Housing Development Finance : Annual Report FY 2021-2022

A C T I O N A B L E
INTELLIGENCE
F O R T Y F I F T HAN N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 2 1 - 2 2
As the world changed quickly, adapting to new and faster ways of interacting within organisations,
as well as associates and customers became imperative. We at HDFC moved with the times and went on to respond through our digital interface - allowing us to reach places we hadn't reached before.
O
C
|
INANCIAL
|
|
|
IG
|
LIG
|
TS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
` in Crore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Indian GAAP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ind-AS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2012-1
|
|
|
201
|
-1
|
201
|
-1
|
201
|
-1
|
201 -1
|
201 -1
|
201
|
-1
|
201
|
-20
|
2020-21
|
2021-22
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross Income
|
21 1
|
|
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
0
|
Proﬁt After Ta
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
10
|
1
|
|
2
|
|
1
|
0
|
12 02
|
|
|
1
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders Funds
|
2
|
0
|
|
2
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
121
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
1 0
|
|
|
|
1 20 2 1
|
Loans from Banks and
|
1
|
2
|
|
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
02
|
2 0
|
|
02
|
|
|
1 0
|
0
|
1 0
|
1
|
|
1
|
1
|
Financial Institutions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Market Borrowings
|
|
0
|
1
|
|
|
|
1 1
|
1
|
1 20
|
|
1
|
0
|
1 1
|
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
|
1
|
0
|
|
1
|
|
0
|
Deposits
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
1 2
|
1 0
|
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
0 1
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
00
|
Loans
|
nder Management2
|
1
|
010
|
|
2 1
|
|
2
|
|
2 1 1
|
|
|
02
|
0
|
1 1
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
02
|
Loans
|
utstanding
|
1 0 0
|
|
|
1
|
100
|
2 2
|
1 1
|
2
|
22
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
11
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
Dividend
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
00
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
00
|
1 000
|
1 0 0
|
|
1 0 0
|
|
1 1 0
|
|
1
|
00
|
Book
|
alue per Share `
|
|
1
|
2
|
|
|
1
|
|
1
|
|
21
|
2
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per Share `
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Includes proceeds from part stake sale in HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited.
2 Inclusive of outstanding loans sold.
Includes fair value gain conse uent to merger of GR H Finance Limited with Bandhan Bank Limited. The Corporation has adopted Indian Accounting Standards Ind AS with effect from April 1 201 .
CONTENTS
|
Board of Directors
|
14
|
Brief Profile of the Directors of the Corporation
|
15
|
Chairman's Letter to Shareholders
|
21
|
Directors' Report
|
25
|
Compliance Certificate on Corporate Governance
|
108
|
Report of the Directors on Corporate Governance
|
109
|
Management Discussion and Analysis Report
|
128
|
Standalone Financial Statements with Auditors' Report
|
151
|
Consolidated Financial Statements with Auditors' Report
|
285
|
Shareholders' Information
|
433
|
Policy on Related Party Transactions
|
445
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Date - Thursday, June 30, 2022 Time: 2.00 p.m.
Record Date - Wednesday, June 1, 2022
Date of Payment of Dividend - Friday, July 1, 2022 Onwards
|
|
45
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CUT OFF DATE
|
|
START DATE
|
|
END DATE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Thursday,
|
|
Monday,
|
|
Wednesday,
|
|
A G M
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 23, 2022
|
|
June 27, 2022
|
|
June 29, 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(10.00 a.m.)
|
|
(5.00 p.m.)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
