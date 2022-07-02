Housing Development Finance : Intimation regarding payment of CP maturity due on 010722

|
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED
www.hdfc.com
Ref. No. SE/2022-23/90
July 1, 2022
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
P. J. Towers,
Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, Block G,
Dalal Street,
Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),
Mumbai 400 001.
Mumbai 400 051.
Kind Attn: Sr. General Manager
Kind Attn: Head - Listing
DCS - Listing Department
Dear Sirs,
Sub: Intimation regarding payment of maturity in respect of Commercial Papers (CP).
We wish to inform you that the following payment being due has been made to all the concerned CP holders, as per details given below:
CP Series
BSE
ISIN
Due Date
Actual Payment
Scrip
Date
Code
CP-6/2022-23
722822
INE001A14YS5
July 1, 2022
July 1, 2022
This is for your information.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited
Ajay Agarwal
Company Secretary
Corporate Office: HDFC House, HT Parekh Marg, 165-166, Backbay Reclamation, Churchgate, Mumbai 400 020.
Tel.: 66316000, 22820282. Fax: 022-22046834, 22046758.
Regd. Office: Ramon House, HT Parekh Marg, 169, Backbay Reclamation, Churchgate, Mumbai 400
020. INDIA. Corporate Identity Number: L70100MH1977PLC019916
Disclaimer
HDFC - Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited published this content on 02 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2022 12:02:04 UTC.