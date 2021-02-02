Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited    500010   INE001A01036

HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED

(500010)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Housing Development Finance : HDFC's Fiscal Third-Quarter Net Profit Rose 35%

02/02/2021 | 05:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Yifan Wang

Housing Development Finance Corp. said its net profit for its fiscal third quarter rose 35%, driven by higher fair-value gains and income growth from its life insurance business.

Net profit for the October-to-December quarter was at 51.77 billion Indian rupees ($708 million), compared with INR38.35 billion a year earlier.

Revenue rose 35% to INR392.68 billion, the firm said in a stock exchange filing on Tuesday.

The firm's cumulative pandemic provisions stood at INR9.59 billion as of the end of last year, it added.

Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-02-21 0529ET

All news about HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED
05:30aHOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE : HDFC's Fiscal Third-Quarter Net Profit Rose 35%
DJ
12:59aIndian shares extend sharp post-budget gains on finance, infra boosts
RE
01/21Indian Shares Pull Back on Thursday Closing; Hindustan Zinc Falls 5%
MT
01/21HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE : Divests Stake in Unit for $32 Million
MT
01/19Indian shares end over 1% higher; markets eye Yellen speech
RE
01/19Indian shares end over 1% higher; markets eye Yellen speech
RE
01/19Indian shares rise over 1% on boost from Reliance, HDFC
RE
01/18Indian shares hit over 1-wk low as shadow lenders drop on fears of tighter ru..
RE
01/18Indian shares fall as shadow lenders slide on fears of tighter rules
RE
01/15Indian shares end lower; Airtel jumps on MSCI review
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 180 B 2 470 M 2 470 M
Net income 2021 105 B 1 439 M 1 439 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 44,2x
Yield 2021 0,82%
Capitalization 4 649 B 63 518 M 63 716 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 25,8x
Capi. / Sales 2022 23,2x
Nbr of Employees 3 095
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 2 582,55 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Keki M. Mistry Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Renu Sud Karnad Managing Director & Executive Director
Deepak Shantilal Parekh Non-Executive Chairman
R. Arivazhagan Chief Information Technology Officer
Vedanthachari Sriniv Rangan Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED0.94%63 518
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION-2.17%47 988
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES-9.21%25 232
FIRSTRAND LIMITED-7.72%17 569
FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION-17.57%11 306
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.40%10 757
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ