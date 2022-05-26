Housing Development Finance : Intimation to SE - HCAL_26052022

Sub: Completion of sale of shares of HDFC Capital Advisors Limited

Ref: Intimation under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,2015 ("ListingRegulations'')

We refer to our intimation dated April 20, 2022 under Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations informing about execution of a share purchase agreement for sale of 2,35,019 equity shares of Rs. 10 each of HDFC Capital Advisors Limited (HCAL) representing 10% of its fully diluted paid-up share capital, to a wholly owned subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, for an aggregate consideration ofapproximately Rs. 184 crore.

In this connection, we wish to inform you that the Corporation has on May 25, 2022 concluded the aforementioned sale, at a price of Rs. 7,841.49 per equity share, aggregating to a consideration of Rs. 184.29 crore.

Pursuant to the above sale, HCAL has ceased to be a wholly owned subsidiary however continues to be a subsidiary ofthe Corporation.

We request you to kindly take note of the same and arrange to make necessary announcement.

Thank you

Yours faithfully,

For Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited

A ayA atwal

Company Secretary

HDFC House, HT Parekh .Marg, 165-166, Backbay Reclamation, Churchgate, n...rumbai 400 020. Tel.: 66316000, 22820282. Fax: 022-22046834,22046758.

Regd. Office: