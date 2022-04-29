Housing Development Finance : Intimation regarding 3rd quarterly coupon rate setting in NCDs series Z-006

HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED www.hdfc.com
Ref.No.: SE/2022-23/32 April 28, 2022
Dear Sirs,Sub: Disclosure in terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)
Regulations, 2015.
We refer to our intimation having reference no. SE/2021-22/217 dated October 26, 2021, wherein the Corporation had submitted a term sheet dated October 25, 2021 towards issue of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures under NCD series Z-006 JSIN 1NE00JA07TE9.
As per the terms of the issue, the said NCD has a ﬂoating coupon rate with quarterly reset, payable annually.
The first quarterly coupon rate setting for October 28, 2021 was 4.25% p.a.
The second quarterly coupon rate setting for January 28, 2022 was 4.50% p.a.
In this connection, please note that the third quarterly coupon rate setting r April 28, 2022 is 4.75% p.a. The calculation of the third quaiterly coupon rate setting for April 28, 2022 is enclosed.
This is r your inrmation and record.
Thank you.
Yours faithfully,
F Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited
Securi Name
|
HDFC Series Z- 006 28 th October 2024r
|
Rerence
|
Term Sheet (Series Z- 006 dated 25th October 2021)(
|
Coupon Reset
|
3 rd Quarterly Coupon Rate Setting- 28 April 2022
The ! st Quarterly Coupon Rate r 2gth October 2021 was 4.25% p.a.< The 2nd Quarterly Coupon Rate r zg th January 2022 was 4.50% p.a.<Benchmark
3 month T-Bill Rate as published by FBIL and sourced om Bloomberg (FBTB3M Index)
The Bencark 3 months T-Bill Rate shall be calculated using
simple average of closing rates of 5 working days (rounding to 2 decimal) prior to each coupon reset date
< 2I st April 2022
3.9400%
< 22nd April 2022
3.9500%
<25th April 2022
3.9400%
< 26 th April 2022
3.9600%
< 27th April 2022
3.9700%
Simple Average
3.9520%
Rounding of 2 decimal Fixed Spread
3.95% 0.80%
Coupon Rate setting
4.75% <
=======
Accordingly, the third quarterly setting of the Coupon rate r zg th April 2022 would be 4.75 p.a.
The first coupon payment will be simple average of previous four quarterly coupon rates seing e.g. Coupon rate to be paid on 28 th October, 2022 will be simple average of coupon rate setting (rounded oﬀ to 2 decimal place) as on 28th October, 2021, zgth January, 2022, 2gth April, 2022 and 28 th July, 2022.
The urth such coupon rate setting for the said debenture would be on 2g th July 2022
For Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd
Authorised Signatory/
