  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited
  News
  Summary
    500010   INE001A01036

HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED

(500010)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Housing Development Finance : Intimation to SE - Earnings call recording- 020821

08/02/2021 | 12:42pm EDT
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED

www.hdfc.com

Ref. No. SE/2021-22/135

August 2, 2021

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

P. J. Towers,

Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1,

Dalal Street,

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),

Mumbai 400 001.

Mumbai 400 051.

Kind Attn: - Sr. General Manager

Kind Attn: Head - Listing

DCS - Listing Department

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Audio recording of earnings call - financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021

We refer to our intimation dated July 27, 2021, informing about the earnings call to be hosted by the Corporation on August 2, 2021 to discuss the financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

In this connection, pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) (Second Amendment) Regulations, 2021 notified by SEBI on May 5, 2021, the Corporation has voluntarily uploaded the audio recording of the earnings call hosted by it today i.e. on August 2, 2021 to discuss the financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, on its website.

The said audio recording can be assessed through the below-mentioned web address:

https://www.hdfc.com/investor-relations#financials

We request you to take note of the above and arrange to bring this to the notice of all concerned.

Thank you,

Yours faithfully,

For Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited

Ajay Agarwal

Company Secretary

Corporate Office: HDFC House, HT Parekh Marg, 165-166, Backbay Reclamation, Churchgate, Mumbai 400 020. Tel.: 66316000, 22820282. Fax: 022-22046834, 22046758.

Regd. Office: Ramon House, HT Parekh Marg, 169, Backbay Reclamation, Churchgate, Mumbai 400 020. INDIA. Corporate Identity Number: L70100MH1977PLC019916

Disclaimer

HDFC - Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2021 16:41:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
