    500010   INE001A01036

HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED

(500010)
Housing Development Finance : Allotment of Equity Shares - 26082021

08/26/2021
-i HDFC

HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED

www.hdfc.com

Ref. No.: SE/2021-22/159

August 26, 2021

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

P. J. Towers

Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block

Dalal Street

BanJra-Kurla Cumpltlx

lllumbai 1100 001

Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051

'

,,

Kind Attn: Sr. General Manager

Kind Attn: Head - Listing

DCS - Listing Department

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Allotment of Equity Shares pursuant to exercise of stock options under Employees Stock Option Schemes

In terms of the provisions of Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Allotment Committee of the Corporation at its meeting held today i.e., August 26, 2021, approved allotment of 3,98,213 equity shares of Rs. 2 each of the Corporation under distinctive numbers 1806280581 to l806678793 (both numbers inclusive) pursuant to exercise ofstock options by certain employees of the Corporation.

Post the above allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Corporation is Rs. 361,33,57,586 consisting of 180,66,78,793 equity shares of Rs. 2 each.

Please note that the Meeting of the Allotment Committee commenced at 11.30 a.m. and concluded at 11.45 a.m.

We request you to kindly take note of above and arrange to bring this to the notice ofall concerned. Thank you,

Yours faithfully,

For Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited

yA garwal C'omp· n'y Secretary

CC: NSDL:

Kind Attn: Mr. Basant Sahoo

CC: CDSL:

Kind Attn: Mr. Rakesh Dalvi

Corporate Office: HDFC House, H T Parekh Marg, 165-166, Backbay Reclamation, Churcbgate, Mumbai 400 020.

Tel.: 66316000, 22820282'! . Fax: 022-22046834, 22046758.

Disclaimer

HDFC - Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited published this content on 26 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2021 09:00:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
