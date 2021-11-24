Housing Development Finance : Allotment of Equity Shares - 24112021
11/24/2021 | 06:40am EST
.i HDFC
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED
www.hdfc.com
Ref. No.: SE/2021-22/238
November 24, 2021
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
P. J. Towers
Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block
Dalal Street
Bandra-Kurla Complex
Mumbai 400 001
Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051
Kind Attn: Sr. General Manager
Kind Attn: Head-Listing
DCS - Listing Department
Dear Sirs,
Sub: Allotment of Equity Shares pursuant to exercise of stock options under Employees Stock Option Schemes
In terms of the provisions of Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Allotment Committee of the Corporation at its meeting held today i.e., November 24, 2021, approved allotment of 5,93,814 equity shares of Rs. 2 each of the Corporation under distinctive numbers 1809452503 to 1810046316 (both numbers inclusive) pursuant to exercise of stock options by certain employees of the Corporation.
Post the above allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Corporation is Rs. 362,00,92,632 consisting of 181,00,46,316 equity shares of Rs. 2 each.
Please note that the Meeting of the Allotment Committee commenced at 12 noon and concluded at 12.15 p.m.
We request you to kindly take note of above and arrange to bring this to the notice of all concerned. Thank you,
Yours faithfully,
For Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited
HDFC - Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited published this content on 24 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2021 11:39:03 UTC.