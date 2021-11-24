Housing Development Finance : Allotment of Equity Shares - 24112021

.i HDFC HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED www.hdfc.com Ref. No.: SE/2021-22/238 November 24, 2021 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited P. J. Towers Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block Dalal Street Bandra-Kurla Complex Mumbai 400 001 Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051 Kind Attn: Sr. General Manager Kind Attn: Head-Listing DCS - Listing Department Dear Sirs,

Sub: Allotment of Equity Shares pursuant to exercise of stock options under Employees Stock Option Schemes

In terms of the provisions of Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Allotment Committee of the Corporation at its meeting held today i.e., November 24, 2021, approved allotment of 5,93,814 equity shares of Rs. 2 each of the Corporation under distinctive numbers 1809452503 to 1810046316 (both numbers inclusive) pursuant to exercise of stock options by certain employees of the Corporation.

Post the above allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Corporation is Rs. 362,00,92,632 consisting of 181,00,46,316 equity shares of Rs. 2 each.

Please note that the Meeting of the Allotment Committee commenced at 12 noon and concluded at 12.15 p.m.

We request you to kindly take note of above and arrange to bring this to the notice of all concerned. Thank you,

Yours faithfully,

For Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited

