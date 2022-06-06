Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500010   INE001A01036

HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED

(500010)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  06-02
2278.10 INR   -0.50%
10:22aHOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE : Annual Report FY 2021-2022
PU
06/01Indian Indices Close Lower Midweek; Bajaj Auto Drops 4%
MT
06/01Housing Development Finance Hikes Home Loan Rate
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Housing Development Finance : Annual Report FY 2021-2022

06/06/2022 | 10:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

A C T I O N A B L E

INTELLIGENCE

F O R T Y F I F T HAN N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 2 1 - 2 2

A C T I O N A B L E

INTELLIGENCE

As the world changed quickly, adapting to new and faster ways of interacting within organisations,

as well as associates and customers became imperative. We at HDFC moved with the times and went on to respond through our digital interface - allowing us to reach places we hadn't reached before.

O

C

2

INANCIAL

IG

LIG

TS

` in Crore

Indian GAAP

Ind-AS

2012-1

201

-1

201

-1

201

-1

201 -1

201 -1

201

-1

201

-20

2020-21

2021-22

Gross Income

21 1

2

1

2

1

0

1

0

0

0

1

0

Proﬁt After Ta

0

0

0

10

1

2

1

0

12 02

1

2

Shareholders Funds

2

0

2

0

0

121

2

1

1 0

1 20 2 1

Loans from Banks and

1

2

2

2

2

1

2

02

2 0

02

1 0

0

1 0

1

1

1

Financial Institutions

Market Borrowings

0

1

1 1

1

1 20

1

0

1 1

1

0

1

1

1

0

1

0

Deposits

1

0

0

1 2

1 0

1

2

2

1

0 1

1

1

0

00

Loans

nder Management2

1

010

2 1

2

2 1 1

02

0

1 1

1

02

Loans

utstanding

1 0 0

1

100

2 2

1 1

2

22

2

2

2

11

0

0

0

0

2

Dividend

2

00

0

0

00

1 000

1 0 0

1 0 0

1 1 0

1

00

Book

alue per Share `

1

2

1

1

21

2

0

0

Earnings per Share `

2

1

10

  • Includes proceeds from part stake sale in HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited.
    2 Inclusive of outstanding loans sold.
    Includes fair value gain conse uent to merger of GR H Finance Limited with Bandhan Bank Limited. The Corporation has adopted Indian Accounting Standards Ind AS with effect from April 1 201 .

CONTENTS

Board of Directors

14

Brief Profile of the Directors of the Corporation

15

Chairman's Letter to Shareholders

21

Directors' Report

25

Compliance Certificate on Corporate Governance

108

Report of the Directors on Corporate Governance

109

Management Discussion and Analysis Report

128

Standalone Financial Statements with Auditors' Report

151

Consolidated Financial Statements with Auditors' Report

285

Shareholders' Information

433

Policy on Related Party Transactions

445

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Date - Thursday, June 30, 2022 Time: 2.00 p.m.

Record Date - Wednesday, June 1, 2022

Date of Payment of Dividend - Friday, July 1, 2022 Onwards

45

CUT OFF DATE

START DATE

END DATE

Thursday,

Monday,

Wednesday,

A G M

June 23, 2022

June 27, 2022

June 29, 2022

(10.00 a.m.)

(5.00 p.m.)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HDFC - Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 14:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED
10:22aHOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE : Annual Report FY 2021-2022
PU
06/01Indian Indices Close Lower Midweek; Bajaj Auto Drops 4%
MT
06/01Housing Development Finance Hikes Home Loan Rate
MT
06/01HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE : Intimation to SE - Reg 30 - RPLR-01062022
PU
05/31HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE : Intimation regarding payment of interest due on 310522
PU
05/31Indian Indices Ends Winning Run; Oil & Natural Gas Corp. Jumps 5%
MT
05/31HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORAT : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/27Housing Development Finance Completes Sale of 10% Stake in Investment Arm for $24 Milli..
MT
05/26HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE : Intimation to SE - HCAL_26052022
PU
05/25Abu Dhabi Investment Authority completed the acquisition of 10% Stake in HDFC Capital A..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 206 B 2 656 M 2 656 M
Net income 2022 135 B 1 740 M 1 740 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 31,6x
Yield 2022 1,09%
Capitalization 4 120 B 53 036 M 53 036 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 20,0x
Capi. / Sales 2023 17,2x
Nbr of Employees 3 226
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 2 278,10
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Keki M. Mistry Vice Chairman & Managing Director
V. Srinivasa Rangan Executive Director & Chief Financial Officer
Deepak Shantilal Parekh Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Dipta Bhanu Gupta Senior GM-Accounts & Information Technology
R. Arivazhagan Chief Information Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-11.94%53 205
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION8.21%102 269
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES-4.57%30 985
FIRSTRAND LIMITED18.91%26 098
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED4.69%15 964
BANK OF JIANGSU CO., LTD.9.43%14 148