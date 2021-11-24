Housing Development Finance : Intimation to SE - ALM Statement-241121
Ref. No. SE/ 2021-22/240
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED
www.hdfc.com
November 24, 2021
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange oflndia Limited
P. J. Towers,
Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, Block G,
Dalal Street,
Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East)
Mumbai 400 00 I.
Mumbai 400 05 I.
Kind Attn: - Sr. General Manager
Kind Attn: Head - Listing
DCS - Listing Department
Dear Sirs,
Sub: Intimation under the Chapter XVII of the SEBI Operational Circular dated
August 10, 2021 for Listing of Commercial Paper - Asset Liability Management
Statement.
Pursuant to para
9 of the Chapter XVII of the SEBI Operational Circular dated August 10,
2021
for Listing of Commercial Paper dealing with continuous disclosure requirements for
listed commercial papers, please find enclosed herewith the Asset Liability Management
Statement ofthe Corporation as on September 30, 2021, as submitted to the National Housing
Bank today i.e. November 24, 2021.
This is for your information and record.
Thank you,
Yours faithfully,
F r Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited
Encl: a/a
Name of the HFC
Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited
Name of the Return
Structural Liquidity Statement
Ason
30-Sep-21
A.OUTFLOWS
(Arnt in Rs. crore)
ltems/Time buckets
1 to 14 days
15 days to 30/31
Over one month
Over 2 months to 3
Over 3 to 6
Over 6 months
Over 1 year to 3
Over 3 to 5
Over 5 to 7 years
Over 7 to 10
Over 10 years
Total
1. Capital
days
to 2 months
months
months
to 1 year
years
years
years
a) Eouitv and oeroewal i,reference shares
361.64
361.64
bl Non-oeroetual orefernnce shams
2. Reserves & Surolus
111 456.03
111 456.03
3. Gifts
e:rants donations & benefactions
7.78
7.78
4, Notes, bonds & debentures
a) Plain Vanilla
531.10
0.00
189,571.11
3,047.14
3,600.23
3,953.65
6,261.99
11,638.59
49,757.47
40,043.13
24,476.82
46,261.00
Bonds/ Debentures
b) Bonds/ debentures with embedded
ootions
c) Fixed Rate Notes
5. Deposits a) Term deposits from Public
637.59
0.00
96,512.78
642.29
1,263.90
1,203.76
3,800.79
8,509.38
33,090.19
30,145.64
16,630.77
588.48
findudine; NCDs from Public)
b) ICDs (Deposit from Corporates)
2 807.37
0.00
0.00
64,875.03
1 607.97
5,061.91
8 003.37
11 980.45
12 049.53
21,091.89
2,122.93
149.60
c) CDs
6. Borrowings
a) Term money borrowings
1 084.16
930.65
2,834.00
2 443.48
3 402.82
6 949.14
34,556.52
22,433.98
29,266.31
7
949.52
0.00
111,850.59
bl From RBI Govt & Others
7. Current Liabilities & Provisions:
a. Sundrv Creditors
b. Exoenses Pavable !Other than Interest)
504.49
504.49
1,843.72
1.843.72
4,696.42
c. Advance Income Received, receipts from
603.14
603.14
1,206.28
borrowers oendineadiustments
d. Interest Pavable on Bonds/ Deoosits
6 751.08
6 751.08
13 502.15
e. Provisions(Other than for NPA)
136.07
136.07
272.13
8. Others
0.00
TOTAL OUTFLOWS
5,564.71
6,732.54
12,760.03
15,604-26
34,780.05
48,480.64
138,496.08
94,745.69
70,523.50
54,799.00
111,825.45
594,311.94
9. Contingent liabilities
al. Corporate r.uaral")tees
264.36
1,054.85
1,319.21
b) Loan commitments pending disbursal
5,439.25
5,439.25
6,875.55
5,386.57
12,569.97
18,445.10
9,574.30
1,525.55
276.93
76.13
1.57
65,610.18
(outflows!
c) Lines of credit committed to other
479.47
479.47
institutions foutflowsl
d) Others (Contingent Liabilities in respect of
2,064.18
2,064.18
Tax demands)
Outflows on account of dollar/rupee swaps
191.86
509.37
21,982.22
494.43
1,192.27
2,316.10
7,888.86
4,751.38
2,565.74
2,072.22
A) TOTAL OUTFLOWS (A)
11,195.83
12,681.16
20,130.01
22,183.10
49,666.11
75,558.43
155,940.79
98,836.98
72,872.65
54,875.13
111,827.02
685,767.19
B) Cumulative Outflows (Bl
11 195.83
23,876.98
573,940.17
685,767.19
44,006.99
66,190.09
115 856.20
191,414.63
347,355.42
446,192.39
519,065.05
B INFLOWS
Over one month
Over 2 months to 3
Over 3 to 6
Over 6 months
Over 1 year to 3
Over 3 to 5
Over 7 to 10
ltem$/Time buckets
1 to 14 days
15 to 30/31 days
Over 5 to 7 years
Over 10 years
Total
1. Cash
3,472.67
to 2 months
months
months
to 1 year
years
years
years
3,472.67
2. Remittance in transit
0.00
3. Balances with banks
0.00
a) Current account
0.00
0.00
b) Deposit /short-te,-m deposits
15.31
23.99
39.01
50.00
50.00
177.59
355.90
cl Monev at call & short notice
4. Investments (net of provisions)
7,000.00
6,021.20
5,020.16
11,324.42
671.49
309.38
4,223.56
69,504.61
5,584.14
13,179.51
727.00
15,443.77
a.Mandatorv Investments
b.Non-MandatorvListed
c.Non- Mandatory unlisted securities
le.2.Shares etcl
d. Non-mandatory unlisted securities having
a fixed term maturitv
e. Venture Capital Units
5. Advances loerformine:1
a) Bills of exchange and promissory notes
discounted & rediscounted
bl Term loans (onlvrupee loans)
2 832.97
5 921.65
66,890.92
68 008.60
52,980.40
514,218.16
3 731.54
7 628.48
18 256.08
36 697.62
145,057.97
106,211.93
c) Corporate Loans/ Short Term Loans
0.00
0.00
o.oo
6. Non-performing loans (net of provisions
0.00
2,362.31
6,579.73
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
2,104.61
1,683.61
429.21
and ECGC claims received!
7. Inflows from assets on lease
340.67
340.67
8. Fixed assets lexcludine: assets on leaseI
679.05
679.05
9. Other assets
a. Intangible assets and other non-cash flow
370.17
370.17
items
2,594.47
b. Interest and other income receivables
58.77
2,594.47
5,188.94
c. Other items
2,311.62
2 311.62
2,181.32
6 863.33
10.Lines of credit committed by other
institutionsfinflowsl
11. Inflows on account of dollar /rupee swaps
33,071.31
253.28
706.97
633.26
1,660.38
3,160.51
11,220.88
7,507.56
4,234.82
3,693.66
1,262.00
12.0thers (Loan Assignment)
1,273.11
1,273.11
1,262.00
3,786.00
1,262.00
72,939.67
63,137.49
10,118.22
C) TOTAL INFLOWS (C )
650,762.77
11,374.66
15,229.48
12,876.07
21,984.05
35,742.82
67,443.69
153,292.53
127,995.13
68,747.18
Cumulative Inflows
39,480.21
61,464.26
97,207.08
587,625.28
650,762.77
11,374.66
26,604.14
164,650.77
317,943.30
445,938.43
518,878.10
DJ Mismatch ( INFLOWS - OUTFLOWS) {C-AJ
178.84
2,548.32
-7253.93
-199.05
-13923.29
-8114.73
-2648.26
29158.15
67.02
13872.05
-48689.53
E) Mismatch as a % of Outflow in each
1.60%
20.10%
-36.04%
-0.90%
-28.03%
-10.74%
-1.70%
29.50%
0.09%
25.28%
-43.54%
bucket ID as a % of Al
Fl Cumulative Mismatch
178.84
2,727.16
-4526.78
29412.11
-253.96
-186.94
13685.11
-35004.42
-4725.83
-18649.12
-26763.85
-
G) Cumulative mismatch as % of cumulative
1.60%
11.42%
-10.29%
-7.14%
-16.10%
-13.98%
-8.47%
-0.06%
-0.04%
2.38%
-5.10%
outflows IF as a % of Bl
The Baiancesheet will not tally to the extent of Off-Balancesheet items considered on both Asset & liability side
