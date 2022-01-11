Log in
    500010   INE001A01036

HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED

(500010)
Housing Development Finance : Intimation regarding payment of interest due on 080122_Y005

01/11/2022 | 09:58am EST
General information about company

Name of the listed entity

Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited

BSE Scrip Code

500010

NSE Symbol

HDFC

MSEI Symbol

Reporting Date

11

01

2022

Details of interest Payments

Prospectus / Disclosure

Issue size

No. of instrument of

Face Value

Interest Amount to be

Change in Record Date, if

Change in Frequency of

Interest Payment

Due date for Interest

Actual Date for

Amount of interest paid

Reason for non-payment/

Sr. No.

ISIN

Series

Securities Description

Rate of Interest

paid on due date

Frequency

Specify other Frequency

Date of Change

Details of such change

Date of last Interest Payment

Document Date

(In lakhs)

debentures

(In Rs.)

any

payment (if any)

Record Date

Payment

Interest Payment

(Rs. In lakhs)

delay in payment

(Rs. In lakhs)

1 INE001A07SW3

Y-005

SECURED REDEEMABLE N 15-09-2020

500000.00

50000

1000000.00

6.83

34150.00

Yearly

No

23-12-2021

08-01-2022

10-01-2022

34150.00

08-01-2022

Signatory

Name of signatory

AJAY AGARWAL

Designation of person

COMPANY SECRETARY

Place

MUMBAI

Date

11-01-2022

Disclaimer

HDFC - Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited published this content on 11 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2022 14:57:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 212 B 2 872 M 2 872 M
Net income 2022 137 B 1 856 M 1 856 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 36,2x
Yield 2022 1,00%
Capitalization 4 909 B 66 269 M 66 453 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 23,1x
Capi. / Sales 2023 20,8x
Nbr of Employees 3 226
Free-Float -
Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 2 660,05 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Keki M. Mistry Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
V. Srinivasa Rangan Executive Director & Chief Financial Officer
Deepak Shantilal Parekh Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Dipta Bhanu Gupta Senior GM-Accounts & Information Technology
R. Arivazhagan Chief Information Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED2.83%65 032
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION2.68%96 971
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES10.35%37 373
FIRSTRAND LIMITED4.33%22 640
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED5.35%15 815
ABSA GROUP LIMITED8.17%8 713