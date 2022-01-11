Housing Development Finance : Intimation regarding payment of interest due on 080122_Y005
Home Validate
General information about company
Name of the listed entity
Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited
BSE Scrip Code
500010
NSE Symbol
HDFC
MSEI Symbol
Reporting Date
11
01
2022
Home Validate
Details of interest Payments
Prospectus / Disclosure
Issue size
No. of instrument of
Face Value
Interest Amount to be
Change in Record Date, if
Change in Frequency of
Interest Payment
Due date for Interest
Actual Date for
Amount of interest paid
Reason for non-payment/
Sr. No.
ISIN
Series
Securities Description
Rate of Interest
paid on due date
Frequency
Specify other Frequency
Date of Change
Details of such change
Date of last Interest Payment
Document Date
(In lakhs)
debentures
(In Rs.)
any
payment (if any)
Record Date
Payment
Interest Payment
(Rs. In lakhs)
delay in payment
(Rs. In lakhs)
Add
Delete
1 INE001A07SW3
Y-005
SECURED REDEEMABLE N 15-09-2020
500000.00
50000
1000000.00
6.83
34150.00
Yearly
No
23-12-2021
08-01-2022
10-01-2022
34150.00
08-01-2022
Home
Validate
Signatory
Name of signatory
AJAY AGARWAL
Designation of person
COMPANY SECRETARY
Place
MUMBAI
Date
11-01-2022
Disclaimer
HDFC - Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited published this content on 11 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2022 14:57:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED
Analyst Recommendations on HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED
Sales 2022
212 B
2 872 M
2 872 M
Net income 2022
137 B
1 856 M
1 856 M
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
36,2x
Yield 2022
1,00%
Capitalization
4 909 B
66 269 M
66 453 M
Capi. / Sales 2022
23,1x
Capi. / Sales 2023
20,8x
Nbr of Employees
3 226
Free-Float
-
Chart HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
-
Number of Analysts
0
Last Close Price
2 660,05
Average target price
Spread / Average Target
-
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.