Housing Development Finance : Intimation to SE - ALM Statement-241121

"• � ,.., I • • • •

Ref. No. SE/ 2021-22/240 HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED

www.hdfc.com

November 24, 2021

BSE Limited National Stock Exchange oflndia Limited

P. J. Towers, Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, Block G,

Dalal Street, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East)

Mumbai 400 00 I. Mumbai 400 05 I.

Kind Attn: - Sr. General Manager Kind Attn: Head - Listing

DCS - Listing Department

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Intimation under the Chapter XVII of the SEBI Operational Circular dated

August 10, 2021 for Listing of Commercial Paper - Asset Liability Management

Statement.

Pursuant to para 9 of the Chapter XVII of the SEBI Operational Circular dated August 10,

2021 for Listing of Commercial Paper dealing with continuous disclosure requirements for

listed commercial papers, please find enclosed herewith the Asset Liability Management

Statement ofthe Corporation as on September 30, 2021, as submitted to the National Housing

Bank today i.e. November 24, 2021.

This is for your information and record.

Thank you,

Yours faithfully,

F r Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited

...,.

Aj 7/,,.,

garwal

omp ny Secretary