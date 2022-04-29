Log in
    500010   INE001A01036

HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED

(500010)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  04-27
2224.45 INR   +0.28%
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE : Intimation regarding 3rd quarterly coupon rate setting in NCDs series Z-006
PU
04/20HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE : HDFC Ltd announces sale of 10% equity in HDFC Capital (its wholly-owned subsidiary) to ADIA
PU
04/20Indian shares end higher; Reliance, auto stocks jump
RE
Housing Development Finance : Intimation regarding 3rd quarterly coupon rate setting in NCDs series Z-006

04/29/2022 | 04:12am EDT
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED www.hdfc.com

Ref.No.: SE/2022-23/32 April 28, 2022

BSE Limited

P. J. Towers,

Dalal Seet, Mumbai 400 00 I.

National Stock Exchange oflndia Limited Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, Block G, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051.

Kind Attn: Sr. General Manager

DCS - Listing Department

Kind Attn: Head - Listing

Dear Sirs,Sub: Disclosure in terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)

Regulations, 2015.

We refer to our intimation having reference no. SE/2021-22/217 dated October 26, 2021, wherein the Corporation had submitted a term sheet dated October 25, 2021 towards issue of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures under NCD series Z-006 JSIN 1NE00JA07TE9.

As per the terms of the issue, the said NCD has a ﬂoating coupon rate with quarterly reset, payable annually.

The first quarterly coupon rate setting for October 28, 2021 was 4.25% p.a.

The second quarterly coupon rate setting for January 28, 2022 was 4.50% p.a.

In this connection, please note that the third quarterly coupon rate setting r April 28, 2022 is 4.75% p.a. The calculation of the third quaiterly coupon rate setting for April 28, 2022 is enclosed.

This is r your inrmation and record.

Thank you.

Yours faithfully,

F Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited

Encl: as abovec.c: IDBI Trusteeship Services Limited

Asian Bldg., Ground Floor,

17, R. Kamani Marg,

Ballard Estate, Mumbai - 400001

Corporate Ofﬁce: HDFC House, HT Parekh Marg, 165-166, Backbay Reclamation, Churchgate, Mumbai 400 020.

Tel.: 66316000, 22820282. Fax: 022-22046834, 22046758.

Regd. Ofﬁce: Ramon House, HT Parekh Marg, 169, Backbay Reclamaon, Churchgate, Mumbai 400 020. INDIA.

Corporate Identity Number: L70100MH1977PLC019916

Securi Name

HDFC Series Z- 006 28 th October 2024r

Rerence

Term Sheet (Series Z- 006 dated 25th October 2021)(

Coupon Reset

3 rd Quarterly Coupon Rate Setting- 28 April 2022

HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORION LIMITED www.hdfc.com

The ! st Quarterly Coupon Rate r 2gth October 2021 was 4.25% p.a.< The 2nd Quarterly Coupon Rate r zg th January 2022 was 4.50% p.a.<Benchmark

3 month T-Bill Rate as published by FBIL and sourced om Bloomberg (FBTB3M Index)

The Bencark 3 months T-Bill Rate shall be calculated using

simple average of closing rates of 5 working days (rounding to 2 decimal) prior to each coupon reset date

< 2I st April 2022

3.9400%

< 22nd April 2022

3.9500%

<25th April 2022

3.9400%

< 26 th April 2022

3.9600%

< 27th April 2022

3.9700%

Simple Average

3.9520%

Rounding of 2 decimal Fixed Spread

3.95% 0.80%

Coupon Rate setting

4.75% <

=======

Accordingly, the third quarterly setting of the Coupon rate r zg th April 2022 would be 4.75 p.a.

The first coupon payment will be simple average of previous four quarterly coupon rates seing e.g. Coupon rate to be paid on 28 th October, 2022 will be simple average of coupon rate setting (rounded oﬀ to 2 decimal place) as on 28th October, 2021, zgth January, 2022, 2gth April, 2022 and 28 th July, 2022.

The urth such coupon rate setting for the said debenture would be on 2g th July 2022

For Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd

 Authorised Signatory/

Regd. Oﬃce: Ramon House, H T Pare Marg, 169, Backbay Reclamation, Churchgatc, Mumbai 400 020. Tel: 18002100018, 022-64807999, Corporate Iden tit)' Numhcr: L70100MH1977PLC0l9916

Disclaimer

HDFC - Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 08:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
