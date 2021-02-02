Housing Development Finance : HDFC's Fiscal Third-Quarter Net Profit Rose 35%

By Yifan Wang



Housing Development Finance Corp. said its net profit for its fiscal third quarter rose 35%, driven by higher fair-value gains and income growth from its life insurance business.

Net profit for the October-to-December quarter was at 51.77 billion Indian rupees ($708 million), compared with INR38.35 billion a year earlier.

Revenue rose 35% to INR392.68 billion, the firm said in a stock exchange filing on Tuesday.

The firm's cumulative pandemic provisions stood at INR9.59 billion as of the end of last year, it added.

02-02-21