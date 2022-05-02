Housing Development Finance : Annual General Meeting

HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORION LIMITED www.hdfc.com Ref. No. SE/2022-23/34 May 2, 2022 BSE Limited National Stock Exchge of India Limited P. J. Towers, Exchge Pla, Plot No. C/1, Dalal Street, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mbai 400 001. Mumbai 400 051. nd Attn: - Sr. General Manager nd A: Head - Lisg DCS - Listing Department

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Outcome of Board Meeting

We wish to inrm you that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Cooration held today i.e., May 2, 2022, the Board has approved the audited ﬁnancial results of the Cooration (both standalone and consolidated) r the year ended March 31, 2022, in tes of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations).

We would like to state that the joint statutory auditors of the Corporation have issued audit reports with unmodiﬁed opinion on the ﬁnancial statements.

Accordingly, please ﬁnd enclosed the said results along with the llowing documents:

1. Audit repos issued by the Joint Statuto Auditors of the Corporation;

2. Press release on the said results;

3. 'Nil' statement of deviation or variation r equity & warrants and non-convertible debentures issued by the Cooration; and

4. Disclosure of Related Pay Transactions r the half-year ended March 31, 2022.

The aresaid documents are being uploaded on the website of the Corporation i.e. www.hd.com.

Fuher, please note that the disclosures as required under Regulation 52(4) of the Listing Regulations s pa of the said ﬁnancial results. The said results will also be published in the newspapers, in the at prescribed under Regulation 47 of the Listing Regulations.

rporate Oﬃce: HDFC House, HT Parekh Marg, 165-166, Backbay Reclamation, Churchgate, Mumbai 400 020.

Tel.: 66316000, 22820282. Fax: 022-22046834, 22046758.

Regd. Oﬃce:

Ramon House, HT Parekh Marg, 169, Backbay Reclamation, Churchgate, Mumbai 400 020. INDIA. Corporate Identity r umber: L70100MH1977PLC019916

Page 1 of 3

: -··uo��� .

.1.n -�--  -•- -�-·--

Continuation Sheet

45th Annual General Meeting:

The Board approved that the 45  ual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of the Corporation be held on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at 2.00 p.m. tough two-way video conrence.

Dividend:

The Board recommended a dividend oft 30 per equity share of ce value oft 2 each r the ﬁnancial year 2021-22.

Dividend payment date: Friday, July 1, 2022 onwards

Record date:

The Record Date r deteing the shareholders entitled to the dividend r the ﬁnancial year 2021-22, as approved by the board shall be Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

Symbol

Type Securi

of Record DatePurpose

NSE-HDFC

Equity Shares

June 1, 2022

Payment of Dividend r FY 2021-2022

BSE - 500010

Re-appointment of Ms. Renu Sud Karnad:

The Board, on recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Commiee of Directors, approved the re-appointment of Ms. Renu Sud Kamad (D: 00008064) as the Managing Director of the Cooration r a period of 2 (two) years with eﬀect om September 3, 2022, subject to approval of the Members at the 45 th AGM. The Cooration hereby afﬁs that Ms. Kamad is not debaed om holding ofﬁce of director by viue of any order passed by SEBI or any such authority and she is not related to any directors or key managerial personnel of the Cooration. Brief proﬁle of Ms. Renu Sud Kamad is enclosed as Annexure A.

Fuher as ined earlier, the Board of Directors of the Cooration  its meeting held on April 4, 2022, approved a composite scheme of amalgamation ("Scheme") interalia r the amalgamation of the Cooration with and into HDFC Ba Limited. The Scheme is expected to be approved by all the regulators and made eﬀective within a period of 12-15 months om the date of the AGM and accordingly the tenure of Ms. Kamad would be limited to the eﬀective de of the Scheme.

Issue of Debt Securities:

The Board also approved issuance of Redeemable Non-Conveible Debentures (secured or unsecured) anor any other hybrid instruments (not in nature of equity shares) up tot 1,25,000 crore on a private

Page 2 of 3

Page 3 of 3