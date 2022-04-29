Housing Development Finance : Intimation regarding 3rd quarterly coupon rate setting in NCDs series Z-006

HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED www.hdfc.com

Ref.No.: SE/2022-23/32 April 28, 2022

Sub: Disclosure in terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)

Regulations, 2015.

We refer to our intimation having reference no. SE/2021-22/217 dated October 26, 2021, wherein the Corporation had submitted a term sheet dated October 25, 2021 towards issue of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures under NCD series Z-006 JSIN 1NE00JA07TE9.

As per the terms of the issue, the said NCD has a ﬂoating coupon rate with quarterly reset, payable annually.

The first quarterly coupon rate setting for October 28, 2021 was 4.25% p.a.

The second quarterly coupon rate setting for January 28, 2022 was 4.50% p.a.

In this connection, please note that the third quarterly coupon rate setting r April 28, 2022 is 4.75% p.a. The calculation of the third quaiterly coupon rate setting for April 28, 2022 is enclosed.

Securi Name HDFC Series Z- 006 28 th October 2024r Rerence Term Sheet (Series Z- 006 dated 25th October 2021)( Coupon Reset 3 rd Quarterly Coupon Rate Setting- 28 April 2022  HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORION LIMITED www.hdfc.com

The ! st Quarterly Coupon Rate r 2gth October 2021 was 4.25% p.a.< The 2nd Quarterly Coupon Rate r zg th January 2022 was 4.50% p.a.<Benchmark

3 month T-Bill Rate as published by FBIL and sourced om Bloomberg (FBTB3M Index)

The Bencark 3 months T-Bill Rate shall be calculated using

simple average of closing rates of 5 working days (rounding to 2 decimal) prior to each coupon reset date

< 2I st April 2022

3.9400%

< 22nd April 2022

3.9500%

<25th April 2022

3.9400%

< 26 th April 2022

3.9600%

< 27th April 2022

3.9700%

Simple Average

3.9520%

Rounding of 2 decimal Fixed Spread

3.95% 0.80%

Coupon Rate setting

4.75% <

=======

Accordingly, the third quarterly setting of the Coupon rate r zg th April 2022 would be 4.75 p.a.

The first coupon payment will be simple average of previous four quarterly coupon rates seing e.g. Coupon rate to be paid on 28 th October, 2022 will be simple average of coupon rate setting (rounded oﬀ to 2 decimal place) as on 28th October, 2021, zgth January, 2022, 2gth April, 2022 and 28 th July, 2022.

The urth such coupon rate setting for the said debenture would be on 2g th July 2022

For Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd

