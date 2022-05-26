Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited
  News
  Summary
    500010   INE001A01036

HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED

(500010)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  05-24
2237.40 INR   +1.35%
04:25aHOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE : Intimation to SE - HCAL_26052022
PU
05/24Indian Indices Close in Red; Divi's Laboratories Slides 6%
MT
05/22Housing Development Finance to Raise $1.54 Billion Via Issue of Bonds
MT
Housing Development Finance : Intimation to SE - HCAL_26052022

05/26/2022 | 04:25am EDT
Ref. No.: SE/2022-23/53

May 26, 2022

BSE Limited

P. J. Towern

Dalal Street

Mumbai 400 001

Kind Attn: Sr. General Manager

DCS - Listing Department

Dear Sirs,

HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED www.hdfc.com

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1,

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051

Kind Attn: Head- Listing

Sub: Completion of sale of shares of HDFC Capital Advisors Limited

Ref: Intimation under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,2015 ("ListingRegulations'')

We refer to our intimation dated April 20, 2022 under Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations informing about execution of a share purchase agreement for sale of 2,35,019 equity shares of Rs. 10 each of HDFC Capital Advisors Limited (HCAL) representing 10% of its fully diluted paid-up share capital, to a wholly owned subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, for an aggregate consideration ofapproximately Rs. 184 crore.

In this connection, we wish to inform you that the Corporation has on May 25, 2022 concluded the aforementioned sale, at a price of Rs. 7,841.49 per equity share, aggregating to a consideration of Rs. 184.29 crore.

Pursuant to the above sale, HCAL has ceased to be a wholly owned subsidiary however continues to be a subsidiary ofthe Corporation.

We request you to kindly take note of the same and arrange to make necessary announcement.

Thank you

Yours faithfully,

For Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited

A ayA atwal

Company Secretary

HDFC House, HT Parekh .Marg, 165-166, Backbay Reclamation, Churchgate, n...rumbai 400 020. Tel.: 66316000, 22820282. Fax: 022-22046834,22046758.

Regd. Office:

Corporate Identity Number: L701 00MH l 977PI,C0 19916

Disclaimer

HDFC - Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited published this content on 26 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2022 08:24:22 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
