Housing Development Finance : HDFC Announces Festive Home Loan Offer. Home Loan Rates at 6.70%

09/21/2021 | 08:42am EDT
HDFC ANNOUNCES FESTIVE HOME LOAN OFFER

HOME LOAN RATES AT 6.70%

Festival Season Offer Valid till 31st October 2021

Mumbai, September 21, 2021: HDFC, India's premier housing finance company, today unveiled its special limited period offer for the upcoming festival season. Under this special offer, customers can avail HDFC Home Loan starting at 6.70% pa effective 20th September 2021. This Offer will be applicable to all new loan applications irrespective of the loan amount or employment category. The special rate is linked to borrower's credit score. This is a close ended scheme and will be valid till 31st October 2021.

"We are pleased to announce the special home loans rates for the upcoming festive season. I am sure that this offer will help prospective House buyers to realize their house buying dream and bring festive cheer. Housing is much more affordable today than it ever was. In the last couple of years, property prices have more or less remained the same in major pockets across the country while income levels have gone up. Record low interest rates, subsidies under PMAY and the tax benefits have also helped." said Ms. Renu Sud Karnad, Managing Director, HDFC Ltd

Customers can also apply for home loans online by visiting www.hdfc.com

For any media queries, contact:

Mr. Mahesh Shah,

Head-Public Relations,

Email Id: maheshs@hdfc.com

21st September 2021

Disclaimer

HDFC - Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited published this content on 21 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2021 12:41:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 216 B 2 936 M 2 936 M
Net income 2022 134 B 1 823 M 1 823 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 37,0x
Yield 2022 0,99%
Capitalization 4 959 B 67 321 M 67 371 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 22,9x
Capi. / Sales 2023 20,9x
Nbr of Employees 3 226
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 2 743,35 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Keki M. Mistry Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
V. Srinivasa Rangan Executive Director & Chief Financial Officer
Deepak Shantilal Parekh Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Dipta Bhanu Gupta Senior GM-Accounts & Information Technology
R. Arivazhagan Chief Information Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED7.22%67 321
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION65.22%81 067
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES33.08%36 080
FIRSTRAND LIMITED16.07%22 507
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED29.53%14 536
ABSA GROUP LIMITED15.93%7 809