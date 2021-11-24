Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500010   INE001A01036

HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED

(500010)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Housing Development Finance : Intimation to SE - ALM Statement-241121

11/24/2021 | 06:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

"• ,.., I

Ref. No. SE/ 2021-22/240

HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED

www.hdfc.com

November 24, 2021

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange oflndia Limited

P. J. Towers,

Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, Block G,

Dalal Street,

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East)

Mumbai 400 00 I.

Mumbai 400 05 I.

Kind Attn: - Sr. General Manager

Kind Attn: Head - Listing

DCS - Listing Department

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Intimation under the Chapter XVII of the SEBI Operational Circular dated

August 10, 2021 for Listing of Commercial Paper - Asset Liability Management

Statement.

Pursuant to para 9 of the Chapter XVII of the SEBI Operational Circular dated August 10,

2021

for Listing of Commercial Paper dealing with continuous disclosure requirements for

listed commercial papers, please find enclosed herewith the Asset Liability Management

Statement ofthe Corporation as on September 30, 2021, as submitted to the National Housing

Bank today i.e. November 24, 2021.

This is for your information and record.

Thank you,

Yours faithfully,

F r Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited

...,.

Aj

7/,,.,

garwal

omp ny Secretary

Encl: a/a

Name of the HFC

Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited

Name of the Return

Structural Liquidity Statement

Ason

30-Sep-21

A.OUTFLOWS

(Arnt in Rs. crore)

ltems/Time buckets

1 to 14 days

15 days to 30/31

Over one month

Over 2 months to 3

Over 3 to 6

Over 6 months

Over 1 year to 3

Over 3 to 5

Over 5 to 7 years

Over 7 to 10

Over 10 years

Total

1. Capital

days

to 2 months

months

months

to 1 year

years

years

years

a) Eouitv and oeroewal i,reference shares

361.64

361.64

bl Non-oeroetual orefernnce shams

2. Reserves & Surolus

111 456.03

111 456.03

3. Gifts e:rants donations & benefactions

7.78

7.78

4, Notes, bonds & debentures a) Plain Vanilla

531.10

0.00

189,571.11

3,047.14

3,600.23

3,953.65

6,261.99

11,638.59

49,757.47

40,043.13

24,476.82

46,261.00

Bonds/ Debentures

b) Bonds/ debentures with embedded

ootions

c) Fixed Rate Notes

5. Deposits a) Term deposits from Public

637.59

0.00

96,512.78

642.29

1,263.90

1,203.76

3,800.79

8,509.38

33,090.19

30,145.64

16,630.77

588.48

findudine; NCDs from Public)

b) ICDs (Deposit from Corporates)

2 807.37

0.00

0.00

64,875.03

1 607.97

5,061.91

8 003.37

11 980.45

12 049.53

21,091.89

2,122.93

149.60

c) CDs

6. Borrowings

a) Term money borrowings

1 084.16

930.65

2,834.00

2 443.48

3 402.82

6 949.14

34,556.52

22,433.98

29,266.31

7

949.52

0.00

111,850.59

bl From RBI Govt & Others

7. Current Liabilities & Provisions:

a. Sundrv Creditors

b. Exoenses Pavable !Other than Interest)

504.49

504.49

1,843.72

1.843.72

4,696.42

c. Advance Income Received, receipts from

603.14

603.14

1,206.28

borrowers oendineadiustments

d. Interest Pavable on Bonds/ Deoosits

6 751.08

6 751.08

13 502.15

e. Provisions(Other than for NPA)

136.07

136.07

272.13

8. Others

0.00

TOTAL OUTFLOWS

5,564.71

6,732.54

12,760.03

15,604-26

34,780.05

48,480.64

138,496.08

94,745.69

70,523.50

54,799.00

111,825.45

594,311.94

9. Contingent liabilities

al. Corporate r.uaral")tees

264.36

1,054.85

1,319.21

b) Loan commitments pending disbursal

5,439.25

5,439.25

6,875.55

5,386.57

12,569.97

18,445.10

9,574.30

1,525.55

276.93

76.13

1.57

65,610.18

(outflows!

c) Lines of credit committed to other

479.47

479.47

institutions foutflowsl

d) Others (Contingent Liabilities in respect of

2,064.18

2,064.18

Tax demands)

Outflows on account of dollar/rupee swaps

191.86

509.37

21,982.22

494.43

1,192.27

2,316.10

7,888.86

4,751.38

2,565.74

2,072.22

A) TOTAL OUTFLOWS (A)

11,195.83

12,681.16

20,130.01

22,183.10

49,666.11

75,558.43

155,940.79

98,836.98

72,872.65

54,875.13

111,827.02

685,767.19

B) Cumulative Outflows (Bl

11 195.83

23,876.98

573,940.17

685,767.19

44,006.99

66,190.09

115 856.20

191,414.63

347,355.42

446,192.39

519,065.05

B INFLOWS

Over one month

Over 2 months to 3

Over 3 to 6

Over 6 months

Over 1 year to 3

Over 3 to 5

Over 7 to 10

ltem$/Time buckets

1 to 14 days

15 to 30/31 days

Over 5 to 7 years

Over 10 years

Total

1. Cash

3,472.67

to 2 months

months

months

to 1 year

years

years

years

3,472.67

2. Remittance in transit

0.00

3. Balances with banks

0.00

a) Current account

0.00

0.00

b) Deposit /short-te,-m deposits

15.31

23.99

39.01

50.00

50.00

177.59

355.90

cl Monev at call & short notice

4. Investments (net of provisions)

7,000.00

6,021.20

5,020.16

11,324.42

671.49

309.38

4,223.56

69,504.61

5,584.14

13,179.51

727.00

15,443.77

a.Mandatorv Investments

b.Non-MandatorvListed

c.Non- Mandatory unlisted securities

le.2.Shares etcl

d. Non-mandatory unlisted securities having

a fixed term maturitv

e. Venture Capital Units

5. Advances loerformine:1

a) Bills of exchange and promissory notes

discounted & rediscounted

bl Term loans (onlvrupee loans)

2 832.97

5 921.65

66,890.92

68 008.60

52,980.40

514,218.16

3 731.54

7 628.48

18 256.08

36 697.62

145,057.97

106,211.93

c) Corporate Loans/ Short Term Loans

0.00

0.00

o.oo

6. Non-performing loans (net of provisions

0.00

2,362.31

6,579.73

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

2,104.61

1,683.61

429.21

and ECGC claims received!

7. Inflows from assets on lease

340.67

340.67

8. Fixed assets lexcludine: assets on leaseI

679.05

679.05

9. Other assets

a. Intangible assets and other non-cash flow

370.17

370.17

items

2,594.47

b. Interest and other income receivables

58.77

2,594.47

5,188.94

c. Other items

2,311.62

2 311.62

2,181.32

6 863.33

10.Lines of credit committed by other

institutionsfinflowsl

11. Inflows on account of dollar /rupee swaps

33,071.31

253.28

706.97

633.26

1,660.38

3,160.51

11,220.88

7,507.56

4,234.82

3,693.66

1,262.00

12.0thers (Loan Assignment)

1,273.11

1,273.11

1,262.00

3,786.00

1,262.00

72,939.67

63,137.49

10,118.22

C) TOTAL INFLOWS (C )

650,762.77

11,374.66

15,229.48

12,876.07

21,984.05

35,742.82

67,443.69

153,292.53

127,995.13

68,747.18

Cumulative Inflows

39,480.21

61,464.26

97,207.08

587,625.28

650,762.77

11,374.66

26,604.14

164,650.77

317,943.30

445,938.43

518,878.10

DJ Mismatch ( INFLOWS - OUTFLOWS) {C-AJ

178.84

2,548.32

-7253.93

-199.05

-13923.29

-8114.73

-2648.26

29158.15

67.02

13872.05

-48689.53

E) Mismatch as a % of Outflow in each

1.60%

20.10%

-36.04%

-0.90%

-28.03%

-10.74%

-1.70%

29.50%

0.09%

25.28%

-43.54%

bucket ID as a % of Al

Fl Cumulative Mismatch

178.84

2,727.16

-4526.78

29412.11

-253.96

-186.94

13685.11

-35004.42

-4725.83

-18649.12

-26763.85

-

G) Cumulative mismatch as % of cumulative

1.60%

11.42%

-10.29%

-7.14%

-16.10%

-13.98%

-8.47%

-0.06%

-0.04%

2.38%

-5.10%

outflows IF as a % of Bl

The Baiancesheet will not tally to the extent of Off-Balancesheet items considered on both Asset & liability side

!Z•:!-..0�:('(ent f:it)��(I

For Hoz Development Finan.ceCorporation ltd

:,;.

MUMBAI

@

V'. Mr-�. V.S Rangan - Ex

e Director

I�

.P;:::r.�

.'5

V

-�

s

�)

"/)OH *

·<;"'-

-

Disclaimer

HDFC - Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited published this content on 24 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2021 11:39:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED
06:40aHOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE : Allotment of Equity Shares - 24112021
PU
06:40aHOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE : Intimation to SE - ALM Statement-241121
PU
11/18HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE : Intimation regarding payment of interest due on 181121
PU
11/17Indian shares hit 1-week low as pharma drags, Reliance falls 2%
RE
11/12Allotment of Equity Shares - 12112021
PU
11/12Indian Indices Close the Week in Green; Tech Mahindra Jumps 4%
MT
11/11Intimation regarding payment of principal due on 111121
PU
11/11Intimation regarding payment of interest due on 111121
PU
11/11Intimation to SE - Reg 30- 10112021
PU
11/10Intimation regarding term sheet for issue of NCDs under series Z-007
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 212 B 2 853 M 2 853 M
Net income 2022 137 B 1 840 M 1 840 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 39,4x
Yield 2022 0,91%
Capitalization 5 262 B 70 632 M 70 692 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 24,8x
Capi. / Sales 2023 22,4x
Nbr of Employees 3 226
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 2 907,95 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Keki M. Mistry Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
V. Srinivasa Rangan Executive Director & Chief Financial Officer
Deepak Shantilal Parekh Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Dipta Bhanu Gupta Senior GM-Accounts & Information Technology
R. Arivazhagan Chief Information Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED13.65%70 632
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION87.50%89 962
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES31.86%34 984
FIRSTRAND LIMITED14.91%20 731
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED27.21%13 282
ABSA GROUP LIMITED14.89%7 201