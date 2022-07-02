Housing Development Finance : Intimation regarding payment of CP maturity due on 010722

HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED www.hdfc.com Ref. No. SE/2022-23/90 July 1, 2022 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited P. J. Towers, Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, Block G, Dalal Street, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 001. Mumbai 400 051. Kind Attn: Sr. General Manager Kind Attn: Head - Listing DCS - Listing Department Dear Sirs,

Sub: Intimation regarding payment of maturity in respect of Commercial Papers (CP).

We wish to inform you that the following payment being due has been made to all the concerned CP holders, as per details given below:

CP Series BSE ISIN Due Date Actual Payment Scrip Date Code CP-6/2022-23 722822 INE001A14YS5 July 1, 2022 July 1, 2022

This is for your information.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited

Ajay Agarwal

Company Secretary

Corporate Office: HDFC House, HT Parekh Marg, 165-166, Backbay Reclamation, Churchgate, Mumbai 400 020.

Tel.: 66316000, 22820282. Fax: 022-22046834, 22046758.

Regd. Office: Ramon House, HT Parekh Marg, 169, Backbay Reclamation, Churchgate, Mumbai 400

020. INDIA. Corporate Identity Number: L70100MH1977PLC019916