e., September 16, 2021, approved allotment of 5,18,842 equity shares of Rs. 2 each of the Corporation under distinctive numbers 1807069358 to 1807588199 (both numbers inclusive) pursuant to exercise of stock options by a director and certain employees ofthe Corporation.

Post the above allotment, the paid-up share capital ofthe Corporation is Rs. 361,51,76,398 consisting of180,75,88,199 equity shares ofRs. 2 each.

Please note that the Meeting ofthe Allotment Committee commenced at 1.00 p.m. and concluded at l .15 p.m.

We request you to kindly take note ofabove and arrange to bring this to the notice ofall concerned. Thank you,

Yours faithfully,

For. Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited

}---A rwal

  • Secretary

CC: NSDL:

Kind Attn: Mr. Basant Sahoo

CC: CDSL:

Kind Attn: Mr. Rakesh Dalvi

Corporate Office:

Regd. Office:

Disclaimer

HDFC - Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited published this content on 16 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2021 13:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
