  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500010   INE001A01036

HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED

(500010)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-30
2210.65 INR   +2.18%
08:03aHOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE : Intimation regarding payment of CP maturity due on 010722
PU
06/27HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE : Consent Exercise Form by Debenture Holders
PU
06/24HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE : Allotment of Equity Shares - 24.06.2022
PU
Housing Development Finance : Intimation regarding payment of CP maturity due on 010722

07/02/2022 | 08:03am EDT
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED

www.hdfc.com

Ref. No. SE/2022-23/90

July 1, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

P. J. Towers,

Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, Block G,

Dalal Street,

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),

Mumbai 400 001.

Mumbai 400 051.

Kind Attn: Sr. General Manager

Kind Attn: Head - Listing

DCS - Listing Department

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Intimation regarding payment of maturity in respect of Commercial Papers (CP).

We wish to inform you that the following payment being due has been made to all the concerned CP holders, as per details given below:

CP Series

BSE

ISIN

Due Date

Actual Payment

Scrip

Date

Code

CP-6/2022-23

722822

INE001A14YS5

July 1, 2022

July 1, 2022

This is for your information.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited

Ajay Agarwal

Company Secretary

Corporate Office: HDFC House, HT Parekh Marg, 165-166, Backbay Reclamation, Churchgate, Mumbai 400 020.

Tel.: 66316000, 22820282. Fax: 022-22046834, 22046758.

Regd. Office: Ramon House, HT Parekh Marg, 169, Backbay Reclamation, Churchgate, Mumbai 400

020. INDIA. Corporate Identity Number: L70100MH1977PLC019916

Disclaimer

HDFC - Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited published this content on 02 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2022 12:02:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 206 B 2 614 M 2 614 M
Net income 2022 135 B 1 713 M 1 713 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 30,7x
Yield 2022 1,12%
Capitalization 4 011 B 50 829 M 50 829 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 19,4x
Capi. / Sales 2023 16,7x
Nbr of Employees 3 599
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 2 210,65
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Keki M. Mistry Vice Chairman & Managing Director
V. Srinivasa Rangan Executive Director & Chief Financial Officer
Deepak Shantilal Parekh Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Dipta Bhanu Gupta Senior GM-Accounts & Information Technology
R. Arivazhagan Chief Information Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-14.54%50 829
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION-6.91%87 941
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES-18.16%27 447
FIRSTRAND LIMITED2.58%21 288
BANK OF JIANGSU CO., LTD.23.16%15 825
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.42%13 924