Housing Development Finance : HDFC Announces Festive Home Loan Offer. Home Loan Rates at 6.70%

HDFC ANNOUNCES FESTIVE HOME LOAN OFFER

HOME LOAN RATES AT 6.70%

Festival Season Offer Valid till 31st October 2021

Mumbai, September 21, 2021: HDFC, India's premier housing finance company, today unveiled its special limited period offer for the upcoming festival season. Under this special offer, customers can avail HDFC Home Loan starting at 6.70% pa effective 20th September 2021. This Offer will be applicable to all new loan applications irrespective of the loan amount or employment category. The special rate is linked to borrower's credit score. This is a close ended scheme and will be valid till 31st October 2021.

"We are pleased to announce the special home loans rates for the upcoming festive season. I am sure that this offer will help prospective House buyers to realize their house buying dream and bring festive cheer. Housing is much more affordable today than it ever was. In the last couple of years, property prices have more or less remained the same in major pockets across the country while income levels have gone up. Record low interest rates, subsidies under PMAY and the tax benefits have also helped." said Ms. Renu Sud Karnad, Managing Director, HDFC Ltd

Customers can also apply for home loans online by visiting www.hdfc.com

For any media queries, contact:

Mr. Mahesh Shah,

Head-Public Relations,

Email Id: maheshs@hdfc.com

21st September 2021