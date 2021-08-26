Housing Development Finance : Allotment of Equity Shares - 26082021

-i HDFC

HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED

Ref. No.: SE/2021-22/159 August 26, 2021 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited P. J. Towers Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block Dalal Street BanJra-Kurla Cumpltlx lllumbai 1100 001 Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051 ' ,, Kind Attn: Sr. General Manager Kind Attn: Head - Listing DCS - Listing Department

Sub: Allotment of Equity Shares pursuant to exercise of stock options under Employees Stock Option Schemes

In terms of the provisions of Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Allotment Committee of the Corporation at its meeting held today i.e., August 26, 2021, approved allotment of 3,98,213 equity shares of Rs. 2 each of the Corporation under distinctive numbers 1806280581 to l806678793 (both numbers inclusive) pursuant to exercise ofstock options by certain employees of the Corporation.

Post the above allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Corporation is Rs. 361,33,57,586 consisting of 180,66,78,793 equity shares of Rs. 2 each.

Please note that the Meeting of the Allotment Committee commenced at 11.30 a.m. and concluded at 11.45 a.m.

