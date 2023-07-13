Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited(BSE:500010) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited(BSE:500010) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
Today at 12:00 am
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023
|End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 06:00:00 2023-07-11 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|2729.95 INR
|-0.62%
|-2.38%
|+3.54%
|Jul. 07
|India's HDFC Bank to be added to MSCI Global indexes from July 13
|RE
|Jul. 05
|Indian Equities Close Flat Midweek, Weighed Down by Profit Booking
|MT
Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited(BSE:500010) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|2729.95 INR
|-0.62%
|-2.38%
|61 724 M $
|India's HDFC Bank to be added to MSCI Global indexes from July 13
|RE
|Indian Equities Close Flat Midweek, Weighed Down by Profit Booking
|MT
|INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares muted on weak global cues; financials slip
|RE
|HDFC Bank says merged loan book with HDFC at $273.8 bln as of June end
|RE
|LTIMindtree to replace HDFC in India's Nifty 50 index on July 13
|RE
|India's IDFC First Bank slips, IDFC hits record high after merger approval
|RE
|IDFC First Bank to merge with IDFC
|RE
|India's HDFC Bank at record high post HDFC-merger, among world's top 10 banks by value
|RE
|INDIA STOCKS-India's Nifty 50, Sensex rally continues on financials push
|RE
|Indian shares set to open higher on positive global cues
|RE
|HDFC to merge into HDFC Bank on July 1, create India's financial behemoth
|RE
|Housing Development Finance Acquires 5.5% Stake in Xanadu Realty
|MT
|HDFC Bank Limited (NSEI:HDFCBANK) completed the scheme of amalgamation to acquire Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited (BSE:500010), in a merger of equals transaction.
|CI
|Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited acquired 5.46% stake in Xanadu Realty Private Limited for INR 250 million.
|CI
|INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares hit record highs; Nifty closes a notch below 19,000
|RE
|Indian insurers await classification of HDFC bonds post-merger; assess impact on holdings
|RE
|Housing Development Finance Chairman to Retire After Merger with HDFC Bank
|MT
|INDIA STOCKS-Adani, financials lift Indian shares to record highs
|RE
|INDIA STOCKS-India's Nifty 50, Sensex hit record highs, Adani stocks lead gains
|RE
|Indian shares set to advance with record high in sight
|RE
|Housing Development Finance Sells 28% Stake in True North Corporate
|MT
|RBI relaxes restrictions on HDFC Credila regarding on-boarding of new customers
|RE
|India's HDFC, HDFC Bank merger to be effective July 1 - CNBC-TV18
|RE
|Housing Development Finance to Acquire Minority Stakes in Bonito Design, Relata
|MT
|Analysis-HDFC Bank-HDFC merger set to shake up debt funding for non-bank borrowers
|RE
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+3.54%
|61 724 M $
|-3.86%
|77 530 M $
|+21.76%
|30 344 M $
|+11.03%
|20 473 M $
|+1.23%
|15 016 M $
|-14.72%
|9 631 M $
|-10.91%
|7 560 M $
|+27.78%
|3 531 M $
|+10.04%
|2 837 M $
|-5.17%
|2 623 M $