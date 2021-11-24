Housing Development Finance : Allotment of Equity Shares - 24112021

Log in
11/24/2021
.i HDFC

HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED

www.hdfc.com

Ref. No.: SE/2021-22/238

November 24, 2021

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

P. J. Towers

Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block

Dalal Street

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Mumbai 400 001

Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051

Kind Attn: Sr. General Manager

Kind Attn: Head-Listing

DCS - Listing Department

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Allotment of Equity Shares pursuant to exercise of stock options under Employees Stock Option Schemes

In terms of the provisions of Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Allotment Committee of the Corporation at its meeting held today i.e., November 24, 2021, approved allotment of 5,93,814 equity shares of Rs. 2 each of the Corporation under distinctive numbers 1809452503 to 1810046316 (both numbers inclusive) pursuant to exercise of stock options by certain employees of the Corporation.

Post the above allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Corporation is Rs. 362,00,92,632 consisting of 181,00,46,316 equity shares of Rs. 2 each.

Please note that the Meeting of the Allotment Committee commenced at 12 noon and concluded at 12.15 p.m.

We request you to kindly take note of above and arrange to bring this to the notice of all concerned. Thank you,

Yours faithfully,

For Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited

g�rwal

y Secretary

CC: NSDL:

Kind Attn: Mr. Basant Sahoo

CC: CDSL:

Kind Attn: Mr. Rakesh Dalvi

Corporate Office: HDFC House,HT Parekh Marg,165-166,Backbay Reclamation,Churchgate,Mumbai 400 020. Tel.:66316000,22820282.Fax:022-22046834,22046758.

Regd. Office: Ramon House,HT Parekh Marg,169,Backbay Reclamation,Churchgate,Mumbai 400 020. INDIA.

Disclaimer

HDFC - Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited published this content on 24 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2021 11:39:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
